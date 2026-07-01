Group 1 Automotive Continues Nationwide Brand Alignment with Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park in Cedar Park

Former Cedar Park Nissan location is among the dealerships now operating under the unified Group 1 brand

CEDAR PARK, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing nationwide initiative to unify its extensive network of dealerships, Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today highlighted Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park, formerly Cedar Park Nissan, which has operated under its new name since March 24, 2026.

The Cedar Park dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the initiative, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team, Nissan expertise, and customer relationships that have served Cedar Park and the greater Austin area since 2017.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

The transition from Cedar Park Nissan to Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park is part of a broader effort to create a more consistent customer experience across Group 1's U.S. retail network. The rebrand did not represent a change in ownership, staffing, product offerings, or day-to-day operations, and customers have continued to work with the same local professionals under the new name.

Group 1 Automotive has owned and operated the Cedar Park dealership since 2017. The new name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar Cedar Park dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"Since taking our new name, our customers have found the same local team they know and trust, now with a clearer connection to the strength and resources of Group 1," said Dustin Krieger, General Manager of Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park. "The name on the building changed, but what matters here has not: a consistent, convenient, and transparent experience, whether someone is shopping for a new Nissan, servicing their current vehicle, or considering a trade-in."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park continues to serve customers from its existing location at 2121 South Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Cedar Park, Leander, Austin, and surrounding Central Texas communities with new Nissan vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, Nissan service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships that defined Cedar Park Nissan, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect continuity in the sales and service experience, along with the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why did Cedar Park Nissan change its name to Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park?

Cedar Park Nissan became Group 1 Nissan Cedar Park on March 24, 2026 as part of Group 1 Automotive's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The new name reflects the dealership's connection to Group 1 while continuing to serve customers in Cedar Park and the surrounding Central Texas communities. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Which Nissan models are most fuel-efficient for city driving?

Nissan's sedans and compact crossovers generally lead the lineup in city fuel economy, with available efficient powertrains across several models. City ratings vary by engine, drivetrain, and model year, so shoppers should compare current EPA city estimates for the trims they are considering.

How can shoppers compare performance specifications across models?

Manufacturer websites and window stickers list horsepower, torque, towing capacity, and acceleration figures for each model and trim. Because performance varies by engine, drivetrain, and configuration, comparing the specific trims under consideration — rather than model names alone — gives the most accurate picture.

What are the benefits of a certified pre-owned vehicle?

Certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles generally undergo a multi-point factory inspection and reconditioning process and include limited warranty coverage beyond a standard used vehicle. Benefits may also include roadside assistance and a vehicle history report, with specific coverage varying by program and model year.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.