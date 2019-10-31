Group 1 Automotive Expands Responsibility of U.S. Leader

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today announced that effective November 1, 2019, Daryl Kenningham, President, U.S. Operations, will also assume responsibility for the Company's Brazilian automotive operations. Group 1 operates 17 dealerships representing the Honda, Toyota, BMW/MINI, and Jaguar/Land Rover brands throughout the states of São Paulo and Paraná in Brazil. Previously, the Company's Brazilian management team was overseen by Earl Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hesterberg commented, "Daryl has been instrumental in driving our U.S. performance, and extending his role to oversee the Company's Brazilian operations further accelerates the integration of best practices between these two markets. We have great brands and a very professional management team in Brazil, and I strongly believe that they will benefit from Daryl's experience and leadership."

Mr. Kenningham's new title will be President, U.S. and Brazilian Operations, and he will continue to report to Mr. Hesterberg. Mr. Kenningham joined Group 1 in 2011 after serving in a variety of executive positions at Nissan Motor Corporation U.S.A. and The Friedkin Companies over the previous 23 years. He received an MBA from the University of Florida and a BA from the University of Michigan. Daryl, his wife Dana, and their three children reside in Houston, Texas.

