Group 1 Automotive Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Record Full Year Revenues of $19.9 billion

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $7.08 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.02

Full year all-time record retail new and used vehicle units sold of 413,364, a 13.8% increase over the comparable prior year period

Gross profit of $879.2 million from total revenues of $5.5 billion , both quarterly records, and a 20.3% and 23.8% increase, respectively, over the comparable prior year period

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 259 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("current quarter") and full year 2024 ("current year").

"Our U.S. team continues to execute at a high level. Our parts and service revenue growth of 12.2% was the best quarter in the last four quarters. SG&A leverage was outstanding, and our new vehicle PRUs were up sequentially on a U.S. as reported basis. Also, we are realizing the benefits of some exceptional acquisitions and prudent divestitures. Over the last year, because of our excellent relationships with our OEM partners, we've added great brands like Lexus, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota in some great U.S. markets," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our U.K. team is better positioned today than at any time in our history, with exceptional brand partners and a portfolio of dealerships that provide us geographic diversification across a broader U.K. market," said Daryl Kenningham. "Our ongoing restructuring actions to integrate Inchcape Retail stores which began in the fourth quarter of 2024 will ultimately position us to capture the full value of this acquisition."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.5 billion , a 23.8% increase compared to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("prior year quarter").

, a 23.8% increase compared to for the fourth quarter of 2023 ("prior year quarter"). Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $94.6 million , a 13.1% decrease compared to $108.8 million for the prior year quarter.

, a 13.1% decrease compared to for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $133.9 million , a 2.1% increase compared to $131.2 million for the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter included impairment charges of $33.0 million primarily attributable to franchise rights intangible assets for four dealerships in the U.S.

, a 2.1% increase compared to for the prior year quarter. Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter included impairment charges of primarily attributable to franchise rights intangible assets for four dealerships in the U.S. Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $7.08 , a 10.1% decrease compared to $7.87 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.02 , a 5.5% increase compared to $9.50 for the prior year quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 4Q24 Change 4Q24 Change Total revenues $5.5B +23.8 % $4.7B +6.8 % Total gross profit ("GP") $879.2M +20.3 % $743.1M +4.5 % NV units sold 57,939 +26.4 % 47,354 +6.0 % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $3,540 (12.0) % $3,486 (13.6) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 55,337 +23.9 % 44,926 +3.5 % UV retail GP PRU $1,433 (0.1) % $1,434 0.0 % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $370.9M +23.9 % $312.6M +7.6 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 54.5 % (0.4) % 54.2 % (0.6) % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $225.5M +20.5 % $201.9M +10.9 % F&I GP PRU $1,991 (3.7) % $2,188 +5.9 % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 69.9 % +316 bps 67.2 % +36 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 70.1 % +362 bps 67.0 % +78 bps



Full Year 2024 Results Overview

Current year total revenues were a record $19.9 billion , an 11.5% increase compared to $17.9 billion for the full year 2023 ("prior year").

, an 11.5% increase compared to for the full year 2023 ("prior year"). Current year net income from continuing operations was $497.0 million , a 17.4% decrease compared to $602.0 million for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $530.6 million , a 14.9% decrease compared to $623.3 million for the prior year.

, a 17.4% decrease compared to for the prior year. Current year adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was , a 14.9% decrease compared to for the prior year. Current year diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $36.72 , a 14.1% decrease compared to $42.75 for the prior year. Current year adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $39.21 , an 11.4% decrease compared to $44.27 for the prior year.

Full Year 2024 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: FY24 Change FY24 Change Total revenues $19.9B +11.5 % $17.6B +2.0 % Total GP $3.2B +7.3 % $2.9B (1.4) % NV units sold 203,677 +16.0 % 175,397 3.1 % NV GP PRU $3,525 (19.3) % $3,520 (19.7) % UV retail units sold 209,687 +11.7 % 185,494 +2.5 % UV retail GP PRU $1,574 (1.9) % $1,563 (2.9) % P&S GP $1.4B +12.6 % $1.2B +4.5 % P&S GM 54.9 % +0.3 % 54.5 % (0.1) % F&I revenues $828.7M +11.7 % $753.2M +5.1 % F&I GP PRU $2,005 (1.9) % $2,087 +2.2 % SG&A expenses as a % of GP 67.2 % +344 bps 68.1 % +391 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 67.9 % +372 bps 66.9 % +305 bps



U.K. Update

The previously announced consummation of the Inchcape Retail acquisition in the third quarter of 2024, added 54 dealerships in key hubs such as the Midlands, the Northwest of England, and Wales. The added scale and geographic diversification, combined with a great portfolio of brand partners, will enable us to better meet the demands of U.K. consumers. Integration activities began immediately, including the initiation of a U.K. wide restructuring plan during the current quarter consisting of workforce realignment, strategic closing of certain facilities and systems integrations. In the current quarter, we made significant progress in the conversion of the legacy Inchcape dealer management system ("DMS") to our existing U.K. DMS. This conversion hampered our operations for a period of time as we completed the in-store conversions. As a result of these restructuring and integration actions, the Company recognized $16.7 million in restructuring charges in the current quarter. We expect a significant number of restructuring activities to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Corporate Development

In October 2024, the Company acquired a BMW/MINI dealership located in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $125.0 million in annual revenues.

During the current year, the Company has successfully acquired and integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $3.9 billion. We remain focused on quickly and efficiently integrating our acquisitions into our existing operations to drive incremental value creation for shareholders.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 80,300 shares at an average price per common share of $398.30, for a total of $32.0 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.3 million.

During the current year, the Company repurchased 518,465 shares, representing approximately 3.8% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $311.67, for a total of $161.6 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.4 million.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had an aggregate 13.3 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $476.1 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 2497585





A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 5, 2025, by dialing:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Code: 5939241





ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 259 automotive dealerships, 331 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com , www.group1auto.com , www.group1collision.com , www.acceleride.com , and www.facebook.com/group1auto .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, including any changes thereto relating to the U.S. presidential transition (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (h) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (i) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (j) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (k) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation and potential changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs and the resulting consequences, (l) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (m) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents, and (n) the receipt of any insurance or other recoveries. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident recently experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC.. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

Terry Bratton

Manager, Investor Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

or

Clint Woods

Pierpont Communications, Inc.

713-627-2223 | [email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,858.0

$ 2,311.2

$ 546.9

23.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,653.4

1,334.5

318.9

23.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

128.9

102.3

26.6

26.0 % Parts and service sales

680.2

545.0

135.2

24.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net

225.5

187.1

38.4

20.5 % Total revenues

5,546.0

4,480.0

1,066.0

23.8 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,652.9

2,126.7

526.2

24.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,574.1

1,270.4

303.7

23.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

130.5

106.6

23.9

22.5 % Parts and service sales

309.3

245.7

63.6

25.9 % Total cost of sales

4,666.8

3,749.4

917.4

24.5 % GROSS PROFIT

879.2

730.6

148.6

20.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

614.3

487.4

126.9

26.0 % Depreciation and amortization expense

31.5

23.4

8.2

34.9 % Asset impairments

33.0

25.1

7.8

31.2 % Restructuring charges

16.7

—

16.7

100.0 % Other operating (income) expense

(10.0)

—

(10.0)

(100.0) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

193.7

194.7

(1.0)

(0.5) % Floorplan interest expense

32.2

19.4

12.9

66.4 % Other interest expense, net

38.8

27.7

11.1

40.2 % Other expense

—

2.2

(2.2)

(98.5) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

122.6

145.4

(22.8)

(15.7) % Provision for income taxes

28.0

36.6

(8.6)

(23.5) % Net income from continuing operations

94.6

108.8

(14.2)

(13.1) % Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.2

—

0.3

562.4 % NET INCOME

$ 94.8

$ 108.8

$ (13.9)

(12.8) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.9

2.6

(0.7)

(27.2) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 92.9

$ 106.2

$ (13.2)

(12.5) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 7.08

$ 7.87

$ (0.80)

(10.1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.02

$ —

$ 0.02

578.1 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 7.09

$ 7.87

$ (0.78)

(9.9) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.1

13.5

(0.4)

(2.9) % Weighted average participating securities

0.3

0.3

(0.1)

(19.3) % Total weighted average shares

13.4

13.8

(0.5)

(3.3) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

22.9 %

25.2 %

(2.3) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 9,972.4

$ 8,774.6

$ 1,197.8

13.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

6,179.9

5,693.5

486.3

8.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

462.4

441.4

21.0

4.7 % Parts and service sales

2,491.0

2,222.3

268.7

12.1 % Finance, insurance and other, net

828.7

741.9

86.8

11.7 % Total revenues

19,934.3

17,873.7

2,060.6

11.5 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

9,254.5

8,007.6

1,246.9

15.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

5,849.9

5,392.6

457.3

8.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

465.7

445.2

20.5

4.6 % Parts and service sales

1,123.2

1,008.0

115.2

11.4 % Total cost of sales

16,693.3

14,853.4

1,839.9

12.4 % GROSS PROFIT

3,241.0

3,020.3

220.7

7.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,179.2

1,926.8

252.4

13.1 % Depreciation and amortization expense

113.1

92.0

21.1

22.9 % Asset impairments

33.0

32.9

0.1

0.3 % Restructuring charges

16.7

—

16.7

100.0 % Other operating (income) expense

(10.0)

—

(10.0)

(100.0) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

909.1

968.6

(59.6)

(6.1) % Floorplan interest expense

108.5

64.1

44.4

69.3 % Other interest expense, net

141.3

99.8

41.5

41.6 % Other expense

0.7

4.5

(3.8)

(83.7) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

658.5

800.2

(141.7)

(17.7) % Provision for income taxes

161.5

198.2

(36.7)

(18.5) % Net income from continuing operations

497.0

602.0

(105.0)

(17.4) % Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

1.2

(0.4)

1.5

425.1 % NET INCOME

$ 498.1

$ 601.6

$ (103.5)

(17.2) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

10.5

14.8

(4.3)

(29.2) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 487.7

$ 586.9

$ (99.2)

(16.9) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 36.72

$ 42.75

$ (6.03)

(14.1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.09

$ (0.03)

$ 0.11

438.2 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 36.81

$ 42.73

$ (5.92)

(13.9) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.2

13.7

(0.5)

(3.5) % Weighted average participating securities

0.3

0.3

(0.1)

(17.8) % Total weighted average shares

13.5

14.1

(0.5)

(3.9) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

24.5 %

24.8 %

(0.2) %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information — Consolidated (Unaudited)





















December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34.4

$ 57.2

$ (22.8)

(39.9) % Inventories, net

$ 2,636.8

$ 1,963.4

$ 673.4

34.3 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 2,022.1

$ 1,565.4

$ 456.6

29.2 % Total debt

$ 2,913.1

$ 2,098.8

$ 814.4

38.8 % Total equity

$ 2,974.3

$ 2,674.4

$ 299.9

11.2 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $288.2 and $275.2, respectively.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

74.8 %

83.3 %

77.4 %

81.3 % United Kingdom

25.2 %

16.7 %

22.6 %

18.7 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

24.2 %

26.7 %

24.9 %

24.0 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

13.4 %

13.4 %

14.2 %

15.2 % BMW/MINI

14.1 %

12.8 %

11.6 %

11.8 % Honda/Acura

8.6 %

7.3 %

9.2 %

7.5 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

9.0 %

9.3 %

9.1 %

9.0 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter

9.1 %

6.0 %

7.5 %

6.2 % Ford/Lincoln

6.9 %

6.9 %

7.0 %

7.5 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

4.8 %

5.1 %

5.4 %

5.2 % Subaru

3.0 %

3.3 %

3.2 %

2.9 % Nissan

1.9 %

2.9 %

2.2 %

3.6 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

1.7 %

3.1 %

2.1 %

3.7 % Jaguar/Land Rover

2.0 %

1.6 %

2.0 %

1.7 % Mazda

1.0 %

1.3 %

1.2 %

1.2 % Other

0.2 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.3 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory

44

37 Used vehicle inventory

39

35 U.S.







New vehicle inventory

43

36 Used vehicle inventory

29

29 U.K.







New vehicle inventory

45

48 Used vehicle inventory

67

58



(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,858.0

$ 2,311.2

$ 546.9

23.7 %



$ 18.6

22.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,653.4

1,334.5

318.9

23.9 %



17.8

22.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 128.9

102.3

26.6

26.0 %



1.6

24.4 % Total used 1,782.3

1,436.8

345.5

24.0 %



19.4

22.7 % Parts and service sales 680.2

545.0

135.2

24.8 %



5.0

23.9 % F&I, net 225.5

187.1

38.4

20.5 %



1.0

20.0 % Total revenues $ 5,546.0

$ 4,480.0

$ 1,066.0

23.8 %



$ 44.0

22.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 205.1

$ 184.5

$ 20.7

11.2 %



$ 1.4

10.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 79.3

64.1

15.2

23.8 %



0.9

22.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.7)

(4.3)

2.6

61.4 %



—

62.2 % Total used 77.6

59.8

17.9

29.9 %



0.8

28.5 % Parts and service sales 370.9

299.3

71.6

23.9 %



2.7

23.0 % F&I, net 225.5

187.1

38.4

20.5 %



1.0

20.0 % Total gross profit $ 879.2

$ 730.6

$ 148.6

20.3 %



$ 5.9

19.5 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.2 %

8.0 %

(0.8) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

4.8 %

— %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.3) %

(4.2) %

2.9 %













Total used 4.4 %

4.2 %

0.2 %













Parts and service sales 54.5 %

54.9 %

(0.4) %













Total gross margin 15.9 %

16.3 %

(0.5) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 57,939

45,827

12,112

26.4 %









Retail used vehicles sold 55,337

44,656

10,681

23.9 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 14,733

11,156

3,577

32.1 %









Total used 70,070

55,812

14,258

25.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 51,106

$ 50,760

$ 347

0.7 %



$ 330

— % Used vehicle retail $ 29,879

$ 29,884

$ (5)

— %



$ 322

(1.1) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,540

$ 4,025

$ (485)

(12.0) %



$ 24

(12.6) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,433

$ 1,434

$ (2)

(0.1) %



$ 16

(1.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (113)

$ (386)

$ 273

70.7 %



$ (2)

71.4 % Total used $ 1,108

$ 1,071

$ 37

3.5 %



$ 12

2.3 % F&I PRU $ 1,991

$ 2,068

$ (77)

(3.7) %



$ 9

(4.1) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 614.3

$ 487.4

$ 126.9

26.0 %



$ 5.5

24.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 616.3

$ 485.7

$ 130.6

26.9 %



$ 5.3

25.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.9 %

66.7 %

3.2 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 70.1 %

66.5 %

3.6 %













Operating margin % 3.6 %

4.3 %

(0.7) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.2 %

5.0 %

(0.7) %













Pretax margin % 2.2 %

3.2 %

(1.0) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.1 %

3.9 %

(0.7) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 32.2

$ 19.4

$ 12.9

66.4 %



$ 0.2

65.2 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 25.0

19.3

5.7

29.3 %



—

29.1 % Net floorplan expense $ 7.2

$ —

$ 7.2







$ 0.2







(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 9,972.4

$ 8,774.6

$ 1,197.8

13.7 %



$ 59.6

13.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 6,179.9

5,693.5

486.3

8.5 %



49.9

7.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 462.4

441.4

21.0

4.7 %



4.1

3.8 % Total used 6,642.3

6,135.0

507.3

8.3 %



54.0

7.4 % Parts and service sales 2,491.0

2,222.3

268.7

12.1 %



13.6

11.5 % F&I, net 828.7

741.9

86.8

11.7 %



3.0

11.3 % Total revenues $ 19,934.3

$ 17,873.7

$ 2,060.6

11.5 %



$ 130.1

10.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 717.9

$ 767.0

$ (49.1)

(6.4) %



$ 4.7

(7.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 330.0

300.9

29.1

9.7 %



2.5

8.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.3)

(3.8)

0.5

12.7 %



(0.1)

15.4 % Total used 326.7

297.2

29.6

9.9 %



2.4

9.1 % Parts and service sales 1,367.7

1,214.2

153.5

12.6 %



7.7

12.0 % F&I, net 828.7

741.9

86.8

11.7 %



3.0

11.3 % Total gross profit $ 3,241.0

$ 3,020.3

$ 220.7

7.3 %



$ 17.9

6.7 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.2 %

8.7 %

(1.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.3 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.7) %

(0.9) %

0.1 %













Total used 4.9 %

4.8 %

0.1 %













Parts and service sales 54.9 %

54.6 %

0.3 %













Total gross margin 16.3 %

16.9 %

(0.6) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 203,677

175,566

28,111

16.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold 209,687

187,656

22,031

11.7 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 52,600

43,763

8,837

20.2 %









Total used 262,287

231,419

30,868

13.3 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,817

$ 50,325

$ (508)

(1.0) %



$ 296

(1.6) % Used vehicle retail $ 29,472

$ 30,340

$ (868)

(2.9) %



$ 238

(3.6) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,525

$ 4,369

$ (844)

(19.3) %



$ 23

(19.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,574

$ 1,604

$ (30)

(1.9) %



$ 12

(2.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (63)

$ (86)

$ 24

27.4 %



$ (2)

29.7 % Total used $ 1,246

$ 1,284

$ (38)

(3.0) %



$ 9

(3.7) % F&I PRU $ 2,005

$ 2,043

$ (38)

(1.9) %



$ 7

(2.2) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 2,179.2

$ 1,926.8

$ 252.4

13.1 %



$ 14.6

12.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 2,200.5

$ 1,938.4

$ 262.1

13.5 %



$ 14.2

12.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.2 %

63.8 %

3.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 67.9 %

64.2 %

3.7 %













Operating margin % 4.6 %

5.4 %

(0.8) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.7 %

5.5 %

(0.9) %













Pretax margin % 3.3 %

4.5 %

(1.2) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.5 %

4.6 %

(1.1) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 108.5

$ 64.1

$ 44.4

69.3 %



$ 0.6

68.4 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 88.4

71.2

17.2

24.2 %



0.1

24.1 % Net floorplan expense $ 20.1

$ (7.1)

$ 27.2







$ 0.5







(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,283.9

$ 1,989.3

$ 294.6

14.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,140.9

1,065.2

75.7

7.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

82.6

72.2

10.5

14.5 % Total used

1,223.5

1,137.4

86.2

7.6 % Parts and service sales

531.7

473.9

57.8

12.2 % F&I, net

195.7

172.0

23.7

13.8 % Total revenues

$ 4,234.8

$ 3,772.5

$ 462.3

12.3 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 155.5

$ 156.4

$ (0.9)

(0.6) % Used vehicle retail sales

55.5

53.3

2.3

4.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.6

(0.5)

1.0

NM Total used

56.1

52.8

3.3

6.3 % Parts and service sales

288.6

259.0

29.6

11.4 % F&I, net

195.7

172.0

23.7

13.8 % Total gross profit

$ 695.9

$ 640.2

$ 55.7

8.7 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.8 %

7.9 %

(1.1) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.9 %

5.0 %

(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.7 %

(0.6) %

1.3 %



Total used

4.6 %

4.6 %

(0.1) %



Parts and service sales

54.3 %

54.7 %

(0.4) %



Total gross margin

16.4 %

17.0 %

(0.5) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

43,348

38,152

5,196

13.6 % Retail used vehicles sold

37,699

35,195

2,504

7.1 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,594

8,160

1,434

17.6 % Total used

47,293

43,355

3,938

9.1 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,688

$ 52,141

$ 547

1.0 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,264

$ 30,266

$ (2)

— % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,587

$ 4,099

$ (512)

(12.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,473

$ 1,513

$ (40)

(2.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 58

$ (57)

$ 116

NM Total used

$ 1,186

$ 1,218

$ (31)

(2.6) % F&I PRU

$ 2,415

$ 2,345

$ 70

3.0 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 446.1

$ 413.1

$ 33.0

8.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 449.5

$ 408.7

$ 40.8

10.0 % SG&A as % gross profit

64.1 %

64.5 %

(0.4) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.6 %

63.8 %

0.8 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 8,110.1

$ 7,433.6

$ 676.6

9.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

4,550.7

4,458.7

92.0

2.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

323.8

314.4

9.4

3.0 % Total used

4,874.5

4,773.1

101.4

2.1 % Parts and service sales

2,052.7

1,933.3

119.4

6.2 % F&I, net

735.6

674.3

61.3

9.1 % Total revenues

$ 15,772.9

$ 14,814.2

$ 958.7

6.5 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 571.8

$ 646.1

$ (74.3)

(11.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

249.2

240.8

8.5

3.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

4.5

2.6

2.0

76.7 % Total used

253.7

243.3

10.4

4.3 % Parts and service sales

1,119.7

1,046.4

73.3

7.0 % F&I, net

735.6

674.3

61.3

9.1 % Total gross profit

$ 2,680.9

$ 2,610.1

$ 70.7

2.7 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

7.1 %

8.7 %

(1.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.5 %

5.4 %

0.1 %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.4 %

0.8 %

0.6 %



Total used

5.2 %

5.1 %

0.1 %



Parts and service sales

54.5 %

54.1 %

0.4 %



Total gross margin

17.0 %

17.6 %

(0.6) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

157,662

142,809

14,853

10.4 % Retail used vehicles sold

152,970

145,617

7,353

5.0 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

37,223

31,456

5,767

18.3 % Total used

190,193

177,073

13,120

7.4 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 51,440

$ 52,052

$ (613)

(1.2) % Used vehicle retail

$ 29,749

$ 30,619

$ (871)

(2.8) % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,627

$ 4,524

$ (897)

(19.8) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,629

$ 1,653

$ (24)

(1.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 121

$ 81

$ 40

49.3 % Total used

$ 1,334

$ 1,374

$ (40)

(2.9) % F&I PRU

$ 2,368

$ 2,338

$ 30

1.3 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 1,704.0

$ 1,622.9

$ 81.1

5.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,735.8

$ 1,630.8

$ 105.0

6.4 % SG&A as % gross profit

63.6 %

62.2 %

1.4 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

64.7 %

62.5 %

2.3 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 574.1

$ 321.9

$ 252.3

78.4 %



$ 18.6

72.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 512.5

269.3

243.2

90.3 %



17.8

83.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 46.3

30.1

16.1

53.6 %



1.6

48.3 % Total used 558.7

299.4

259.3

86.6 %



19.4

80.1 % Parts and service sales 148.5

71.1

77.4

108.9 %



5.0

101.9 % F&I, net 29.8

15.2

14.7

96.8 %



1.0

90.2 % Total revenues $ 1,311.2

$ 707.5

$ 603.7

85.3 %



$ 44.0

79.1 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 49.6

$ 28.1

$ 21.6

76.9 %



$ 1.4

72.1 % Used vehicle retail sales 23.7

10.8

12.9

119.8 %



0.9

111.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.2)

(3.8)

1.6

42.0 %



—

43.0 % Total used 21.5

7.0

14.5

208.9 %



0.8

196.9 % Parts and service sales 82.3

40.3

42.0

104.4 %



2.7

97.5 % F&I, net 29.8

15.2

14.7

96.8 %



1.0

90.2 % Total gross profit $ 183.3

$ 90.5

$ 92.8

102.6 %



$ 5.9

96.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.6 %

8.7 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.6 %

4.0 %

0.6 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.8) %

(12.7) %

7.9 %













Total used 3.8 %

2.3 %

1.5 %













Parts and service sales 55.4 %

56.7 %

(1.2) %













Total gross margin 14.0 %

12.8 %

1.2 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 14,591

7,675

6,916

90.1 %









Retail used vehicles sold 17,638

9,461

8,177

86.4 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,139

2,996

2,143

71.5 %









Total used 22,777

12,457

10,320

82.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 45,597

$ 43,599

$ 1,997

4.6 %



$ 1,478

1.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,055

$ 28,461

$ 594

2.1 %



$ 1,009

(1.5) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,403

$ 3,656

$ (253)

(6.9) %



$ 93

(9.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,345

$ 1,141

$ 204

17.9 %



$ 49

13.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (433)

$ (1,281)

$ 848

66.2 %



$ (7)

66.8 % Total used $ 944

$ 559

$ 385

69.0 %



$ 37

62.4 % F&I PRU $ 926

$ 885

$ 41

4.7 %



$ 31

1.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 168.2

$ 74.3

$ 93.9

126.4 %



$ 5.5

118.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 166.7

$ 77.0

$ 89.7

116.5 %



$ 5.3

109.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 91.8 %

82.2 %

9.6 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 91.0 %

85.1 %

5.8 %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,862.3

$ 1,341.0

$ 521.3

38.9 %



$ 59.6

34.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,629.2

1,234.8

394.4

31.9 %



49.9

27.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 138.6

127.1

11.5

9.1 %



4.1

5.8 % Total used 1,767.8

1,361.9

405.9

29.8 %



54.0

25.8 % Parts and service sales 438.3

289.0

149.3

51.7 %



13.6

47.0 % F&I, net 93.0

67.6

25.4

37.6 %



3.0

33.2 % Total revenues $ 4,161.5

$ 3,059.5

$ 1,102.0

36.0 %



$ 130.1

31.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 146.0

$ 120.8

$ 25.2

20.9 %



$ 4.7

16.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 80.8

60.2

20.6

34.3 %



2.5

30.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (7.8)

(6.3)

(1.5)

(23.4) %



(0.1)

(21.7) % Total used 73.0

53.9

19.1

35.5 %



2.4

31.0 % Parts and service sales 248.0

167.8

80.2

47.8 %



7.7

43.2 % F&I, net 93.0

67.6

25.4

37.6 %



3.0

33.2 % Total gross profit $ 560.1

$ 410.1

$ 150.0

36.6 %



$ 17.9

32.2 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.8 %

9.0 %

(1.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.0 %

4.9 %

0.1 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (5.6) %

(5.0) %

(0.7) %













Total used 4.1 %

4.0 %

0.2 %













Parts and service sales 56.6 %

58.1 %

(1.5) %













Total gross margin 13.5 %

13.4 %

0.1 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 46,015

32,757

13,258

40.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold 56,717

42,039

14,678

34.9 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 15,377

12,307

3,070

24.9 %









Total used 72,094

54,346

17,748

32.7 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 43,765

$ 42,488

$ 1,277

3.0 %



$ 1,401

(0.3) % Used vehicle retail $ 28,725

$ 29,373

$ (648)

(2.2) %



$ 880

(5.2) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,174

$ 3,689

$ (515)

(14.0) %



$ 103

(16.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,425

$ 1,432

$ (7)

(0.5) %



$ 45

(3.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (508)

$ (514)

$ 6

1.3 %



$ (7)

2.6 % Total used $ 1,013

$ 991

$ 22

2.2 %



$ 34

(1.2) % F&I PRU $ 906

$ 904

$ 2

0.2 %



$ 29

(3.0) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 475.2

$ 303.9

$ 171.3

56.4 %



$ 14.6

51.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 464.7

$ 307.5

$ 157.2

51.1 %



$ 14.2

46.5 % SG&A as % gross profit 84.8 %

74.1 %

10.7 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 83.0 %

75.0 %

8.0 %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,440.8

$ 2,256.2

$ 184.6

8.2 %



$ 10.1

7.7 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,342.2

1,298.9

43.3

3.3 %



9.0

2.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 101.5

99.2

2.3

2.3 %



0.8

1.5 % Total used 1,443.7

1,398.2

45.5

3.3 %



9.8

2.6 % Parts and service sales 576.4

529.6

46.8

8.8 %



2.5

8.4 % F&I, net 201.9

182.0

19.9

10.9 %



0.5

10.6 % Total revenues $ 4,662.7

$ 4,366.0

$ 296.8

6.8 %



$ 23.0

6.3 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 165.1

$ 180.4

$ (15.3)

(8.5) %



$ 0.6

(8.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 64.4

62.2

2.2

3.5 %



0.4

2.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9)

(4.3)

3.3

78.0 %



—

78.7 % Total used 63.5

57.9

5.5

9.6 %



0.4

8.9 % Parts and service sales 312.6

290.4

22.2

7.6 %



1.4

7.2 % F&I, net 201.9

182.0

19.9

10.9 %



0.5

10.6 % Total gross profit $ 743.1

$ 710.8

$ 32.3

4.5 %



$ 2.9

4.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.8 %

8.0 %

(1.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.8 %

4.8 %

— %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9) %

(4.3) %

3.4 %













Total used 4.4 %

4.1 %

0.3 %













Parts and service sales 54.2 %

54.8 %

(0.6) %













Total gross margin 15.9 %

16.3 %

(0.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 47,354

44,693

2,661

6.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold 44,926

43,407

1,519

3.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 11,742

10,860

882

8.1 %









Total used 56,668

54,267

2,401

4.4 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 52,072

$ 50,819

$ 1,253

2.5 %



$ 215

2.0 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,876

$ 29,925

$ (49)

(0.2) %



$ 200

(0.8) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,486

$ 4,037

$ (551)

(13.6) %



$ 12

(13.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,434

$ 1,433

$ —

— %



$ 10

(0.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (80)

$ (395)

$ 315

79.7 %



$ (2)

80.3 % Total used $ 1,120

$ 1,067

$ 53

4.9 %



$ 7

4.2 % F&I PRU $ 2,188

$ 2,066

$ 122

5.9 %



$ 6

5.6 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 499.3

$ 475.0

$ 24.2

5.1 %



$ 2.6

4.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 497.9

$ 470.7

$ 27.2

5.8 %



$ 2.5

5.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.2 %

66.8 %

0.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 67.0 %

66.2 %

0.8 %













Operating margin % 4.0 %

4.3 %

(0.3) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.8 %

5.0 %

(0.2) %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 8,785.0

$ 8,507.7

$ 277.4

3.3 %



$ 40.8

2.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 5,454.4

5,499.0

(44.6)

(0.8) %



32.7

(1.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 398.9

422.5

(23.6)

(5.6) %



2.7

(6.2) % Total used 5,853.3

5,921.5

(68.2)

(1.2) %



35.4

(1.7) % Parts and service sales 2,242.2

2,143.0

99.2

4.6 %



8.6

4.2 % F&I, net 753.2

716.6

36.6

5.1 %



1.9

4.8 % Total revenues $ 17,633.7

$ 17,288.8

$ 344.9

2.0 %



$ 86.6

1.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 617.4

$ 745.3

$ (127.9)

(17.2) %



$ 2.9

(17.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 290.0

291.4

(1.4)

(0.5) %



1.6

(1.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.3)

(3.6)

0.3

7.8 %



(0.1)

10.8 % Total used 286.7

287.8

(1.1)

(0.4) %



1.5

(0.9) % Parts and service sales 1,222.0

1,169.8

52.2

4.5 %



4.9

4.0 % F&I, net 753.2

716.6

36.6

5.1 %



1.9

4.8 % Total gross profit $ 2,879.3

$ 2,919.5

$ (40.2)

(1.4) %



$ 11.2

(1.8) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.0 %

8.8 %

(1.7) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.3 %

— %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.8) %

(0.9) %

— %













Total used 4.9 %

4.9 %

— %













Parts and service sales 54.5 %

54.6 %

(0.1) %













Total gross margin 16.3 %

16.9 %

(0.6) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 175,397

170,119

5,278

3.1 %









Retail used vehicles sold 185,494

180,946

4,548

2.5 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 45,410

42,141

3,269

7.8 %









Total used 230,904

223,087

7,817

3.5 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,586

$ 50,368

$ 218

0.4 %



$ 234

— % Used vehicle retail $ 29,405

$ 30,390

$ (986)

(3.2) %



$ 176

(3.8) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,520

$ 4,381

$ (861)

(19.7) %



$ 17

(20.0) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,563

$ 1,611

$ (47)

(2.9) %



$ 8

(3.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (74)

$ (86)

$ 12

14.4 %



$ (2)

17.3 % Total used $ 1,242

$ 1,290

$ (49)

(3.8) %



$ 6

(4.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,087

$ 2,041

$ 46

2.2 %



$ 5

2.0 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,960.4

$ 1,873.6

$ 86.8

4.6 %



$ 8.9

4.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,925.4

$ 1,863.1

$ 62.3

3.3 %



$ 8.6

2.9 % SG&A as % gross profit 68.1 %

64.2 %

3.9 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 66.9 %

63.8 %

3.1 %













Operating margin % 4.5 %

5.4 %

(0.9) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.9 %

5.6 %

(0.7) %

















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,126.3

$ 1,934.4

$ 192.0

9.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,081.9

1,029.7

52.2

5.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 77.2

69.1

8.1

11.8 % Total used 1,159.1

1,098.8

60.4

5.5 % Parts and service sales 501.0

461.0

40.0

8.7 % F&I, net 186.1

166.8

19.3

11.5 % Total revenues $ 3,972.6

$ 3,661.0

$ 311.6

8.5 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 142.5

$ 152.4

$ (9.9)

(6.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 52.6

51.4

1.2

2.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.6

(0.5)

1.0

NM Total used 53.2

51.0

2.2

4.3 % Parts and service sales 270.5

251.3

19.2

7.6 % F&I, net 186.1

166.8

19.3

11.5 % Total gross profit $ 652.2

$ 621.5

$ 30.7

4.9 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

7.9 %

(1.2) %



Used vehicle retail sales 4.9 %

5.0 %

(0.1) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.7 %

(0.7) %

1.4 %



Total used 4.6 %

4.6 %

(0.1) %



Parts and service sales 54.0 %

54.5 %

(0.5) %



Total gross margin 16.4 %

17.0 %

(0.6) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 39,998

37,018

2,980

8.1 % Retail used vehicles sold 35,643

33,946

1,697

5.0 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 8,866

7,864

1,002

12.7 % Total used 44,509

41,810

2,699

6.5 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 53,161

$ 52,255

$ 906

1.7 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,354

$ 30,333

$ 21

0.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,562

$ 4,116

$ (554)

(13.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,475

$ 1,515

$ (39)

(2.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 64

$ (58)

$ 122

NM Total used $ 1,194

$ 1,219

$ (25)

(2.0) % F&I PRU $ 2,460

$ 2,351

$ 109

4.6 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 419.8

$ 399.4

$ 20.4

5.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 419.8

$ 395.1

$ 24.7

6.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 64.4 %

64.3 %

0.1 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 64.4 %

63.6 %

0.8 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 7,378.3

$ 7,166.7

$ 211.7

3.0 % Used vehicle retail sales 4,263.5

4,264.2

(0.7)

— % Used vehicle wholesale sales 298.0

295.4

2.6

0.9 % Total used 4,561.5

4,559.6

1.9

— % Parts and service sales 1,934.6

1,865.1

69.5

3.7 % F&I, net 685.8

649.0

36.8

5.7 % Total revenues $ 14,560.2

$ 14,240.3

$ 319.8

2.2 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 516.6

$ 624.5

$ (107.9)

(17.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 233.3

231.3

2.0

0.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 4.1

2.7

1.4

50.6 % Total used 237.4

234.0

3.4

1.5 % Parts and service sales 1,047.0

1,007.0

40.0

4.0 % F&I, net 685.8

649.0

36.8

5.7 % Total gross profit $ 2,486.7

$ 2,514.4

$ (27.7)

(1.1) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 7.0 %

8.7 %

(1.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

5.4 %

— %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.4 %

0.9 %

0.5 %



Total used 5.2 %

5.1 %

0.1 %



Parts and service sales 54.1 %

54.0 %

0.1 %



Total gross margin 17.1 %

17.7 %

(0.6) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 142,312

137,362

4,950

3.6 % Retail used vehicles sold 143,226

138,907

4,319

3.1 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 34,010

29,834

4,176

14.0 % Total used 177,236

168,741

8,495

5.0 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 51,846

$ 52,173

$ (327)

(0.6) % Used vehicle retail $ 29,768

$ 30,698

$ (931)

(3.0) % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,630

$ 4,546

$ (916)

(20.2) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,629

$ 1,665

$ (36)

(2.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 120

$ 91

$ 29

32.1 % Total used $ 1,339

$ 1,386

$ (47)

(3.4) % F&I PRU $ 2,402

$ 2,349

$ 52

2.2 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 1,636.5

$ 1,571.2

$ 65.3

4.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 1,611.9

$ 1,560.8

$ 51.1

3.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 65.8 %

62.5 %

3.3 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 64.8 %

62.1 %

2.7 %







(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.