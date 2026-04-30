Group 1 Automotive Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.82 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $8.66

Record quarterly U.K. gross profits of $230.6 million, a 6.3% increase over the comparable prior year quarter, driven by double digit same store parts and service and F&I growth.

Repurchased approximately 1.7% of the Company's outstanding common shares in first quarter of 2026

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 253 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026 ("current quarter").

"The U.K. performed well in the first quarter of 2026," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our U.K. business generated record revenues across nearly all major business lines and achieved record gross profit in used vehicles and parts and service. In the U.S., we saw a key bright spot in aftersales, with parts and service gross margin reaching a new quarterly high. Parts and service continues to be a key differentiator for us and our strength during this quarter is a testament to our relentless focus on operational excellence."

"The broader macro environment remains dynamic and challenging, with persistently high interest rates and elevated vehicle and gasoline prices weighing on affordability. To address these challenges, we have initiated several cost actions in the U.S. and U.K., including staffing reductions and discretionary expense reductions across our business."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Current quarter total revenues were $5.4 billion, compared to $5.5 billion for the first quarter of 2025 ("prior-year quarter").

Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $129.9 million, an increase of $2.1 million compared to $127.7 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $104.0 million, compared to $134.7 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $10.82, an increase of $1.18 compared to $9.64 for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations included a $2.87 per share benefit related to a gain on asset dispositions.

Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.66, compared to $10.17 for the prior-year quarter.

First Quarter 2026 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 1Q26 Change 1Q26 Change Total revenues $5.4B (1.8) % $5.2B (1.2) % Total gross profit ("GP") $877.9M (1.6) % $844.7M (1.4) % NV units sold 52,398 (6.6) % 50,812 (5.2) % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $3,296 (2.5) % $3,239 (4.8) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 56,985 (4.4) % 55,128 (3.5) % UV retail GP PRU $1,540 (1.9) % $1,544 (1.7) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $400.0M +5.0 % $384.4M +5.9 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 56.8 % +1.7 % 56.8 % +0.8 % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $215.9M (4.6) % $208.7M (4.9) % F&I GP PRU $1,974 +0.9 % $1,970 (0.5) % Adjusted F&I GP PRU (a non-GAAP measure) $2,036 +4.1 % $2,035 +2.7 % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 68.4 % (79) bps 72.9 % +339 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 72.7 % +319 bps 72.2 % +325 bps

Corporate Development

During the current quarter, as part of Volkswagen Group's Ideal Network Plan, Group 1 acquired one Skoda and two Volkswagen dealerships in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $135 million in annual revenues. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.

During the current quarter, the Company also disposed of two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in California and one Volkswagen and one Skoda dealership in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $570 million in annual revenues.

Subsequent to the current quarter, Group 1 executed an agreement with a Chinese automaker, Geely, to expand the U.K. network through three new locations. Additionally, we are evaluating representation with two additional Chinese OEMs.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 205,190 shares, at an average price per common share of $353.08, for a total of $72.4 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.5 million.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had an aggregate 11,900,611 outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $306.3 million remaining in its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 3297324

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through May 7, 2026, by dialing:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Code: 9961441

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 253 automotive dealerships, 313 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K., and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

Terry Bratton

Manager, Investor Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

or

Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,562.4

$ 2,680.0

$ (117.6)

(4.4) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,774.9

1,755.4

19.5

1.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

149.5

151.6

(2.1)

(1.4) % Parts and service sales

704.4

692.1

12.4

1.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net

215.9

226.2

(10.4)

(4.6) % Total revenues

5,407.1

5,505.3

(98.2)

(1.8) % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,389.7

2,490.3

(100.6)

(4.0) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,687.2

1,661.9

25.3

1.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

147.9

150.1

(2.1)

(1.4) % Parts and service sales

304.4

311.1

(6.7)

(2.2) % Total cost of sales

4,529.2

4,613.3

(84.1)

(1.8) % GROSS PROFIT

877.9

891.9

(14.1)

(1.6) % Selling, general and administrative expenses

600.6

617.3

(16.7)

(2.7) % Depreciation and amortization expense

31.1

29.3

1.9

6.5 % Asset impairments

2.5

0.4

2.1

503.4 % Restructuring charges

1.0

11.1

(10.1)

(90.8) % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

242.6

233.9

8.7

3.7 % Floorplan interest expense

23.3

26.9

(3.6)

(13.4) % Other interest expense, net

48.8

39.8

9.0

22.7 % Other income

—

(0.3)

0.3

(99.9) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

170.5

167.5

3.0

1.8 % Provision for income taxes

40.6

39.7

0.9

2.1 % Net income from continuing operations

129.9

127.7

2.1

1.7 % Net income from discontinued operations

0.3

0.4

—

(5.7) % NET INCOME

$ 130.2

$ 128.1

$ 2.1

1.6 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.3

1.6

(0.3)

(16.6) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 128.9

$ 126.5

$ 2.4

1.9 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 10.82

$ 9.64

$ 1.18

12.2 % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.03

$ 0.03

$ —

4.0 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 10.85

$ 9.67

$ 1.18

12.2 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

11.9

13.1

(1.2)

(9.2) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.2

—

(25.8) % Total weighted average shares

12.0

13.2

(1.2)

(9.4) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.8 %

23.7 %

0.1 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information — Consolidated (Unaudited)





















March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:















(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41.7

$ 32.5

$ 9.2

28.3 % Inventories, net

$ 2,727.8

$ 2,741.3

$ (13.5)

(0.5) % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 2,239.0

$ 1,915.8

$ 323.2

16.9 % Total debt

$ 3,141.0

$ 3,699.5

$ (558.5)

(15.1) % Total equity

$ 2,839.6

$ 2,789.1

$ 50.4

1.8 %

(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $149.7 and $504.2, respectively.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:







United States

66.2 %

67.4 % United Kingdom

33.8 %

32.6 %









NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:







Toyota/Lexus

25.3 %

23.0 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

15.6 %

17.3 % BMW/MINI

13.0 %

12.3 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart

9.6 %

9.3 % Honda/Acura

8.0 %

8.0 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

7.0 %

7.7 % Ford/Lincoln

6.8 %

6.6 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.5 %

5.1 % Jaguar/Land Rover

3.6 %

3.0 % Nissan

1.7 %

1.8 % Subaru

1.5 %

2.8 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor

1.3 %

1.8 % Mazda

0.9 %

1.1 % Other

0.1 %

0.1 %



100.0 %

100.0 %





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

38

46

29 Used vehicle inventory

32

36

33 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

51

44

38 Used vehicle inventory

26

29

26 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

19

52

16 Used vehicle inventory

42

55

47

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,562.4

$ 2,680.0

$ (117.6)

(4.4) %



$ 39.0

(5.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,774.9

1,755.4

19.5

1.1 %



42.5

(1.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 149.5

151.6

(2.1)

(1.4) %



3.4

(3.7) % Total used 1,924.4

1,907.0

17.4

0.9 %



45.9

(1.5) % Parts and service sales 704.4

692.1

12.4

1.8 %



11.6

0.1 % F&I, net 215.9

226.2

(10.4)

(4.6) %



2.6

(5.7) % Total revenues $ 5,407.1

$ 5,505.3

$ (98.2)

(1.8) %



$ 98.9

(3.6) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 172.7

$ 189.6

$ (17.0)

(8.9) %



$ 3.1

(10.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 87.7

93.5

(5.8)

(6.2) %



1.8

(8.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.5

1.5

—

(0.2) %



(0.1)

5.8 % Total used 89.3

95.1

(5.8)

(6.1) %



1.8

(8.0) % Parts and service sales 400.0

381.0

19.0

5.0 %



6.6

3.3 % F&I, net 215.9

226.2

(10.4)

(4.6) %



2.6

(5.7) % Total gross profit $ 877.9

$ 891.9

$ (14.1)

(1.6) %



$ 14.1

(3.2) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

7.1 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.9 %

5.3 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.0 %

1.0 %

— %













Total used 4.6 %

5.0 %

(0.3) %













Parts and service sales 56.8 %

55.1 %

1.7 %













Total gross margin 16.2 %

16.2 %

— %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 52,398

56,099

(3,701)

(6.6) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 56,985

59,618

(2,633)

(4.4) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 15,402

16,354

(952)

(5.8) %









Total used 72,387

75,972

(3,585)

(4.7) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 52,415

$ 49,861

$ 2,554

5.1 %



$ 788

3.5 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,204

$ 29,449

$ 1,755

6.0 %



$ 746

3.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,296

$ 3,381

$ (85)

(2.5) %



$ 59

(4.3) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,540

$ 1,569

$ (29)

(1.9) %



$ 32

(3.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 99

$ 93

$ 6

6.0 %



$ (6)

12.4 % Total used $ 1,233

$ 1,251

$ (18)

(1.5) %



$ 24

(3.4) % F&I PRU $ 1,974

$ 1,955

$ 19

0.9 %



$ 24

(0.3) % Adjusted F&I PRU (2) $ 2,036

$ 1,955

$ 81

4.1 %



$ 24

2.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 600.6

$ 617.3

$ (16.7)

(2.7) %



$ 11.9

(4.6) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 643.4

$ 620.3

$ 23.1

3.7 %



$ 11.9

1.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 68.4 %

69.2 %

(0.8) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.7 %

69.5 %

3.2 %













Operating margin % 4.5 %

4.2 %

0.2 %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 3.9 %

4.4 %

(0.5) %













Pretax margin % 3.2 %

3.0 %

0.1 %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 2.5 %

3.2 %

(0.7) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 23.3

$ 26.9

$ (3.6)

(13.4) %



$ 0.5

(15.1) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 20.1

20.4

(0.4)

(1.8) %



—

(1.8) % Net floorplan expense $ 3.2

$ 6.5

$ (3.2)







$ 0.5





(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,852.0

$ 1,968.7

$ (116.7)

(5.9) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,117.5

1,144.3

(26.8)

(2.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

94.6

92.0

2.6

2.8 % Total used

1,212.1

1,236.3

(24.2)

(2.0) % Parts and service sales

527.2

531.3

(4.1)

(0.8) % F&I, net

172.6

185.5

(12.9)

(7.0) % Total revenues

$ 3,763.8

$ 3,921.8

$ (157.9)

(4.0) % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 114.9

$ 130.6

$ (15.8)

(12.1) % Used vehicle retail sales

59.5

65.8

(6.2)

(9.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.8

2.6

0.2

7.0 % Total used

62.3

68.3

(6.0)

(8.8) % Parts and service sales

297.5

290.5

7.0

2.4 % F&I, net

172.6

185.5

(12.9)

(7.0) % Total gross profit

$ 647.2

$ 675.0

$ (27.7)

(4.1) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.2 %

6.6 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.3 %

5.7 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.9 %

2.8 %

0.1 %



Total used

5.1 %

5.5 %

(0.4) %



Parts and service sales

56.4 %

54.7 %

1.7 %



Total gross margin

17.2 %

17.2 %

— %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

34,666

37,835

(3,169)

(8.4) % Retail used vehicles sold

36,097

38,613

(2,516)

(6.5) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,868

10,217

(349)

(3.4) % Total used

45,965

48,830

(2,865)

(5.9) % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 53,424

$ 52,034

$ 1,390

2.7 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,959

$ 29,636

$ 1,323

4.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,313

$ 3,453

$ (139)

(4.0) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,650

$ 1,703

$ (54)

(3.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 279

$ 252

$ 27

10.8 % Total used

$ 1,355

$ 1,400

$ (44)

(3.2) % F&I PRU

$ 2,439

$ 2,426

$ 13

0.5 % Adjusted F&I PRU (1)

$ 2,535

$ 2,426

$ 109

4.5 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 418.2

$ 447.4

$ (29.2)

(6.5) % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 461.4

$ 451.4

$ 10.0

2.2 % SG&A as % gross profit

64.6 %

66.3 %

(1.7) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

70.5 %

66.9 %

3.7 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 710.4

$ 711.2

$ (0.9)

(0.1) %



$ 39.0

(5.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 657.4

611.1

46.3

7.6 %



42.5

0.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 54.9

59.6

(4.7)

(7.9) %



3.4

(13.6) % Total used 712.3

670.7

41.6

6.2 %



45.9

(0.6) % Parts and service sales 177.3

160.8

16.4

10.2 %



11.6

3.0 % F&I, net 43.3

40.8

2.6

6.3 %



2.6

(0.2) % Total revenues $ 1,643.3

$ 1,583.5

$ 59.7

3.8 %



$ 98.9

(2.5) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 57.8

$ 59.0

$ (1.2)

(2.0) %



$ 3.1

(7.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 28.2

27.8

0.4

1.5 %



1.8

(5.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.2)

(1.0)

(0.2)

(17.6) %



(0.1)

(8.8) % Total used 27.0

26.7

0.2

0.9 %



1.8

(5.7) % Parts and service sales 102.5

90.5

12.1

13.3 %



6.6

6.0 % F&I, net 43.3

40.8

2.6

6.3 %



2.6

(0.2) % Total gross profit $ 230.6

$ 217.0

$ 13.7

6.3 %



$ 14.1

(0.2) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.1 %

8.3 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.3 %

4.5 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.2) %

(1.8) %

(0.5) %













Total used 3.8 %

4.0 %

(0.2) %













Parts and service sales 57.8 %

56.3 %

1.6 %













Total gross margin 14.0 %

13.7 %

0.3 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 17,732

18,264

(532)

(2.9) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 20,888

21,005

(117)

(0.6) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,534

6,137

(603)

(9.8) %









Total used 26,422

27,142

(720)

(2.7) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,916

$ 44,642

$ 5,274

11.8 %



$ 2,738

5.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,630

$ 29,106

$ 2,524

8.7 %



$ 2,043

1.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,261

$ 3,231

$ 30

0.9 %



$ 174

(4.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,350

$ 1,322

$ 28

2.1 %



$ 88

(4.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (222)

$ (170)

$ (52)

(30.4) %



$ (17)

(20.7) % Total used $ 1,021

$ 985

$ 36

3.6 %



$ 66

(3.1) % F&I PRU $ 1,121

$ 1,038

$ 84

8.1 %



$ 68

1.5 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 182.4

$ 169.8

$ 12.5

7.4 %



$ 11.9

0.4 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 182.0

$ 168.9

$ 13.2

7.8 %



$ 11.9

0.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 79.1 %

78.3 %

0.8 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 78.9 %

77.8 %

1.1 %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,462.5

$ 2,569.2

$ (106.7)

(4.2) %



$ 38.2

(5.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,708.3

1,685.5

22.8

1.4 %



41.8

(1.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 140.8

138.1

2.6

1.9 %



3.1

(0.4) % Total used 1,849.0

1,823.6

25.5

1.4 %



44.9

(1.1) % Parts and service sales 677.3

647.9

29.4

4.5 %



11.4

2.8 % F&I, net 208.7

219.4

(10.7)

(4.9) %



2.6

(6.1) % Total revenues $ 5,197.6

$ 5,260.1

$ (62.6)

(1.2) %



$ 96.9

(3.0) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 164.6

$ 182.4

$ (17.8)

(9.8) %



$ 3.0

(11.4) % Used vehicle retail sales 85.1

89.8

(4.6)

(5.2) %



1.8

(7.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.8

2.1

(0.2)

(10.8) %



(0.1)

(7.4) % Total used 87.0

91.8

(4.9)

(5.3) %



1.7

(7.2) % Parts and service sales 384.4

362.8

21.6

5.9 %



6.5

4.2 % F&I, net 208.7

219.4

(10.7)

(4.9) %



2.6

(6.1) % Total gross profit $ 844.7

$ 856.5

$ (11.8)

(1.4) %



$ 13.8

(3.0) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

7.1 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.0 %

5.3 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.3 %

1.5 %

(0.2) %













Total used 4.7 %

5.0 %

(0.3) %













Parts and service sales 56.8 %

56.0 %

0.8 %













Total gross margin 16.3 %

16.3 %

— %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 50,812

53,625

(2,813)

(5.2) %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 55,128

57,155

(2,027)

(3.5) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 14,839

15,274

(435)

(2.8) %









Total used 69,967

72,429

(2,462)

(3.4) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 52,058

$ 49,948

$ 2,110

4.2 %



$ 799

2.6 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,046

$ 29,494

$ 1,552

5.3 %



$ 760

2.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,239

$ 3,402

$ (163)

(4.8) %



$ 60

(6.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,544

$ 1,571

$ (26)

(1.7) %



$ 33

(3.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 123

$ 134

$ (11)

(8.2) %



$ (5)

(4.6) % Total used $ 1,243

$ 1,268

$ (25)

(2.0) %



$ 25

(3.9) % F&I PRU $ 1,970

$ 1,981

$ (10)

(0.5) %



$ 25

(1.8) % Adjusted F&I PRU (2) $ 2,035

$ 1,981

$ 54

2.7 %



$ 25

1.5 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 615.5

$ 595.0

$ 20.5

3.4 %



$ 11.4

1.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 614.5

$ 590.2

$ 24.2

4.1 %



$ 11.4

2.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 72.9 %

69.5 %

3.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.2 %

68.9 %

3.3 %













Operating margin % 3.8 %

4.4 %

(0.6) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.0 %

4.5 %

(0.5) %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,764.4

$ 1,898.8

$ (134.4)

(7.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,060.5

1,113.7

(53.2)

(4.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 89.6

85.0

4.6

5.4 % Total used 1,150.1

1,198.7

(48.6)

(4.1) % Parts and service sales 504.3

498.8

5.5

1.1 % F&I, net 165.9

181.3

(15.4)

(8.5) % Total revenues $ 3,584.8

$ 3,777.6

$ (192.8)

(5.1) % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 107.9

$ 127.0

$ (19.2)

(15.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 57.4

64.4

(7.1)

(11.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.7

2.4

0.3

12.1 % Total used 60.1

66.9

(6.8)

(10.2) % Parts and service sales 284.0

278.9

5.1

1.8 % F&I, net 165.9

181.3

(15.4)

(8.5) % Total gross profit $ 617.9

$ 654.2

$ (36.3)

(5.5) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.1 %

6.7 %

(0.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.4 %

5.8 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.1 %

2.9 %

0.2 %



Total used 5.2 %

5.6 %

(0.4) %



Parts and service sales 56.3 %

55.9 %

0.4 %



Total gross margin 17.2 %

17.3 %

(0.1) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 33,404

36,590

(3,186)

(8.7) % Retail used vehicles sold 34,584

37,566

(2,982)

(7.9) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,506

9,789

(283)

(2.9) % Total used 44,090

47,355

(3,265)

(6.9) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,820

$ 51,893

$ 927

1.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,665

$ 29,647

$ 1,019

3.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,229

$ 3,472

$ (243)

(7.0) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,658

$ 1,715

$ (57)

(3.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 288

$ 249

$ 38

15.4 % Total used $ 1,363

$ 1,412

$ (50)

(3.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,440

$ 2,445

$ (5)

(0.2) % Adjusted F&I PRU (1) $ 2,540

$ 2,445

$ 95

3.9 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 440.9

$ 438.4

$ 2.5

0.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 439.9

$ 434.6

$ 5.3

1.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 71.4 %

67.0 %

4.3 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 70.4 %

66.4 %

4.0 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 698.1

$ 670.4

$ 27.6

4.1 %



$ 38.2

(1.6) % Used vehicle retail sales 647.8

571.8

76.0

13.3 %



41.8

6.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 51.2

53.1

(1.9)

(3.6) %



3.1

(9.5) % Total used 698.9

624.8

74.1

11.9 %



44.9

4.7 % Parts and service sales 173.0

149.2

23.8

16.0 %



11.4

8.4 % F&I, net 42.8

38.1

4.7

12.4 %



2.6

5.6 % Total revenues $ 1,612.8

$ 1,482.5

$ 130.3

8.8 %



$ 96.9

2.2 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 56.7

$ 55.4

$ 1.3

2.4 %



$ 3.0

(3.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 27.8

25.3

2.4

9.7 %



1.8

2.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9)

(0.4)

(0.5)

(134.1) %



(0.1)

(115.9) % Total used 26.9

24.9

1.9

7.7 %



1.7

0.8 % Parts and service sales 100.4

83.9

16.5

19.6 %



6.5

11.9 % F&I, net 42.8

38.1

4.7

12.4 %



2.6

5.6 % Total gross profit $ 226.8

$ 202.3

$ 24.5

12.1 %



$ 13.8

5.3 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.1 %

8.3 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.3 %

4.4 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.8) %

(0.7) %

(1.0) %













Total used 3.8 %

4.0 %

(0.1) %













Parts and service sales 58.0 %

56.3 %

1.8 %













Total gross margin 14.1 %

13.6 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 17,408

17,035

373

2.2 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 20,544

19,589

955

4.9 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,333

5,485

(152)

(2.8) %









Total used 25,877

25,074

803

3.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,198

$ 45,106

$ 5,091

11.3 %



$ 2,749

5.2 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,691

$ 29,202

$ 2,489

8.5 %



$ 2,047

1.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,258

$ 3,251

$ 7

0.2 %



$ 174

(5.1) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,352

$ 1,293

$ 59

4.6 %



$ 88

(2.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (169)

$ (70)

$ (99)

(140.8) %



$ (13)

(122.1) % Total used $ 1,039

$ 995

$ 44

4.4 %



$ 67

(2.4) % F&I PRU $ 1,128

$ 1,040

$ 88

8.5 %



$ 68

1.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 174.6

$ 156.6

$ 18.0

11.5 %



$ 11.4

4.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 174.6

$ 155.7

$ 18.9

12.2 %



$ 11.4

4.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 77.0 %

77.4 %

(0.4) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 77.0 %

76.9 %

— %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share and unit data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

U.S.

GAAP

Non-

recurring

F&I

adjustment

Non-cash

gain on

interest

rate

swaps

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Restructuring

charges

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-

GAAP

adjusted F&I, net $ 215.9

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 222.7 Total gross profit $ 877.9

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 884.7 SG&A expenses $ 600.6

$ —

$ —

$ (0.7)

$ 43.8

$ —

$ (0.3)

$ —

$ 643.4 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 31.1

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (0.8)

$ 30.3 Asset impairments $ 2.5

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (2.5)

$ — Restructuring charges $ 1.0

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1.0)

$ —

$ —

$ — Income (loss) from operations $ 242.6

$ 6.8

$ —

$ 0.7

$ (43.8)

$ 1.0

$ 0.3

$ 3.4

$ 210.9 Other interest expense, net $ 48.8

$ —

$ 0.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 49.6



































Income (loss) before income taxes $ 170.5

$ 6.8

$ (0.8)

$ 0.7

$ (43.8)

$ 1.0

$ 0.3

$ 3.4

$ 138.0 Less: Provision (benefit) for income

taxes 40.6

1.6

(0.2)

0.2

(9.4)

0.4

0.1

0.8

34.1 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations 129.9

5.2

(0.6)

0.5

(34.5)

0.7

0.3

2.5

104.0 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities 1.3

0.1

—

—

(0.4)

—

—

—

1.1 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available to diluted common

shares $ 128.6

$ 5.1

$ (0.6)

$ 0.5

$ (34.1)

$ 0.7

$ 0.2

$ 2.5

$ 102.9



































Diluted earnings (loss) per common

share from continuing operations $ 10.82

$ 0.43

$ (0.05)

$ 0.04

$ (2.87)

$ 0.06

$ 0.02

$ 0.21

$ 8.66



































Effective tax rate 23.8 %





























24.7 %



































F&I PRU (1) $ 1,974





























$ 2,036 SG&A as % gross profit (2) 68.4 %





























72.7 % Operating margin (3) 4.5 %





























3.9 % Pretax margin (4) 3.2 %





























2.5 %



































Same Store F&I, net $ 208.7

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 215.5 Same Store F&I PRU (1) $ 1,970





























$ 2,035 Same Store Total gross profit $ 844.7

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 851.5 Same Store SG&A expenses $ 615.5

$ —

$ —

$ (0.7)

$ —

$ —

$ (0.3)

$ —

$ 614.5 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.9 %





























72.2 %



































Same Store income from operations $ 197.5

$ 6.8

$ —

$ 0.7

$ —

$ —

$ 0.3

$ 2.8

$ 208.1 Same Store operating margin (3) 3.8 %





























4.0 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.3

$ —

$ 0.3 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

—

—

— Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.3

$ —

$ 0.3













Net income (loss)

$ 130.2

$ (25.9)

$ 104.3 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

1.3

(0.3)

1.1 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 128.9

$ (25.7)

$ 103.2













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.03

$ —

$ 0.03 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

10.82

(2.16)

8.66 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 10.85

$ (2.16)

$ 8.69

(1) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment. (2) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (3) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (4) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, non-cash gain on interest rate swaps, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



U.S.

GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Restructuring

charges

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation

Non-

GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 617.3

$ 7.8

$ (1.0)

$ —

$ (1.1)

$ (2.7)

$ —

$ 620.3 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 29.3

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (0.4)

$ 28.9 Asset impairments

$ 0.4

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (0.4)

$ — Restructuring charges

$ 11.1

$ —

$ —

$ (11.1)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Income (loss) from operations

$ 233.9

$ (7.8)

$ 1.0

$ 11.1

$ 1.1

$ 2.7

$ 0.8

$ 242.8

































Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 167.5

$ (7.8)

$ 1.0

$ 11.1

$ 1.1

$ 2.7

$ 0.8

$ 176.4 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

39.7

(1.7)

—

2.8

—

0.6

0.2

41.6 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

127.7

(6.1)

1.0

8.3

1.1

2.0

0.6

134.7 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating

securities

1.6

(0.1)

—

0.1

—

—

—

1.7 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

available to diluted common shares

$ 126.2

$ (6.0)

$ 1.0

$ 8.2

$ 1.1

$ 2.0

$ 0.6

$ 133.1

































Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from

continuing operations

$ 9.64

$ (0.46)

$ 0.08

$ 0.63

$ 0.08

$ 0.15

$ 0.05

$ 10.17

































Effective tax rate

23.7 %

























23.6 %

































SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.2 %

























69.5 % Operating margin (2)

4.2 %

























4.4 % Pretax margin (3)

3.0 %

























3.2 %

































Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 595.0

$ —

$ (1.0)

$ —

$ (1.1)

$ (2.7)

$ —

$ 590.2 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.5 %

























68.9 %

































Same Store income from operations

$ 230.8

$ —

$ 1.0

$ —

$ 1.1

$ 2.7

$ 3.1

$ 238.6 Same Store operating margin (2)

4.4 %

























4.5 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.4

$ —

$ 0.4 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

—

—

— Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.3

$ —

$ 0.3













Net income

$ 128.1

$ 7.0

$ 135.1 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

1.6

0.1

1.7 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 126.5

$ 6.9

$ 133.4













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.03

$ —

$ 0.03 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

9.64

0.53

10.17 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 9.67

$ 0.53

$ 10.20

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Three Months Ended March 31, 2026



U.S. GAAP

Non-

recurring

F&I

adjustment

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted F&I, net

$ 172.6

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 179.4 F&I PRU (1)

$ 2,439

















$ 2,535 Total gross profit

$ 647.2

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 654.0 SG&A expenses

$ 418.2

$ —

$ (0.7)

$ 44.2

$ (0.3)

$ 461.4 SG&A as % gross profit (2)

64.6 %

















70.5 %

























Same Store F&I, net

$ 165.9

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 172.7 Same Store F&I PRU (1)

$ 2,440

















$ 2,540 Same Store Total gross profit

$ 617.9

$ 6.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 624.7 Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 440.9

$ —

$ (0.7)

$ —

$ (0.3)

$ 439.9 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (2)

71.4 %

















70.4 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



U.S.

GAAP

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Severance

costs

Acquisition

costs

Legal items

and other

professional

fees

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 447.4

$ 7.8

$ (1.0)

$ (0.1)

$ (2.7)

$ 451.4 SG&A as % gross profit (2)

66.3 %

















66.9 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 438.4

$ —

$ (1.0)

$ (0.1)

$ (2.7)

$ 434.6 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (2)

67.0 %

















66.4 %

(1) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment. (2) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2026



U.S. GAAP



Dealership and real

estate transactions

Non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 182.4



$ (0.3)

$ 182.0 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

79.1 %







78.9 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



U.S. GAAP

Acquisition costs

Non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 169.8

$ (1.0)

$ 168.9 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

78.3 %





77.8 %













Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 156.6

$ (1.0)

$ 155.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

77.4 %





76.9 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.