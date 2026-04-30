Group 1 Automotive Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
News provided byGroup 1 Automotive, Inc.
Apr 30, 2026, 05:01 ET
- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.82 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $8.66
- Record quarterly U.K. gross profits of $230.6 million, a 6.3% increase over the comparable prior year quarter, driven by double digit same store parts and service and F&I growth.
- Repurchased approximately 1.7% of the Company's outstanding common shares in first quarter of 2026
HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 253 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026 ("current quarter").
"The U.K. performed well in the first quarter of 2026," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our U.K. business generated record revenues across nearly all major business lines and achieved record gross profit in used vehicles and parts and service. In the U.S., we saw a key bright spot in aftersales, with parts and service gross margin reaching a new quarterly high. Parts and service continues to be a key differentiator for us and our strength during this quarter is a testament to our relentless focus on operational excellence."
"The broader macro environment remains dynamic and challenging, with persistently high interest rates and elevated vehicle and gasoline prices weighing on affordability. To address these challenges, we have initiated several cost actions in the U.S. and U.K., including staffing reductions and discretionary expense reductions across our business."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
- Current quarter total revenues were $5.4 billion, compared to $5.5 billion for the first quarter of 2025 ("prior-year quarter").
- Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $129.9 million, an increase of $2.1 million compared to $127.7 million for the prior-year quarter.
- Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $104.0 million, compared to $134.7 million for the prior-year quarter.
- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $10.82, an increase of $1.18 compared to $9.64 for the prior-year quarter.
- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations included a $2.87 per share benefit related to a gain on asset dispositions.
- Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $8.66, compared to $10.17 for the prior-year quarter.
|
First Quarter 2026
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
|
Consolidated
|
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
|
Reported:
|
1Q26
|
Change
|
1Q26
|
Change
|
Total revenues
|
$5.4B
|
(1.8) %
|
$5.2B
|
(1.2) %
|
Total gross profit ("GP")
|
$877.9M
|
(1.6) %
|
$844.7M
|
(1.4) %
|
NV units sold
|
52,398
|
(6.6) %
|
50,812
|
(5.2) %
|
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
|
$3,296
|
(2.5) %
|
$3,239
|
(4.8) %
|
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
|
56,985
|
(4.4) %
|
55,128
|
(3.5) %
|
UV retail GP PRU
|
$1,540
|
(1.9) %
|
$1,544
|
(1.7) %
|
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
|
$400.0M
|
+5.0 %
|
$384.4M
|
+5.9 %
|
P&S Gross Margin ("GM")
|
56.8 %
|
+1.7 %
|
56.8 %
|
+0.8 %
|
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
|
$215.9M
|
(4.6) %
|
$208.7M
|
(4.9) %
|
F&I GP PRU
|
$1,974
|
+0.9 %
|
$1,970
|
(0.5) %
|
Adjusted F&I GP PRU (a non-GAAP measure)
|
$2,036
|
+4.1 %
|
$2,035
|
+2.7 %
|
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
|
68.4 %
|
(79) bps
|
72.9 %
|
+339 bps
|
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
|
72.7 %
|
+319 bps
|
72.2 %
|
+325 bps
Corporate Development
During the current quarter, as part of Volkswagen Group's Ideal Network Plan, Group 1 acquired one Skoda and two Volkswagen dealerships in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately $135 million in annual revenues. The Company remains focused on efficiently and effectively integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.
During the current quarter, the Company also disposed of two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in California and one Volkswagen and one Skoda dealership in the U.K. These dealerships generated approximately $570 million in annual revenues.
Subsequent to the current quarter, Group 1 executed an agreement with a Chinese automaker, Geely, to expand the U.K. network through three new locations. Additionally, we are evaluating representation with two additional Chinese OEMs.
Share Repurchases
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 205,190 shares, at an average price per common share of $353.08, for a total of $72.4 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.5 million.
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had an aggregate 11,900,611 outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $306.3 million remaining in its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days. A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at http://www.group1corp.com/company-presentations.
The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:
|
Domestic:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
3297324
A telephonic replay will be available following the call through May 7, 2026, by dialing:
|
Domestic:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Code:
|
9961441
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 253 automotive dealerships, 313 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, and www.facebook.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K., and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Investor contacts:
Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]
or
Jude Gorman / Clayton Erwin
Collected Strategies
[email protected]
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Increase/
|
% Change
|
REVENUES:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 2,562.4
|
$ 2,680.0
|
$ (117.6)
|
(4.4) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
1,774.9
|
1,755.4
|
19.5
|
1.1 %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
149.5
|
151.6
|
(2.1)
|
(1.4) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
704.4
|
692.1
|
12.4
|
1.8 %
|
Finance, insurance and other, net
|
215.9
|
226.2
|
(10.4)
|
(4.6) %
|
Total revenues
|
5,407.1
|
5,505.3
|
(98.2)
|
(1.8) %
|
COST OF SALES:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
2,389.7
|
2,490.3
|
(100.6)
|
(4.0) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
1,687.2
|
1,661.9
|
25.3
|
1.5 %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
147.9
|
150.1
|
(2.1)
|
(1.4) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
304.4
|
311.1
|
(6.7)
|
(2.2) %
|
Total cost of sales
|
4,529.2
|
4,613.3
|
(84.1)
|
(1.8) %
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
877.9
|
891.9
|
(14.1)
|
(1.6) %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
600.6
|
617.3
|
(16.7)
|
(2.7) %
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
31.1
|
29.3
|
1.9
|
6.5 %
|
Asset impairments
|
2.5
|
0.4
|
2.1
|
503.4 %
|
Restructuring charges
|
1.0
|
11.1
|
(10.1)
|
(90.8) %
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
242.6
|
233.9
|
8.7
|
3.7 %
|
Floorplan interest expense
|
23.3
|
26.9
|
(3.6)
|
(13.4) %
|
Other interest expense, net
|
48.8
|
39.8
|
9.0
|
22.7 %
|
Other income
|
—
|
(0.3)
|
0.3
|
(99.9) %
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
170.5
|
167.5
|
3.0
|
1.8 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
40.6
|
39.7
|
0.9
|
2.1 %
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
129.9
|
127.7
|
2.1
|
1.7 %
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
—
|
(5.7) %
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 130.2
|
$ 128.1
|
$ 2.1
|
1.6 %
|
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|
1.3
|
1.6
|
(0.3)
|
(16.6) %
|
Net income available to diluted common shares
|
$ 128.9
|
$ 126.5
|
$ 2.4
|
1.9 %
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$ 10.82
|
$ 9.64
|
$ 1.18
|
12.2 %
|
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.03
|
$ —
|
4.0 %
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$ 10.85
|
$ 9.67
|
$ 1.18
|
12.2 %
|
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
|
11.9
|
13.1
|
(1.2)
|
(9.2) %
|
Weighted average participating securities
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
—
|
(25.8) %
|
Total weighted average shares
|
12.0
|
13.2
|
(1.2)
|
(9.4) %
|
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
|
23.8 %
|
23.7 %
|
0.1 %
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Additional Information — Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
Increase/(Decrease)
|
% Change
|
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
|
(In millions)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 41.7
|
$ 32.5
|
$ 9.2
|
28.3 %
|
Inventories, net
|
$ 2,727.8
|
$ 2,741.3
|
$ (13.5)
|
(0.5) %
|
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
|
$ 2,239.0
|
$ 1,915.8
|
$ 323.2
|
16.9 %
|
Total debt
|
$ 3,141.0
|
$ 3,699.5
|
$ (558.5)
|
(15.1) %
|
Total equity
|
$ 2,839.6
|
$ 2,789.1
|
$ 50.4
|
1.8 %
|
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $149.7 and $504.2, respectively.
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
|
United States
|
66.2 %
|
67.4 %
|
United Kingdom
|
33.8 %
|
32.6 %
|
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
|
Toyota/Lexus
|
25.3 %
|
23.0 %
|
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
|
15.6 %
|
17.3 %
|
BMW/MINI
|
13.0 %
|
12.3 %
|
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart
|
9.6 %
|
9.3 %
|
Honda/Acura
|
8.0 %
|
8.0 %
|
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick
|
7.0 %
|
7.7 %
|
Ford/Lincoln
|
6.8 %
|
6.6 %
|
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
|
5.5 %
|
5.1 %
|
Jaguar/Land Rover
|
3.6 %
|
3.0 %
|
Nissan
|
1.7 %
|
1.8 %
|
Subaru
|
1.5 %
|
2.8 %
|
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor
|
1.3 %
|
1.8 %
|
Mazda
|
0.9 %
|
1.1 %
|
Other
|
0.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
100.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
March 31, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
|
Consolidated
|
New vehicle inventory
|
38
|
46
|
29
|
Used vehicle inventory
|
32
|
36
|
33
|
U.S.
|
New vehicle inventory
|
51
|
44
|
38
|
Used vehicle inventory
|
26
|
29
|
26
|
U.K.
|
New vehicle inventory
|
19
|
52
|
16
|
Used vehicle inventory
|
42
|
55
|
47
|
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Reported Operating Data — Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Increase/
|
% Change
|
Currency
|
Constant
|
Revenues:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 2,562.4
|
$ 2,680.0
|
$ (117.6)
|
(4.4) %
|
$ 39.0
|
(5.8) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
1,774.9
|
1,755.4
|
19.5
|
1.1 %
|
42.5
|
(1.3) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
149.5
|
151.6
|
(2.1)
|
(1.4) %
|
3.4
|
(3.7) %
|
Total used
|
1,924.4
|
1,907.0
|
17.4
|
0.9 %
|
45.9
|
(1.5) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
704.4
|
692.1
|
12.4
|
1.8 %
|
11.6
|
0.1 %
|
F&I, net
|
215.9
|
226.2
|
(10.4)
|
(4.6) %
|
2.6
|
(5.7) %
|
Total revenues
|
$ 5,407.1
|
$ 5,505.3
|
$ (98.2)
|
(1.8) %
|
$ 98.9
|
(3.6) %
|
Gross profit:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 172.7
|
$ 189.6
|
$ (17.0)
|
(8.9) %
|
$ 3.1
|
(10.6) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
87.7
|
93.5
|
(5.8)
|
(6.2) %
|
1.8
|
(8.2) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
—
|
(0.2) %
|
(0.1)
|
5.8 %
|
Total used
|
89.3
|
95.1
|
(5.8)
|
(6.1) %
|
1.8
|
(8.0) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
400.0
|
381.0
|
19.0
|
5.0 %
|
6.6
|
3.3 %
|
F&I, net
|
215.9
|
226.2
|
(10.4)
|
(4.6) %
|
2.6
|
(5.7) %
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 877.9
|
$ 891.9
|
$ (14.1)
|
(1.6) %
|
$ 14.1
|
(3.2) %
|
Gross margin:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
6.7 %
|
7.1 %
|
(0.3) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
4.9 %
|
5.3 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
1.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
— %
|
Total used
|
4.6 %
|
5.0 %
|
(0.3) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
56.8 %
|
55.1 %
|
1.7 %
|
Total gross margin
|
16.2 %
|
16.2 %
|
— %
|
Units sold:
|
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
|
52,398
|
56,099
|
(3,701)
|
(6.6) %
|
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
|
56,985
|
59,618
|
(2,633)
|
(4.4) %
|
Wholesale used vehicles sold
|
15,402
|
16,354
|
(952)
|
(5.8) %
|
Total used
|
72,387
|
75,972
|
(3,585)
|
(4.7) %
|
Average sales price per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 52,415
|
$ 49,861
|
$ 2,554
|
5.1 %
|
$ 788
|
3.5 %
|
Used vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 31,204
|
$ 29,449
|
$ 1,755
|
6.0 %
|
$ 746
|
3.4 %
|
Gross profit per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 3,296
|
$ 3,381
|
$ (85)
|
(2.5) %
|
$ 59
|
(4.3) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,540
|
$ 1,569
|
$ (29)
|
(1.9) %
|
$ 32
|
(3.9) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
$ 99
|
$ 93
|
$ 6
|
6.0 %
|
$ (6)
|
12.4 %
|
Total used
|
$ 1,233
|
$ 1,251
|
$ (18)
|
(1.5) %
|
$ 24
|
(3.4) %
|
F&I PRU
|
$ 1,974
|
$ 1,955
|
$ 19
|
0.9 %
|
$ 24
|
(0.3) %
|
Adjusted F&I PRU (2)
|
$ 2,036
|
$ 1,955
|
$ 81
|
4.1 %
|
$ 24
|
2.9 %
|
Other:
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 600.6
|
$ 617.3
|
$ (16.7)
|
(2.7) %
|
$ 11.9
|
(4.6) %
|
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
|
$ 643.4
|
$ 620.3
|
$ 23.1
|
3.7 %
|
$ 11.9
|
1.8 %
|
SG&A as % gross profit
|
68.4 %
|
69.2 %
|
(0.8) %
|
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
72.7 %
|
69.5 %
|
3.2 %
|
Operating margin %
|
4.5 %
|
4.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
|
3.9 %
|
4.4 %
|
(0.5) %
|
Pretax margin %
|
3.2 %
|
3.0 %
|
0.1 %
|
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
|
2.5 %
|
3.2 %
|
(0.7) %
|
Floorplan expense:
|
Floorplan interest expense
|
$ 23.3
|
$ 26.9
|
$ (3.6)
|
(13.4) %
|
$ 0.5
|
(15.1) %
|
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
|
20.1
|
20.4
|
(0.4)
|
(1.8) %
|
—
|
(1.8) %
|
Net floorplan expense
|
$ 3.2
|
$ 6.5
|
$ (3.2)
|
$ 0.5
|
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
|
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
|
(3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Reported Operating Data — U.S.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Increase/
|
% Change
|
Revenues:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,852.0
|
$ 1,968.7
|
$ (116.7)
|
(5.9) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
1,117.5
|
1,144.3
|
(26.8)
|
(2.3) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
94.6
|
92.0
|
2.6
|
2.8 %
|
Total used
|
1,212.1
|
1,236.3
|
(24.2)
|
(2.0) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
527.2
|
531.3
|
(4.1)
|
(0.8) %
|
F&I, net
|
172.6
|
185.5
|
(12.9)
|
(7.0) %
|
Total revenues
|
$ 3,763.8
|
$ 3,921.8
|
$ (157.9)
|
(4.0) %
|
Gross profit:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 114.9
|
$ 130.6
|
$ (15.8)
|
(12.1) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
59.5
|
65.8
|
(6.2)
|
(9.5) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
0.2
|
7.0 %
|
Total used
|
62.3
|
68.3
|
(6.0)
|
(8.8) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
297.5
|
290.5
|
7.0
|
2.4 %
|
F&I, net
|
172.6
|
185.5
|
(12.9)
|
(7.0) %
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 647.2
|
$ 675.0
|
$ (27.7)
|
(4.1) %
|
Gross margin:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
6.2 %
|
6.6 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
5.3 %
|
5.7 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
2.9 %
|
2.8 %
|
0.1 %
|
Total used
|
5.1 %
|
5.5 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
56.4 %
|
54.7 %
|
1.7 %
|
Total gross margin
|
17.2 %
|
17.2 %
|
— %
|
Units sold:
|
Retail new vehicles sold
|
34,666
|
37,835
|
(3,169)
|
(8.4) %
|
Retail used vehicles sold
|
36,097
|
38,613
|
(2,516)
|
(6.5) %
|
Wholesale used vehicles sold
|
9,868
|
10,217
|
(349)
|
(3.4) %
|
Total used
|
45,965
|
48,830
|
(2,865)
|
(5.9) %
|
Average sales price per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 53,424
|
$ 52,034
|
$ 1,390
|
2.7 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
$ 30,959
|
$ 29,636
|
$ 1,323
|
4.5 %
|
Gross profit per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 3,313
|
$ 3,453
|
$ (139)
|
(4.0) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,650
|
$ 1,703
|
$ (54)
|
(3.1) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
$ 279
|
$ 252
|
$ 27
|
10.8 %
|
Total used
|
$ 1,355
|
$ 1,400
|
$ (44)
|
(3.2) %
|
F&I PRU
|
$ 2,439
|
$ 2,426
|
$ 13
|
0.5 %
|
Adjusted F&I PRU (1)
|
$ 2,535
|
$ 2,426
|
$ 109
|
4.5 %
|
Other:
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 418.2
|
$ 447.4
|
$ (29.2)
|
(6.5) %
|
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
|
$ 461.4
|
$ 451.4
|
$ 10.0
|
2.2 %
|
SG&A as % gross profit
|
64.6 %
|
66.3 %
|
(1.7) %
|
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
|
70.5 %
|
66.9 %
|
3.7 %
|
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Reported Operating Data — U.K.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Increase/
|
% Change
|
Currency
|
Constant
|
Revenues:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 710.4
|
$ 711.2
|
$ (0.9)
|
(0.1) %
|
$ 39.0
|
(5.6) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
657.4
|
611.1
|
46.3
|
7.6 %
|
42.5
|
0.6 %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
54.9
|
59.6
|
(4.7)
|
(7.9) %
|
3.4
|
(13.6) %
|
Total used
|
712.3
|
670.7
|
41.6
|
6.2 %
|
45.9
|
(0.6) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
177.3
|
160.8
|
16.4
|
10.2 %
|
11.6
|
3.0 %
|
F&I, net
|
43.3
|
40.8
|
2.6
|
6.3 %
|
2.6
|
(0.2) %
|
Total revenues
|
$ 1,643.3
|
$ 1,583.5
|
$ 59.7
|
3.8 %
|
$ 98.9
|
(2.5) %
|
Gross profit:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 57.8
|
$ 59.0
|
$ (1.2)
|
(2.0) %
|
$ 3.1
|
(7.3) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
28.2
|
27.8
|
0.4
|
1.5 %
|
1.8
|
(5.1) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
(1.2)
|
(1.0)
|
(0.2)
|
(17.6) %
|
(0.1)
|
(8.8) %
|
Total used
|
27.0
|
26.7
|
0.2
|
0.9 %
|
1.8
|
(5.7) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
102.5
|
90.5
|
12.1
|
13.3 %
|
6.6
|
6.0 %
|
F&I, net
|
43.3
|
40.8
|
2.6
|
6.3 %
|
2.6
|
(0.2) %
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 230.6
|
$ 217.0
|
$ 13.7
|
6.3 %
|
$ 14.1
|
(0.2) %
|
Gross margin:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
8.1 %
|
8.3 %
|
(0.2) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
4.3 %
|
4.5 %
|
(0.3) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
(2.2) %
|
(1.8) %
|
(0.5) %
|
Total used
|
3.8 %
|
4.0 %
|
(0.2) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
57.8 %
|
56.3 %
|
1.6 %
|
Total gross margin
|
14.0 %
|
13.7 %
|
0.3 %
|
Units sold:
|
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
|
17,732
|
18,264
|
(532)
|
(2.9) %
|
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
|
20,888
|
21,005
|
(117)
|
(0.6) %
|
Wholesale used vehicles sold
|
5,534
|
6,137
|
(603)
|
(9.8) %
|
Total used
|
26,422
|
27,142
|
(720)
|
(2.7) %
|
Average sales price per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 49,916
|
$ 44,642
|
$ 5,274
|
11.8 %
|
$ 2,738
|
5.7 %
|
Used vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 31,630
|
$ 29,106
|
$ 2,524
|
8.7 %
|
$ 2,043
|
1.7 %
|
Gross profit per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 3,261
|
$ 3,231
|
$ 30
|
0.9 %
|
$ 174
|
(4.5) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,350
|
$ 1,322
|
$ 28
|
2.1 %
|
$ 88
|
(4.6) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
$ (222)
|
$ (170)
|
$ (52)
|
(30.4) %
|
$ (17)
|
(20.7) %
|
Total used
|
$ 1,021
|
$ 985
|
$ 36
|
3.6 %
|
$ 66
|
(3.1) %
|
F&I PRU
|
$ 1,121
|
$ 1,038
|
$ 84
|
8.1 %
|
$ 68
|
1.5 %
|
Other:
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 182.4
|
$ 169.8
|
$ 12.5
|
7.4 %
|
$ 11.9
|
0.4 %
|
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
|
$ 182.0
|
$ 168.9
|
$ 13.2
|
7.8 %
|
$ 11.9
|
0.7 %
|
SG&A as % gross profit
|
79.1 %
|
78.3 %
|
0.8 %
|
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
78.9 %
|
77.8 %
|
1.1 %
|
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
|
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Increase/
|
% Change
|
Currency
|
Constant
|
Revenues:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 2,462.5
|
$ 2,569.2
|
$ (106.7)
|
(4.2) %
|
$ 38.2
|
(5.6) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
1,708.3
|
1,685.5
|
22.8
|
1.4 %
|
41.8
|
(1.1) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
140.8
|
138.1
|
2.6
|
1.9 %
|
3.1
|
(0.4) %
|
Total used
|
1,849.0
|
1,823.6
|
25.5
|
1.4 %
|
44.9
|
(1.1) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
677.3
|
647.9
|
29.4
|
4.5 %
|
11.4
|
2.8 %
|
F&I, net
|
208.7
|
219.4
|
(10.7)
|
(4.9) %
|
2.6
|
(6.1) %
|
Total revenues
|
$ 5,197.6
|
$ 5,260.1
|
$ (62.6)
|
(1.2) %
|
$ 96.9
|
(3.0) %
|
Gross profit:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 164.6
|
$ 182.4
|
$ (17.8)
|
(9.8) %
|
$ 3.0
|
(11.4) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
85.1
|
89.8
|
(4.6)
|
(5.2) %
|
1.8
|
(7.2) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
1.8
|
2.1
|
(0.2)
|
(10.8) %
|
(0.1)
|
(7.4) %
|
Total used
|
87.0
|
91.8
|
(4.9)
|
(5.3) %
|
1.7
|
(7.2) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
384.4
|
362.8
|
21.6
|
5.9 %
|
6.5
|
4.2 %
|
F&I, net
|
208.7
|
219.4
|
(10.7)
|
(4.9) %
|
2.6
|
(6.1) %
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 844.7
|
$ 856.5
|
$ (11.8)
|
(1.4) %
|
$ 13.8
|
(3.0) %
|
Gross margin:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
6.7 %
|
7.1 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
5.0 %
|
5.3 %
|
(0.3) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
1.3 %
|
1.5 %
|
(0.2) %
|
Total used
|
4.7 %
|
5.0 %
|
(0.3) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
56.8 %
|
56.0 %
|
0.8 %
|
Total gross margin
|
16.3 %
|
16.3 %
|
— %
|
Units sold:
|
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
|
50,812
|
53,625
|
(2,813)
|
(5.2) %
|
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
|
55,128
|
57,155
|
(2,027)
|
(3.5) %
|
Wholesale used vehicles sold
|
14,839
|
15,274
|
(435)
|
(2.8) %
|
Total used
|
69,967
|
72,429
|
(2,462)
|
(3.4) %
|
Average sales price per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 52,058
|
$ 49,948
|
$ 2,110
|
4.2 %
|
$ 799
|
2.6 %
|
Used vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 31,046
|
$ 29,494
|
$ 1,552
|
5.3 %
|
$ 760
|
2.7 %
|
Gross profit per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 3,239
|
$ 3,402
|
$ (163)
|
(4.8) %
|
$ 60
|
(6.5) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,544
|
$ 1,571
|
$ (26)
|
(1.7) %
|
$ 33
|
(3.8) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
$ 123
|
$ 134
|
$ (11)
|
(8.2) %
|
$ (5)
|
(4.6) %
|
Total used
|
$ 1,243
|
$ 1,268
|
$ (25)
|
(2.0) %
|
$ 25
|
(3.9) %
|
F&I PRU
|
$ 1,970
|
$ 1,981
|
$ (10)
|
(0.5) %
|
$ 25
|
(1.8) %
|
Adjusted F&I PRU (2)
|
$ 2,035
|
$ 1,981
|
$ 54
|
2.7 %
|
$ 25
|
1.5 %
|
Other:
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 615.5
|
$ 595.0
|
$ 20.5
|
3.4 %
|
$ 11.4
|
1.5 %
|
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
|
$ 614.5
|
$ 590.2
|
$ 24.2
|
4.1 %
|
$ 11.4
|
2.2 %
|
SG&A as % gross profit
|
72.9 %
|
69.5 %
|
3.4 %
|
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
72.2 %
|
68.9 %
|
3.3 %
|
Operating margin %
|
3.8 %
|
4.4 %
|
(0.6) %
|
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
|
4.0 %
|
4.5 %
|
(0.5) %
|
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
|
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Same Store Operating Data — U.S.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Increase/
|
% Change
|
Revenues:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,764.4
|
$ 1,898.8
|
$ (134.4)
|
(7.1) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
1,060.5
|
1,113.7
|
(53.2)
|
(4.8) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
89.6
|
85.0
|
4.6
|
5.4 %
|
Total used
|
1,150.1
|
1,198.7
|
(48.6)
|
(4.1) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
504.3
|
498.8
|
5.5
|
1.1 %
|
F&I, net
|
165.9
|
181.3
|
(15.4)
|
(8.5) %
|
Total revenues
|
$ 3,584.8
|
$ 3,777.6
|
$ (192.8)
|
(5.1) %
|
Gross profit:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 107.9
|
$ 127.0
|
$ (19.2)
|
(15.1) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
57.4
|
64.4
|
(7.1)
|
(11.0) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
0.3
|
12.1 %
|
Total used
|
60.1
|
66.9
|
(6.8)
|
(10.2) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
284.0
|
278.9
|
5.1
|
1.8 %
|
F&I, net
|
165.9
|
181.3
|
(15.4)
|
(8.5) %
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 617.9
|
$ 654.2
|
$ (36.3)
|
(5.5) %
|
Gross margin:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
6.1 %
|
6.7 %
|
(0.6) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
5.4 %
|
5.8 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
3.1 %
|
2.9 %
|
0.2 %
|
Total used
|
5.2 %
|
5.6 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
56.3 %
|
55.9 %
|
0.4 %
|
Total gross margin
|
17.2 %
|
17.3 %
|
(0.1) %
|
Units sold:
|
Retail new vehicles sold
|
33,404
|
36,590
|
(3,186)
|
(8.7) %
|
Retail used vehicles sold
|
34,584
|
37,566
|
(2,982)
|
(7.9) %
|
Wholesale used vehicles sold
|
9,506
|
9,789
|
(283)
|
(2.9) %
|
Total used
|
44,090
|
47,355
|
(3,265)
|
(6.9) %
|
Average sales price per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 52,820
|
$ 51,893
|
$ 927
|
1.8 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
$ 30,665
|
$ 29,647
|
$ 1,019
|
3.4 %
|
Gross profit per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 3,229
|
$ 3,472
|
$ (243)
|
(7.0) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,658
|
$ 1,715
|
$ (57)
|
(3.3) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
$ 288
|
$ 249
|
$ 38
|
15.4 %
|
Total used
|
$ 1,363
|
$ 1,412
|
$ (50)
|
(3.5) %
|
F&I PRU
|
$ 2,440
|
$ 2,445
|
$ (5)
|
(0.2) %
|
Adjusted F&I PRU (1)
|
$ 2,540
|
$ 2,445
|
$ 95
|
3.9 %
|
Other:
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 440.9
|
$ 438.4
|
$ 2.5
|
0.6 %
|
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
|
$ 439.9
|
$ 434.6
|
$ 5.3
|
1.2 %
|
SG&A as % gross profit
|
71.4 %
|
67.0 %
|
4.3 %
|
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
|
70.4 %
|
66.4 %
|
4.0 %
|
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Same Store Operating Data — U.K.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Increase/
|
% Change
|
Currency
|
Constant
|
Revenues:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 698.1
|
$ 670.4
|
$ 27.6
|
4.1 %
|
$ 38.2
|
(1.6) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
647.8
|
571.8
|
76.0
|
13.3 %
|
41.8
|
6.0 %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
51.2
|
53.1
|
(1.9)
|
(3.6) %
|
3.1
|
(9.5) %
|
Total used
|
698.9
|
624.8
|
74.1
|
11.9 %
|
44.9
|
4.7 %
|
Parts and service sales
|
173.0
|
149.2
|
23.8
|
16.0 %
|
11.4
|
8.4 %
|
F&I, net
|
42.8
|
38.1
|
4.7
|
12.4 %
|
2.6
|
5.6 %
|
Total revenues
|
$ 1,612.8
|
$ 1,482.5
|
$ 130.3
|
8.8 %
|
$ 96.9
|
2.2 %
|
Gross profit:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 56.7
|
$ 55.4
|
$ 1.3
|
2.4 %
|
$ 3.0
|
(3.0) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
27.8
|
25.3
|
2.4
|
9.7 %
|
1.8
|
2.5 %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
(0.9)
|
(0.4)
|
(0.5)
|
(134.1) %
|
(0.1)
|
(115.9) %
|
Total used
|
26.9
|
24.9
|
1.9
|
7.7 %
|
1.7
|
0.8 %
|
Parts and service sales
|
100.4
|
83.9
|
16.5
|
19.6 %
|
6.5
|
11.9 %
|
F&I, net
|
42.8
|
38.1
|
4.7
|
12.4 %
|
2.6
|
5.6 %
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 226.8
|
$ 202.3
|
$ 24.5
|
12.1 %
|
$ 13.8
|
5.3 %
|
Gross margin:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
8.1 %
|
8.3 %
|
(0.1) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
4.3 %
|
4.4 %
|
(0.1) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
(1.8) %
|
(0.7) %
|
(1.0) %
|
Total used
|
3.8 %
|
4.0 %
|
(0.1) %
|
Parts and service sales
|
58.0 %
|
56.3 %
|
1.8 %
|
Total gross margin
|
14.1 %
|
13.6 %
|
0.4 %
|
Units sold:
|
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
|
17,408
|
17,035
|
373
|
2.2 %
|
Retail used vehicles sold (1)
|
20,544
|
19,589
|
955
|
4.9 %
|
Wholesale used vehicles sold
|
5,333
|
5,485
|
(152)
|
(2.8) %
|
Total used
|
25,877
|
25,074
|
803
|
3.2 %
|
Average sales price per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 50,198
|
$ 45,106
|
$ 5,091
|
11.3 %
|
$ 2,749
|
5.2 %
|
Used vehicle retail (1)
|
$ 31,691
|
$ 29,202
|
$ 2,489
|
8.5 %
|
$ 2,047
|
1.5 %
|
Gross profit per unit sold:
|
New vehicle retail sales
|
$ 3,258
|
$ 3,251
|
$ 7
|
0.2 %
|
$ 174
|
(5.1) %
|
Used vehicle retail sales
|
$ 1,352
|
$ 1,293
|
$ 59
|
4.6 %
|
$ 88
|
(2.3) %
|
Used vehicle wholesale sales
|
$ (169)
|
$ (70)
|
$ (99)
|
(140.8) %
|
$ (13)
|
(122.1) %
|
Total used
|
$ 1,039
|
$ 995
|
$ 44
|
4.4 %
|
$ 67
|
(2.4) %
|
F&I PRU
|
$ 1,128
|
$ 1,040
|
$ 88
|
8.5 %
|
$ 68
|
1.9 %
|
Other:
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 174.6
|
$ 156.6
|
$ 18.0
|
11.5 %
|
$ 11.4
|
4.2 %
|
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
|
$ 174.6
|
$ 155.7
|
$ 18.9
|
12.2 %
|
$ 11.4
|
4.8 %
|
SG&A as % gross profit
|
77.0 %
|
77.4 %
|
(0.4) %
|
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
77.0 %
|
76.9 %
|
— %
|
(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
|
(2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share and unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|
U.S.
|
Non-
|
Non-cash
|
Catastrophic
|
Dealership
|
Restructuring
|
Legal items
|
Asset
|
Non-
|
F&I, net
|
$ 215.9
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 222.7
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 877.9
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 884.7
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 600.6
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (0.7)
|
$ 43.8
|
$ —
|
$ (0.3)
|
$ —
|
$ 643.4
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
$ 31.1
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (0.8)
|
$ 30.3
|
Asset impairments
|
$ 2.5
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (2.5)
|
$ —
|
Restructuring charges
|
$ 1.0
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (1.0)
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$ 242.6
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ 0.7
|
$ (43.8)
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 0.3
|
$ 3.4
|
$ 210.9
|
Other interest expense, net
|
$ 48.8
|
$ —
|
$ 0.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 49.6
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ 170.5
|
$ 6.8
|
$ (0.8)
|
$ 0.7
|
$ (43.8)
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 0.3
|
$ 3.4
|
$ 138.0
|
Less: Provision (benefit) for income
|
40.6
|
1.6
|
(0.2)
|
0.2
|
(9.4)
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
34.1
|
Net income (loss) from continuing
|
129.9
|
5.2
|
(0.6)
|
0.5
|
(34.5)
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
2.5
|
104.0
|
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
—
|
—
|
(0.4)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.1
|
Net income (loss) from continuing
|
$ 128.6
|
$ 5.1
|
$ (0.6)
|
$ 0.5
|
$ (34.1)
|
$ 0.7
|
$ 0.2
|
$ 2.5
|
$ 102.9
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common
|
$ 10.82
|
$ 0.43
|
$ (0.05)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (2.87)
|
$ 0.06
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 8.66
|
Effective tax rate
|
23.8 %
|
24.7 %
|
F&I PRU (1)
|
$ 1,974
|
$ 2,036
|
SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
68.4 %
|
72.7 %
|
Operating margin (3)
|
4.5 %
|
3.9 %
|
Pretax margin (4)
|
3.2 %
|
2.5 %
|
Same Store F&I, net
|
$ 208.7
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 215.5
|
Same Store F&I PRU (1)
|
$ 1,970
|
$ 2,035
|
Same Store Total gross profit
|
$ 844.7
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 851.5
|
Same Store SG&A expenses
|
$ 615.5
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (0.7)
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (0.3)
|
$ —
|
$ 614.5
|
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
72.9 %
|
72.2 %
|
Same Store income from operations
|
$ 197.5
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ 0.7
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 0.3
|
$ 2.8
|
$ 208.1
|
Same Store operating margin (3)
|
3.8 %
|
4.0 %
|
U.S. GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
$ 0.3
|
$ —
|
$ 0.3
|
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
|
$ 0.3
|
$ —
|
$ 0.3
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 130.2
|
$ (25.9)
|
$ 104.3
|
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
|
1.3
|
(0.3)
|
1.1
|
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
|
$ 128.9
|
$ (25.7)
|
$ 103.2
|
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
|
$ 0.03
|
$ —
|
$ 0.03
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
|
10.82
|
(2.16)
|
8.66
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|
$ 10.85
|
$ (2.16)
|
$ 8.69
|
(1) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment.
|
(2) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
|
(3) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
|
(4) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment, non-cash gain on interest rate swaps, SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
U.S.
|
Dealership
|
Severance
|
Restructuring
|
Acquisition
|
Legal items
|
Asset
|
Non-
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 617.3
|
$ 7.8
|
$ (1.0)
|
$ —
|
$ (1.1)
|
$ (2.7)
|
$ —
|
$ 620.3
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
$ 29.3
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (0.4)
|
$ 28.9
|
Asset impairments
|
$ 0.4
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (0.4)
|
$ —
|
Restructuring charges
|
$ 11.1
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ (11.1)
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$ 233.9
|
$ (7.8)
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 11.1
|
$ 1.1
|
$ 2.7
|
$ 0.8
|
$ 242.8
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ 167.5
|
$ (7.8)
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 11.1
|
$ 1.1
|
$ 2.7
|
$ 0.8
|
$ 176.4
|
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
39.7
|
(1.7)
|
—
|
2.8
|
—
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
41.6
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
127.7
|
(6.1)
|
1.0
|
8.3
|
1.1
|
2.0
|
0.6
|
134.7
|
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
|
1.6
|
(0.1)
|
—
|
0.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.7
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$ 126.2
|
$ (6.0)
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 8.2
|
$ 1.1
|
$ 2.0
|
$ 0.6
|
$ 133.1
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
|
$ 9.64
|
$ (0.46)
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.63
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 10.17
|
Effective tax rate
|
23.7 %
|
23.6 %
|
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
|
69.2 %
|
69.5 %
|
Operating margin (2)
|
4.2 %
|
4.4 %
|
Pretax margin (3)
|
3.0 %
|
3.2 %
|
Same Store SG&A expenses
|
$ 595.0
|
$ —
|
$ (1.0)
|
$ —
|
$ (1.1)
|
$ (2.7)
|
$ —
|
$ 590.2
|
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
|
69.5 %
|
68.9 %
|
Same Store income from operations
|
$ 230.8
|
$ —
|
$ 1.0
|
$ —
|
$ 1.1
|
$ 2.7
|
$ 3.1
|
$ 238.6
|
Same Store operating margin (2)
|
4.4 %
|
4.5 %
|
U.S. GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
$ 0.4
|
$ —
|
$ 0.4
|
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
|
$ 0.3
|
$ —
|
$ 0.3
|
Net income
|
$ 128.1
|
$ 7.0
|
$ 135.1
|
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
1.7
|
Net income available to diluted common shares
|
$ 126.5
|
$ 6.9
|
$ 133.4
|
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
|
$ 0.03
|
$ —
|
$ 0.03
|
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
|
9.64
|
0.53
|
10.17
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 9.67
|
$ 0.53
|
$ 10.20
|
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
|
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
|
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and restructuring charges.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.S.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except unit data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|
U.S. GAAP
|
Non-
|
Catastrophic
|
Dealership
|
Legal items
|
Non-GAAP
|
F&I, net
|
$ 172.6
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 179.4
|
F&I PRU (1)
|
$ 2,439
|
$ 2,535
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 647.2
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 654.0
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 418.2
|
$ —
|
$ (0.7)
|
$ 44.2
|
$ (0.3)
|
$ 461.4
|
SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
64.6 %
|
70.5 %
|
Same Store F&I, net
|
$ 165.9
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 172.7
|
Same Store F&I PRU (1)
|
$ 2,440
|
$ 2,540
|
Same Store Total gross profit
|
$ 617.9
|
$ 6.8
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 624.7
|
Same Store SG&A expenses
|
$ 440.9
|
$ —
|
$ (0.7)
|
$ —
|
$ (0.3)
|
$ 439.9
|
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
71.4 %
|
70.4 %
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
U.S.
|
Dealership
|
Severance
|
Acquisition
|
Legal items
|
Non-GAAP
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 447.4
|
$ 7.8
|
$ (1.0)
|
$ (0.1)
|
$ (2.7)
|
$ 451.4
|
SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
66.3 %
|
66.9 %
|
Same Store SG&A expenses
|
$ 438.4
|
$ —
|
$ (1.0)
|
$ (0.1)
|
$ (2.7)
|
$ 434.6
|
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (2)
|
67.0 %
|
66.4 %
|
(1) Adjusted F&I PRU excludes the impact of the non-recurring F&I adjustment.
|
(2) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
|
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.K.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|
U.S. GAAP
|
Dealership and real
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 182.4
|
$ (0.3)
|
$ 182.0
|
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
|
79.1 %
|
78.9 %
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
U.S. GAAP
|
Acquisition costs
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted
|
SG&A expenses
|
$ 169.8
|
$ (1.0)
|
$ 168.9
|
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
|
78.3 %
|
77.8 %
|
Same Store SG&A expenses
|
$ 156.6
|
$ (1.0)
|
$ 155.7
|
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
|
77.4 %
|
76.9 %
|
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
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