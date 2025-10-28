Group 1 Automotive Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $1.02 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $10.45

Record quarterly revenues of $5.8 billion, a 10.8% increase over the comparable prior-year quarter, driven by record quarterly used vehicle retail revenues of $1.9 billion

Parts and service revenues and gross profit, both quarterly records, increased 11.2% and 11.1%, respectively, over the comparable prior-year quarter

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 259 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ("current quarter").

"Our U.S. business once again delivered outstanding results across every major business line, underscoring the exceptional execution of our teams and the strength of our diversified business model," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Used vehicles, aftersales and F&I each achieved record performance, with aftersales supported by continued momentum in customer pay and warranty work. New and used vehicle sales grew year over year, reflecting healthy consumer demand. We also added to our premium brand portfolio with the acquisition of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Georgia, reinforcing our strategy of disciplined growth in key cluster markets."

"The U.K. market remains challenging, with softer industry volumes and continued BEV-related margin pressure. We are taking steps to strengthen our U.K. portfolio, and we continue restructuring efforts to make the business more efficient. With our portfolio optimization efforts, including leveraging Aftersales and F&I as growth levers, we will be positioned to emerge stronger as the market stabilizes."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $5.8 billion, a 10.8% increase compared to $5.2 billion for the third quarter of 2024 ("prior-year quarter").

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $13.1 million, compared to $117.1 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $135.1 million, a 1.2% increase compared to $133.5 million for the prior-year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $1.02, compared to $8.68 for the prior-year quarter.

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter included $123.9 million of goodwill, franchise rights, and fixed assets non-cash impairment charges attributable to the U.K. reporting unit.

Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $10.45, a 5.6% increase compared to $9.90 for the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter 2025 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 3Q25 Change 3Q25 Change Total revenues $5.8B +10.8 % $5.4B +6.3 % Total gross profit ("GP") $919.7M +7.9 % $866.2M +4.2 % NV units sold 57,269 +6.5 % 53,683 +2.8 % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $3,250 (4.6) % $3,226 (6.1) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 59,574 +6.6 % 55,153 +2.9 % UV retail GP PRU $1,433 (9.0) % $1,441 (8.5) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $407.6M +11.1 % $381.8M +6.9 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 55.5 % (0.1) % 55.3 % (0.2) % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $240.9M +12.5 % $231.1M +10.3 % F&I GP PRU $2,061 +5.6 % $2,123 +7.3 % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 71.2 % +183 bps 70.4 % +142 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 70.1 % +259 bps 69.2 % +216 bps

U.K. Update

The U.K. economy continues to face challenges, including persistent inflation, elevated interest rates, rising energy costs and a slowdown in consumer spending. These factors have contributed to margin compression and increased operating expenses within the automotive retail industry.

In addition, as part of our ongoing portfolio optimization, we informed our OEM partner, JLR, of our intention to sell or relinquish our U.K. JLR franchise operations. We continue to work with other OEM partners to evaluate our portfolio, which we expect will result in the sale or closure of additional points.

We completed a quantitative assessment of our U.K. reporting unit, which indicated that goodwill, intangible franchise rights, and fixed assets may be impaired as of August 31, 2025. Consequently, the Company recorded goodwill, franchise rights and fixed asset impairment charges of $123.9 million related to the U.K. for the current quarter.

The Company also recognized $1.6 million in restructuring charges in the U.K. in the current quarter, consisting of additional workforce realignment and strategic closing of certain facilities. Year to date, the Company has recognized $20.3 million in U.K. restructuring charges. The Company anticipates implementing further restructuring plans in future periods to reduce costs.

Corporate Development

During the current quarter, the Company acquired one dealership located in the U.S. The acquisition is expected to generate approximately $210 million in annual revenues. Year to date, the Company has acquired and successfully integrated dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of approximately $640 million. The Company remains focused on quickly and efficiently integrating acquisitions into existing operations to create value for shareholders.

Year to date, the Company's annualized revenues associated with dealership dispositions and franchise terminations totaled approximately $470 million.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 185,788 shares, at an average price per common share of $443.81, for a total of $82.5 million, excluding excise taxes of $0.8 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 587,437 shares, representing approximately 4.4% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $425.22, for a total of $249.8 million, excluding excise taxes of $1.9 million.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had an aggregate 12.8 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $226.3 million remaining in its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements and other corporate considerations in the open market, pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the impacts of sustained levels of inflation, (c) developments in U.S. and global trade policy, including the impact of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown and the imposition by the U.S. of significant tariffs on the import of automobiles and certain materials used in our parts and services business and the resulting consequences (including, but not limited to, retaliatory tariffs by non-U.S. nations, supply chain disruptions, vehicle and part cost increases and demand decreases, and potential recessions in the U.S. and U.K.), (d) the level of manufacturer incentives, (e) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations, including BEV mandates in the U.K., and their impact on new vehicle demand, (f) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles (including as a result of changes in the international trade environment), (g) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (h) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (i) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions, on a timely basis, if at all and the risks associated therewith, (j) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from consummated acquisitions, (k) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (l) the armed conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, (m) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, and (n) a material failure in or breach of our vendors' information technology systems and other cybersecurity incidents. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes and snow storms, and employment compensation costs associated with the cybersecurity incident experienced by third-party software provider, CDK Global LLC in June 2024. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,807.4

$ 2,567.6

$ 239.8

9.3 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,852.1

1,656.5

195.6

11.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

148.4

123.2

25.2

20.5 % Parts and service sales

733.9

660.0

73.9

11.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net

240.9

214.1

26.8

12.5 % Total revenues

5,782.7

5,221.4

561.3

10.8 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,621.3

2,384.4

236.9

9.9 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,766.8

1,568.5

198.2

12.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

148.7

122.8

25.9

21.1 % Parts and service sales

326.3

293.1

33.2

11.3 % Total cost of sales

4,863.0

4,368.7

494.3

11.3 % GROSS PROFIT

919.7

852.7

67.0

7.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

654.9

591.6

63.3

10.7 % Depreciation and amortization expense

31.6

29.5

2.1

7.0 % Asset impairments

123.9

—

123.9

100.0 % Restructuring charges

1.6

—

1.6

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

107.8

231.6

(123.8)

(53.4) % Floorplan interest expense

23.7

31.1

(7.5)

(24.0) % Other interest expense, net

48.0

39.8

8.2

20.6 % Other expense

—

1.1

(1.1)

(100.0) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

36.2

159.6

(123.4)

(77.3) % Provision for income taxes

23.0

42.5

(19.4)

(45.7) % Net income from continuing operations

13.1

117.1

(104.0)

(88.8) % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(0.2)

0.2

(0.4)

(203.6) % NET INCOME

$ 13.0

$ 117.3

$ (104.3)

(88.9) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

0.1

2.4

(2.2)

(94.2) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 12.8

$ 114.9

$ (102.1)

(88.8) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 1.02

$ 8.68

$ (7.66)

(88.3) % Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01

$ (0.03)

(208.1) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 1.00

$ 8.69

$ (7.69)

(88.5) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

12.8

13.2

(0.4)

(3.2) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.3

(0.1)

(49.6) % Total weighted average shares

12.9

13.5

(0.6)

(4.1) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

63.7 %

26.6 %

37.1 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 8,222.8

$ 7,114.3

$ 1,108.5

15.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

5,455.7

4,526.5

929.3

20.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

463.8

333.5

130.2

39.0 % Parts and service sales

2,144.4

1,810.8

333.6

18.4 % Finance, insurance and other, net

704.8

603.1

101.7

16.9 % Total revenues

16,991.5

14,388.3

2,603.2

18.1 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

7,648.7

6,601.6

1,047.1

15.9 % Used vehicle retail sales

5,180.4

4,275.7

904.7

21.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

462.0

335.2

126.8

37.8 % Parts and service sales

953.0

814.0

139.0

17.1 % Total cost of sales

14,244.1

12,026.5

2,217.6

18.4 % GROSS PROFIT

2,747.4

2,361.8

385.6

16.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,918.2

1,564.9

353.3

22.6 % Depreciation and amortization expense

89.6

81.6

8.0

9.8 % Asset impairments

124.6

—

124.6

100.0 % Restructuring charges

20.3

—

20.3

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

594.7

715.4

(120.7)

(16.9) % Floorplan interest expense

77.0

76.3

0.6

0.8 % Other interest expense, net

130.4

102.5

27.9

27.3 % Other (income) expense

(0.2)

0.7

(0.9)

(134.8) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

387.5

535.8

(148.3)

(27.7) % Provision for income taxes

106.8

133.5

(26.7)

(20.0) % Net income from continuing operations

280.7

402.4

(121.6)

(30.2) % Net income from discontinued operations

0.9

1.0

(0.1)

(10.7) % NET INCOME

$ 281.6

$ 403.3

$ (121.7)

(30.2) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

3.2

8.6

(5.4)

(62.6) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 278.4

$ 394.7

$ (116.3)

(29.5) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 21.50

$ 29.61

$ (8.10)

(27.4) % Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ (0.01)

(7.1) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 21.57

$ 29.68

$ (8.11)

(27.3) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

12.9

13.3

(0.4)

(3.0) % Weighted average participating securities

0.1

0.3

(0.1)

(48.4) % Total weighted average shares

13.1

13.6

(0.5)

(3.9) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

27.6 %

24.9 %

2.7 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information — Consolidated (Unaudited)





















September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30.8

$ 34.4

$ (3.6)

(10.5) % Inventories, net

$ 2,732.9

$ 2,636.8

$ 96.1

3.6 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 1,916.2

$ 2,022.1

$ (105.8)

(5.2) % Total debt

$ 3,465.1

$ 2,913.1

$ 552.0

18.9 % Total equity

$ 3,053.1

$ 2,974.3

$ 78.8

2.7 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $402.9 and $288.2, respectively.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

72.6 %

73.8 %

71.2 %

78.4 % United Kingdom

27.4 %

26.2 %

28.8 %

21.6 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

26.8 %

23.8 %

25.5 %

25.2 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

14.1 %

16.3 %

15.2 %

14.5 % BMW/MINI

12.4 %

9.6 %

12.1 %

10.6 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter/smart

9.1 %

8.9 %

8.7 %

6.9 % Honda/Acura

8.1 %

9.4 %

8.3 %

9.4 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

8.2 %

9.0 %

8.2 %

9.2 % Ford/Lincoln

7.2 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

7.1 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.7 %

5.3 %

5.5 %

5.6 % Jaguar/Land Rover

2.2 %

2.3 %

2.4 %

2.1 % Subaru

1.8 %

3.2 %

2.3 %

3.3 % Nissan

1.8 %

1.9 %

1.9 %

2.3 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM/Citroën/Leapmotor

1.5 %

2.0 %

1.6 %

2.4 % Mazda

1.1 %

1.2 %

1.1 %

1.2 % Other

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.1 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

40

44

43 Used vehicle inventory

36

39

38 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

52

43

56 Used vehicle inventory

31

29

30 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

20

45

23 Used vehicle inventory

46

67

54 (1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,807.4

$ 2,567.6

$ 239.8

9.3 %



$ 19.1

8.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,852.1

1,656.5

195.6

11.8 %



20.9

10.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 148.4

123.2

25.2

20.5 %



2.0

18.8 % Total used 2,000.5

1,779.7

220.8

12.4 %



22.9

11.1 % Parts and service sales 733.9

660.0

73.9

11.2 %



5.6

10.3 % F&I, net 240.9

214.1

26.8

12.5 %



1.2

11.9 % Total revenues $ 5,782.7

$ 5,221.4

$ 561.3

10.8 %



$ 48.7

9.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 186.1

$ 183.2

$ 2.9

1.6 %



$ 1.4

0.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 85.4

88.0

(2.6)

(3.0) %



0.8

(4.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2)

0.4

(0.6)

NM



(0.1)

(146.7) % Total used 85.1

88.4

(3.3)

(3.7) %



0.8

(4.6) % Parts and service sales 407.6

367.0

40.7

11.1 %



3.1

10.2 % F&I, net 240.9

214.1

26.8

12.5 %



1.2

11.9 % Total gross profit $ 919.7

$ 852.7

$ 67.0

7.9 %



$ 6.6

7.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.6 %

7.1 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.6 %

5.3 %

(0.7) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.2) %

0.3 %

(0.5) %













Total used 4.3 %

5.0 %

(0.7) %













Parts and service sales 55.5 %

55.6 %

(0.1) %













Total gross margin 15.9 %

16.3 %

(0.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 57,269

53,775

3,494

6.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 59,574

55,907

3,667

6.6 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 16,018

14,220

1,798

12.6 %









Total used 75,592

70,127

5,465

7.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,816

$ 48,390

$ 2,426

5.0 %



$ 342

4.3 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,112

$ 29,630

$ 1,482

5.0 %



$ 351

3.8 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,250

$ 3,407

$ (157)

(4.6) %



$ 25

(5.3) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,433

$ 1,574

$ (141)

(9.0) %



$ 14

(9.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (15)

$ 28

$ (44)

NM



$ (4)

(141.5) % Total used $ 1,126

$ 1,261

$ (135)

(10.7) %



$ 10

(11.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,061

$ 1,952

$ 109

5.6 %



$ 11

5.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 654.9

$ 591.6

$ 63.3

10.7 %



$ 5.8

9.7 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 645.0

$ 575.9

$ 69.1

12.0 %



$ 5.8

11.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 71.2 %

69.4 %

1.8 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 70.1 %

67.5 %

2.6 %













Operating margin % 1.9 %

4.4 %

(2.6) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.2 %

4.8 %

(0.5) %













Pretax margin % 0.6 %

3.1 %

(2.4) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.0 %

3.4 %

(0.4) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 23.7

$ 31.1

$ (7.5)

(24.0) %



$ 0.2

(24.7) % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 23.5

24.1

(0.6)

(2.7) %



—

(2.7) % Net floorplan expense $ 0.2

$ 7.0

$ (6.8)







$ 0.2





(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 8,222.8

$ 7,114.3

$ 1,108.5

15.6 %



$ 46.6

14.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 5,455.7

4,526.5

929.3

20.5 %



46.0

19.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 463.8

333.5

130.2

39.0 %



5.3

37.5 % Total used 5,919.5

4,860.0

1,059.5

21.8 %



51.3

20.7 % Parts and service sales 2,144.4

1,810.8

333.6

18.4 %



11.8

17.8 % F&I, net 704.8

603.1

101.7

16.9 %



2.7

16.4 % Total revenues $ 16,991.5

$ 14,388.3

$ 2,603.2

18.1 %



$ 112.3

17.3 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 574.1

$ 512.8

$ 61.4

12.0 %



$ 3.5

11.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 275.3

250.8

24.6

9.8 %



1.8

9.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.8

(1.6)

3.4

NM



(0.2)

NM Total used 277.1

249.1

28.0

11.2 %



1.6

10.6 % Parts and service sales 1,191.4

996.8

194.5

19.5 %



6.8

18.8 % F&I, net 704.8

603.1

101.7

16.9 %



2.7

16.4 % Total gross profit $ 2,747.4

$ 2,361.8

$ 385.6

16.3 %



$ 14.6

15.7 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.0 %

7.2 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.0 %

5.5 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.4 %

(0.5) %

0.9 %













Total used 4.7 %

5.1 %

(0.4) %













Parts and service sales 55.6 %

55.0 %

0.5 %













Total gross margin 16.2 %

16.4 %

(0.2) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 169,131

145,738

23,393

16.1 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 179,432

154,350

25,082

16.3 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 49,402

37,867

11,535

30.5 %









Total used 228,834

192,217

36,617

19.0 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,415

$ 49,318

$ 1,097

2.2 %



$ 283

1.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,425

$ 29,326

$ 1,099

3.7 %



$ 257

2.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,394

$ 3,518

$ (124)

(3.5) %



$ 21

(4.1) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,534

$ 1,625

$ (90)

(5.5) %



$ 10

(6.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 36

$ (43)

$ 79

NM



$ (3)

NM Total used $ 1,211

$ 1,296

$ (85)

(6.6) %



$ 7

(7.1) % F&I PRU $ 2,022

$ 2,010

$ 12

0.6 %



$ 8

0.2 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,918.2

$ 1,564.9

$ 353.3

22.6 %



$ 12.1

21.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,907.8

$ 1,584.2

$ 323.6

20.4 %



$ 12.3

19.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.8 %

66.3 %

3.6 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 69.4 %

67.1 %

2.4 %













Operating margin % 3.5 %

5.0 %

(1.5) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.4 %

4.9 %

(0.4) %













Pretax margin % 2.3 %

3.7 %

(1.4) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 3.2 %

3.6 %

(0.4) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 77.0

$ 76.3

$ 0.6

0.8 %



$ 0.4

0.3 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 66.5

63.4

3.1

4.8 %



—

4.8 % Net floorplan expense $ 10.5

$ 12.9

$ (2.4)







$ 0.4





(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,187.0

$ 2,016.8

$ 170.2

8.4 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,230.4

1,158.4

72.0

6.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

90.9

82.9

8.1

9.7 % Total used

1,321.3

1,241.2

80.1

6.4 % Parts and service sales

567.6

528.4

39.1

7.4 % F&I, net

202.1

184.6

17.4

9.4 % Total revenues

$ 4,277.9

$ 3,971.1

$ 306.8

7.7 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 138.1

$ 140.2

$ (2.1)

(1.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

60.6

61.2

(0.6)

(1.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.1

1.3

(0.2)

(15.5) % Total used

61.7

62.5

(0.8)

(1.3) % Parts and service sales

313.1

290.8

22.3

7.7 % F&I, net

202.1

184.6

17.4

9.4 % Total gross profit

$ 715.0

$ 678.1

$ 36.9

5.4 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.3 %

7.0 %

(0.6) %



Used vehicle retail sales

4.9 %

5.3 %

(0.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.2 %

1.5 %

(0.4) %



Total used

4.7 %

5.0 %

(0.4) %



Parts and service sales

55.2 %

55.0 %

0.1 %



Total gross margin

16.7 %

17.1 %

(0.4) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

41,582

39,700

1,882

4.7 % Retail used vehicles sold

39,636

38,775

861

2.2 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

9,984

9,577

407

4.2 % Total used

49,620

48,352

1,268

2.6 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,595

$ 50,801

$ 1,794

3.5 % Used vehicle retail

$ 31,042

$ 29,874

$ 1,168

3.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,322

$ 3,532

$ (210)

(5.9) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,529

$ 1,579

$ (50)

(3.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 108

$ 133

$ (25)

(18.9) % Total used

$ 1,243

$ 1,293

$ (49)

(3.8) % F&I PRU

$ 2,488

$ 2,353

$ 135

5.7 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 481.2

$ 445.4

$ 35.7

8.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 470.7

$ 436.2

$ 34.4

7.9 % SG&A as % gross profit

67.3 %

65.7 %

1.6 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.8 %

64.3 %

1.5 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 6,288.7

$ 5,826.2

$ 462.5

7.9 % Used vehicle retail sales

3,577.9

3,409.7

168.2

4.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

269.4

241.2

28.2

11.7 % Total used

3,847.3

3,650.9

196.4

5.4 % Parts and service sales

1,654.4

1,521.0

133.4

8.8 % F&I, net

586.5

539.9

46.6

8.6 % Total revenues

$ 12,376.9

$ 11,538.0

$ 838.8

7.3 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 419.2

$ 416.4

$ 2.9

0.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

195.0

193.7

1.4

0.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

6.2

3.9

2.2

55.8 % Total used

201.2

197.6

3.6

1.8 % Parts and service sales

911.8

831.1

80.7

9.7 % F&I, net

586.5

539.9

46.6

8.6 % Total gross profit

$ 2,118.7

$ 1,985.0

$ 133.7

6.7 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

6.7 %

7.1 %

(0.5) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.5 %

5.7 %

(0.2) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.3 %

1.6 %

0.6 %



Total used

5.2 %

5.4 %

(0.2) %



Parts and service sales

55.1 %

54.6 %

0.5 %



Total gross margin

17.1 %

17.2 %

(0.1) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

120,484

114,314

6,170

5.4 % Retail used vehicles sold

117,914

115,271

2,643

2.3 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

29,862

27,629

2,233

8.1 % Total used

147,776

142,900

4,876

3.4 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,195

$ 50,967

$ 1,228

2.4 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,344

$ 29,580

$ 763

2.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,479

$ 3,642

$ (163)

(4.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,654

$ 1,680

$ (26)

(1.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 206

$ 143

$ 63

44.1 % Total used

$ 1,361

$ 1,383

$ (22)

(1.6) % F&I PRU

$ 2,460

$ 2,352

$ 109

4.6 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 1,400.2

$ 1,257.9

$ 142.2

11.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 1,390.1

$ 1,286.2

$ 103.9

8.1 % SG&A as % gross profit

66.1 %

63.4 %

2.7 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

65.6 %

64.8 %

0.8 %





( 1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 620.4

$ 550.7

$ 69.6

12.6 %



$ 19.1

9.2 % Used vehicle retail sales 621.8

498.2

123.6

24.8 %



20.9

20.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 57.5

40.3

17.2

42.6 %



2.0

37.6 % Total used 679.3

538.5

140.8

26.1 %



22.9

21.9 % Parts and service sales 166.3

131.6

34.8

26.4 %



5.6

22.1 % F&I, net 38.8

29.4

9.4

31.8 %



1.2

27.6 % Total revenues $ 1,504.8

$ 1,250.3

$ 254.5

20.4 %



$ 48.7

16.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 48.0

$ 43.0

$ 5.0

11.6 %



$ 1.4

8.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 24.8

26.8

(2.0)

(7.6) %



0.8

(10.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.3)

(0.9)

(0.5)

(52.0) %



(0.1)

(45.1) % Total used 23.4

25.9

(2.5)

(9.6) %



0.8

(12.6) % Parts and service sales 94.5

76.2

18.3

24.1 %



3.1

19.9 % F&I, net 38.8

29.4

9.4

31.8 %



1.2

27.6 % Total gross profit $ 204.7

$ 174.5

$ 30.2

17.3 %



$ 6.6

13.5 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 7.7 %

7.8 %

(0.1) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.0 %

5.4 %

(1.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.3) %

(2.2) %

(0.1) %













Total used 3.5 %

4.8 %

(1.4) %













Parts and service sales 56.8 %

57.9 %

(1.1) %













Total gross margin 13.6 %

14.0 %

(0.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 15,687

14,075

1,612

11.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 19,938

17,132

2,806

16.4 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 6,034

4,643

1,391

30.0 %









Total used 25,972

21,775

4,197

19.3 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 45,326

$ 41,188

$ 4,138

10.0 %



$ 1,397

6.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 31,251

$ 29,078

$ 2,173

7.5 %



$ 1,049

3.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,059

$ 3,055

$ 4

0.1 %



$ 90

(2.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,242

$ 1,563

$ (322)

(20.6) %



$ 42

(23.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (219)

$ (187)

$ (32)

(16.9) %



$ (10)

(11.7) % Total used $ 902

$ 1,190

$ (288)

(24.2) %



$ 30

(26.7) % F&I PRU $ 1,089

$ 944

$ 145

15.4 %



$ 35

11.8 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 173.7

$ 146.1

$ 27.6

18.9 %



$ 5.8

14.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 174.3

$ 139.6

$ 34.7

24.8 %



$ 5.8

20.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 84.9 %

83.7 %

1.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 85.2 %

80.0 %

5.2 %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,934.1

$ 1,288.2

$ 646.0

50.1 %



$ 46.6

46.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,877.8

1,116.7

761.1

68.1 %



46.0

64.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 194.4

92.3

102.0

110.5 %



5.3

104.8 % Total used 2,072.2

1,209.1

863.1

71.4 %



51.3

67.1 % Parts and service sales 490.0

289.8

200.2

69.1 %



11.8

65.0 % F&I, net 118.3

63.2

55.1

87.2 %



2.7

82.9 % Total revenues $ 4,614.6

$ 2,850.2

$ 1,764.4

61.9 %



$ 112.3

58.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 154.9

$ 96.4

$ 58.5

60.7 %



$ 3.5

57.1 % Used vehicle retail sales 80.3

57.1

23.2

40.7 %



1.8

37.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (4.4)

(5.6)

1.2

21.6 %



(0.2)

24.3 % Total used 75.9

51.5

24.4

47.4 %



1.6

44.2 % Parts and service sales 279.6

165.7

113.9

68.7 %



6.8

64.6 % F&I, net 118.3

63.2

55.1

87.2 %



2.7

82.9 % Total gross profit $ 628.8

$ 376.8

$ 251.9

66.9 %



$ 14.6

63.0 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.0 %

7.5 %

0.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.3 %

5.1 %

(0.8) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.3) %

(6.0) %

3.8 %













Total used 3.7 %

4.3 %

(0.6) %













Parts and service sales 57.1 %

57.2 %

(0.1) %













Total gross margin 13.6 %

13.2 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 48,647

31,424

17,223

54.8 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 61,518

39,079

22,439

57.4 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 19,540

10,238

9,302

90.9 %









Total used 81,058

49,317

31,741

64.4 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 45,327

$ 43,001

$ 2,325

5.4 %



$ 1,091

2.9 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,582

$ 28,577

$ 2,005

7.0 %



$ 750

4.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,184

$ 3,067

$ 117

3.8 %



$ 72

1.5 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,305

$ 1,461

$ (155)

(10.6) %



$ 29

(12.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (224)

$ (545)

$ 321

58.9 %



$ (8)

60.4 % Total used $ 937

$ 1,044

$ (108)

(10.3) %



$ 20

(12.2) % F&I PRU $ 1,074

$ 897

$ 178

19.8 %



$ 25

17.1 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 518.1

$ 307.0

$ 211.1

68.8 %



$ 12.1

64.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 517.7

$ 298.0

$ 219.7

73.7 %



$ 12.3

69.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 82.4 %

81.5 %

0.9 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 82.3 %

79.1 %

3.3 %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,644.7

$ 2,511.9

$ 132.8

5.3 %



$ 16.2

4.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,707.6

1,604.4

103.2

6.4 %



17.3

5.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 134.6

118.3

16.3

13.8 %



1.7

12.4 % Total used 1,842.2

1,722.7

119.5

6.9 %



19.0

5.8 % Parts and service sales 691.0

644.3

46.7

7.3 %



4.6

6.5 % F&I, net 231.1

209.4

21.6

10.3 %



1.0

9.8 % Total revenues $ 5,409.0

$ 5,088.3

$ 320.6

6.3 %



$ 40.6

5.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 173.2

$ 179.5

$ (6.3)

(3.5) %



$ 1.2

(4.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 79.5

84.4

(4.9)

(5.8) %



0.7

(6.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.7

0.5

0.1

26.4 %



—

30.3 % Total used 80.2

85.0

(4.8)

(5.6) %



0.7

(6.4) % Parts and service sales 381.8

357.1

24.7

6.9 %



2.5

6.2 % F&I, net 231.1

209.4

21.6

10.3 %



1.0

9.8 % Total gross profit $ 866.2

$ 831.0

$ 35.2

4.2 %



$ 5.4

3.6 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.5 %

7.1 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle retail sales 4.7 %

5.3 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.5 %

0.5 %

0.1 %













Total used 4.4 %

4.9 %

(0.6) %













Parts and service sales 55.3 %

55.4 %

(0.2) %













Total gross margin 16.0 %

16.3 %

(0.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 53,683

52,245

1,438

2.8 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 55,153

53,603

1,550

2.9 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 14,722

13,492

1,230

9.1 %









Total used 69,875

67,095

2,780

4.1 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,881

$ 48,747

$ 2,134

4.4 %



$ 307

3.7 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,981

$ 29,931

$ 1,050

3.5 %



$ 314

2.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,226

$ 3,436

$ (210)

(6.1) %



$ 22

(6.8) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,441

$ 1,575

$ (134)

(8.5) %



$ 12

(9.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 47

$ 41

$ 6

15.8 %



$ (1)

19.5 % Total used $ 1,147

$ 1,266

$ (119)

(9.4) %



$ 10

(10.1) % F&I PRU $ 2,123

$ 1,979

$ 144

7.3 %



$ 10

6.8 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 610.1

$ 573.5

$ 36.6

6.4 %



$ 4.8

5.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 599.6

$ 557.3

$ 42.3

7.6 %



$ 4.8

6.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 70.4 %

69.0 %

1.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 69.2 %

67.1 %

2.2 %













Operating margin % 4.2 %

4.5 %

(0.3) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.4 %

4.8 %

(0.4) %















(1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 7,380.1

$ 6,974.3

$ 405.8

5.8 %



$ 34.9

5.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 4,677.2

4,432.2

245.0

5.5 %



33.9

4.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 372.4

324.7

47.7

14.7 %



3.5

13.6 % Total used 5,049.6

4,756.9

292.7

6.2 %



37.4

5.4 % Parts and service sales 1,914.7

1,769.9

144.8

8.2 %



8.4

7.7 % F&I, net 651.8

592.6

59.2

10.0 %



2.1

9.6 % Total revenues $ 14,996.2

$ 14,093.7

$ 902.5

6.4 %



$ 82.7

5.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 495.6

$ 502.5

$ (6.9)

(1.4) %



$ 2.6

(1.9) % Used vehicle retail sales 241.5

244.5

(2.9)

(1.2) %



1.4

(1.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 4.0

(1.6)

5.7

NM



(0.1)

NM Total used 245.6

242.8

2.8

1.1 %



1.3

0.6 % Parts and service sales 1,059.6

973.4

86.3

8.9 %



4.8

8.4 % F&I, net 651.8

592.6

59.2

10.0 %



2.1

9.6 % Total gross profit $ 2,452.6

$ 2,311.3

$ 141.3

6.1 %



$ 10.7

5.7 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 6.7 %

7.2 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.2 %

5.5 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.1 %

(0.5) %

1.6 %













Total used 4.9 %

5.1 %

(0.2) %













Parts and service sales 55.3 %

55.0 %

0.3 %













Total gross margin 16.4 %

16.4 %

— %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 147,646

142,278

5,368

3.8 %









Retail used vehicles sold (1) 155,301

150,437

4,864

3.2 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 41,118

36,574

4,544

12.4 %









Total used 196,419

187,011

9,408

5.0 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,894

$ 49,536

$ 1,358

2.7 %



$ 238

2.3 % Used vehicle retail (1) $ 30,134

$ 29,462

$ 671

2.3 %



$ 218

1.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,356

$ 3,532

$ (175)

(5.0) %



$ 18

(5.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,555

$ 1,625

$ (70)

(4.3) %



$ 9

(4.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 98

$ (45)

$ 143

NM



$ (3)

NM Total used $ 1,250

$ 1,298

$ (48)

(3.7) %



$ 7

(4.2) % F&I PRU $ 2,152

$ 2,025

$ 127

6.3 %



$ 7

5.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 1,684.9

$ 1,573.2

$ 111.7

7.1 %



$ 8.8

6.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 1,666.8

$ 1,539.5

$ 127.2

8.3 %



$ 8.9

7.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 68.7 %

68.1 %

0.6 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 68.0 %

66.6 %

1.3 %













Operating margin % 4.6 %

4.7 %

(0.1) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 4.7 %

5.0 %

(0.2) %















( 1) Retail new and used vehicle units sold include new and used vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new and used vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,119.2

$ 1,970.1

$ 149.1

7.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,191.4

1,130.1

61.3

5.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 87.5

79.7

7.8

9.8 % Total used 1,278.9

1,209.8

69.1

5.7 % Parts and service sales 555.8

517.9

37.9

7.3 % F&I, net 198.2

181.1

17.0

9.4 % Total revenues $ 4,152.1

$ 3,879.0

$ 273.1

7.0 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 132.7

$ 138.0

$ (5.3)

(3.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 59.3

59.7

(0.4)

(0.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.2

1.3

(0.1)

(9.5) % Total used 60.5

61.0

(0.5)

(0.8) % Parts and service sales 306.4

284.1

22.3

7.9 % F&I, net 198.2

181.1

17.0

9.4 % Total gross profit $ 697.7

$ 664.2

$ 33.6

5.1 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 6.3 %

7.0 %

(0.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.0 %

5.3 %

(0.3) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.3 %

1.6 %

(0.3) %



Total used 4.7 %

5.0 %

(0.3) %



Parts and service sales 55.1 %

54.8 %

0.3 %



Total gross margin 16.8 %

17.1 %

(0.3) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 40,535

38,491

2,044

5.3 % Retail used vehicles sold 38,552

37,613

939

2.5 % Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,707

9,162

545

5.9 % Total used 48,259

46,775

1,484

3.2 % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 52,281

$ 51,184

$ 1,097

2.1 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,904

$ 30,046

$ 858

2.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,274

$ 3,585

$ (311)

(8.7) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,538

$ 1,587

$ (48)

(3.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 119

$ 139

$ (20)

(14.5) % Total used $ 1,253

$ 1,303

$ (50)

(3.9) % F&I PRU $ 2,506

$ 2,380

$ 126

5.3 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 466.7

$ 434.8

$ 31.9

7.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 456.2

$ 425.0

$ 31.1

7.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 66.9 %

65.5 %

1.4 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 65.4 %

64.0 %

1.4 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.