Long-time Group 1 location formerly known as Town North Nissan marks its first anniversary under the Group 1 name and the Hyundai brand

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., today celebrated the first anniversary of Group 1 Hyundai North Austin, which began operating under a new Hyundai franchise and the Group 1 name on July 1, 2025. The dealership's long-time North Austin location previously operated as Town North Nissan.

The North Austin dealership is one of a growing number of U.S. locations aligned under the Group 1 name, giving customers a clearer connection to Group 1's scale, resources, and operational standards while preserving the local team and customer relationships that have served Austin-area drivers for many years.

Backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of an international automotive retailer, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on delivering the personalized service and community connections that define the local dealership experience. Learn more at Group1Auto.com.

Better Customer Experience

Unlike most locations in Group 1's brand alignment initiative, the transition to Group 1 Hyundai North Austin represented more than a new name: the dealership now offers the Hyundai lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under a Hyundai franchise that began July 1, 2025. The location remains under Group 1 ownership, and over its first year the dealership has paired the new Hyundai lineup with the same commitment to sales and service that defined the location for years.

The Group 1 Hyundai North Austin name formally connects the location to Group 1's national platform, giving local customers the benefit of a familiar North Austin dealership supported by the resources, technology, and operational discipline of a larger automotive group.

"One year in, this location's new chapter has been everything we hoped: a full Hyundai lineup backed by a team this community has known for years," said Paul Spence, General Manager of Group 1 Hyundai North Austin. "We are grateful to the Austin-area drivers who made our first year a success, and our service team continues to welcome vehicles of all makes, including the Nissan owners who have trusted this location for years."

Continuity of Service and Local Commitment

Group 1 Hyundai North Austin serves customers from the same location at 9160 Research Boulevard in Austin, Texas, supporting drivers throughout Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, and surrounding Central Texas communities with new Hyundai vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, service, parts, and maintenance support.

The dealership remains focused on the same local relationships built over its years as Town North Nissan, while gaining a clearer connection to Group 1's broader retail network. Customers can expect the added benefit of a unified Group 1 brand that makes locations easier to recognize, find, and trust across markets.

Additional Customer Questions

Why is the former Town North Nissan location now Group 1 Hyundai North Austin?

Group 1 Automotive's North Austin location began operating under a new Hyundai franchise on July 1, 2025, and was named Group 1 Hyundai North Austin in keeping with the company's effort to create a clearer, more consistent naming structure across its U.S. dealerships. The location remains under Group 1 ownership and continues to serve Austin-area drivers. As part of the Group 1 network — 250 dealerships offering 37 vehicle brands — the dealership connects customers to new and pre-owned sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support, with a consistent experience from transparent pricing to online scheduling at every Group 1 store.

Which Hyundai Kona trim levels are best?

The best Hyundai Kona trim depends on a shopper's priorities. Lower trims emphasize value and core features, while higher trims add technology, comfort, and driver-assist options. Shoppers often compare trims based on budget, desired features such as larger displays or upgraded wheels, and powertrain preferences, including available electrified options.

What trims are offered in the Hyundai Santa Fe lineup, and what is its fuel economy?

The Hyundai Santa Fe is offered in a range of trims spanning value-focused, feature-rich, and rugged-styled configurations, with gas and hybrid powertrains available. Fuel economy varies by powertrain, drivetrain, and model year, with hybrid models generally delivering higher efficiency. Shoppers can compare current EPA estimates for the specific configuration they are considering.

Where can Austin-area shoppers find the best deals on new cars?

Austin-area shoppers often compare franchised dealerships based on advertised pricing, current manufacturer incentives, financing offers, and trade-in values. Pricing transparency, inventory selection, and total out-the-door cost, including taxes and fees, can be useful points of comparison when evaluating deals across dealerships.

What are good vehicle choices for families that prioritize safety and space?

Families prioritizing safety and space often consider three-row SUVs and midsize crossovers with strong crash-test ratings, standard driver-assist features, and flexible seating and cargo configurations. Useful comparison points include rear-seat room, car-seat compatibility, cargo capacity, and the availability of features such as blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 250 automotive dealerships, 310 franchises, and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

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SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.