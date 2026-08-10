Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Newly Renovated Dealership With Ribbon Cutting

International-themed evening event on Aug. 11 will mark the completion of a dealership-wide renovation with food, entertainment and remarks from Group 1 Automotive leadership

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston will celebrate the grand re-opening of its newly renovated dealership today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an evening of food, drinks and entertainment, and a $10,000 donation to BridgeYear, a Houston-based nonprofit that connects underserved youth to careers and educational pathways — including in the automotive industry — that provide economic stability and independence. The dealership is owned and operated by Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Houston-based automotive retailer with dealerships across the U.S. and U.K.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the dealership's grand re-opening. Guests can expect an international theme reflecting the diverse customer base Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston serves, along with food, drinks and live entertainment throughout the evening.

The re-opening celebrates a comprehensive renovation of the dealership. The project added a new climate-controlled service drive for a better tech and customer experience, easier access to the customer lounges, refreshed and added service bays in the shop, and updated finishes throughout the store, including tile and carpet, millwork, furniture, ceilings and speakers, and signage. The improvements also added capacity for more service advisors, shop technicians, and sales advisors.

Daryl Kenningham, President and CEO of Group 1 Automotive, will attend and deliver brief remarks, along with Andrew Gilleland, Senior Vice President of Automotive Operations, Toyota Motor North America.

"This renovation was built around our customers and our team — a more comfortable place to wait, a better-equipped shop, and more advisors and technicians to serve you faster," said Keegan Savell, General Manager of Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston. "We're excited to celebrate with the community that has supported this dealership for years, and to give back through our partnership with BridgeYear."

Group 1 Toyota Southwest Houston is located at 9400 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas, serving customers throughout southwest Houston, Bellaire, Sugar Land and surrounding communities with new and pre-owned Toyota vehicles, service, parts and maintenance support.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. owns and operates 251 automotive dealerships, 312 franchises and 32 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 37 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts. For more information, visit Group1Auto.com.

About BridgeYear

BridgeYear is a Houston-based nonprofit that connects underserved youth to careers and educational pathways that provide economic stability and independence, with automotive among its focus industries. Learn more at BridgeYear.org.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications, Group 1 Automotive

[email protected]

503-539-0756

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.