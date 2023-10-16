Group 1001 Welcomes Chris Kennedy, Chief Information Security Officer

News provided by

Group 1001

16 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1001, a leading financial services company, today announced the addition of Chris Kennedy as Group 1001 Chief Information Security Officer.

Kennedy has robust experience and a proven track record of developing and implementing comprehensive information security programs spanning military, government, startups, and global Fortune 500 companies across defense, commercial, critical infrastructure, and finance verticals.

"I am excited to welcome a much-respected cybersecurity leader to Group 1001," said Bob Stanton, Group 1001 Chief Operating Officer. "His deep technical knowledge and operational expertise will strengthen and unify our security programs."

Kennedy joins Group 1001 from Citadel, a successful multinational hedge fund, where he was the firm's Global Chief Information Security Officer and brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity risk and operations practitioner experience. Previously, Kennedy led the product evolution and security of AttackIQ, an industry-leading automated cybersecurity testing platform, was a senior security technology leader at Bridgewater Associates, and held foundational leadership roles in the development of the U.S. Department of Treasury cyber operations program as a defense and federal contractor for Northrop Grumman. Kennedy is also a former Marine Corps Officer and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran.

"I am passionate about helping organizations enable their business through improved stronger cybersecurity and mentoring people," said Kennedy. "I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to continue to drive product innovation, value creation, and to protect our companies' intellectual property and customer data."

Kennedy holds a Bachelor of Engineering-Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Science – Computer & Information Systems from Boston University.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of June 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.9 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

Media Contact:
[email protected] 

SOURCE Group 1001

Also from this source

Delaware Life Marketing Announces New President and CEO, Colin Lake

Delaware Life Marketing Announces New President and CEO, Colin Lake

Delaware Life, a Group 1001 company, today announced the appointment of Colin Lake as President and CEO of Delaware Life Marketing. Lake brings more...
Delaware Life Accelerator Prime® Variable Annuity Named Barron's Best Annuities and Due Diligence Works' #1 Annuity for Income

Delaware Life Accelerator Prime® Variable Annuity Named Barron's Best Annuities and Due Diligence Works' #1 Annuity for Income

The Delaware Life Accelerator Prime® Variable Annuity (the APVA) has been named Best Annuities: Guaranteed Income with Some Flexibility, Liquidity,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.