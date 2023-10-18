Group 1001 Welcomes New Senior Leverager, Vice President Vidhyarth (Raghu) Hariharan

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1001 welcomes Vidhyarth (Raghu) Hariharan to the company as Senior Leverager, Vice President, for the life and annuity businesses.

Reporting to the Chief Strategy Officer, Hariharan will further secure Group 1001's reputation as a technology leader and innovator in today's ever-evolving fintech industry.

"Raghu brings tremendous depth and breadth of experience, and we are very fortunate to have someone of his caliber during this exciting time for our company," said Minji Ro, Gainbridge Chief Strategy Officer. "He brings valuable expertise in technology and marketing programs, which are crucial in developing innovative strategies to help us grow and thrive."

Hariharan most recently served as Head of Marketplace & Product Marketing at Opensea, the largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, leading outbound marketing campaigns and building the company's creator programs and partnership engagement models. Prior to that, he held progressive roles at Meta, leading product strategy and go-to-market efforts for Meta's family of apps.

"I am extremely proud of the work we do here at Group 1001 and the future we are building for the next generation. We are changing the insurance landscape, and I'm excited to be at the forefront of such innovation," Hariharan said.

Hariharan holds a BA in economics and political science from Washington University in St. Louis, and an MBA from The Wharton School.

About Group 1001
Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of June 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.9 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

News Releases in Similar Topics

