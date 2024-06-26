Group 11 Named #1 Top Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager in America

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LA-based Venture Capital firm Group 11 was named #1 Top Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager in America and #1 Top Performing Venture (General) Fund Manager in America by Preqin .

The Awards recognize market leaders and top industry performers across hedge funds and private capital that are shaping and transforming the alternative assets industry globally.

Christoph Knaack, Chief Executive Officer of Preqin, said, "At Preqin, we strive to make the alternative assets industry more transparent through our rigorous collection and verification of data, as achieved by combining cutting-edge technology with extensive relationship building conducted by our team of almost 500 researchers globally."

The Preqin Awards spotlight the exceptional performance of Group 11, particularly in comparison to other firms. This accolade underscores the firm's robust investment thesis, meticulous portfolio management, value creation, and unwavering commitment to delivering value to its investors.

Dovi Frances, Founding Partner of Group 11, stated, "I am deeply honored to be recognized as the #1 Top Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager in America and the #1 Top Performing Venture (General) Fund Manager in America by Preqin. Since founding our firm 10 years ago, we have chosen to stand out by being sector-specific, agile, heavily investing in Israeli-related tech, and publicly sharing our performance insights through in-depth macro-research. Our distinct approach continues to define us. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of our LPs, our talented founders and portfolio companies, and, of course, my incredible team."

Group 11's consistent success in generating strong returns solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs seeking capital and strategic guidance, and as a leading venture capital firm for investors seeking exceptional returns.

About:

Group 11 invests in visionary entrepreneurs who are utilizing the unstoppable momentum of AI and FinTech to redraw the landscape of their respective industries. With a goal of creating change across generations and building long term value through technology, Group 11 has emerged as a coveted partner to veteran entrepreneurs at the forefront of their fields.

Since its inception in 2012, the top quartile firm has deployed over $600 million across six funds and 14 SPVs in some of the world's most prominent and disruptive technology companies, including: Tipalti , Navan , Next Insurance , HomeLight , Sunbit , Masterschool , Healthee , Dream , and BridgeWise .

To learn more: www.group11.vc

