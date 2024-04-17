Group Black Acquires Galore Media Inc. With The Mission To Connect Brands To The Next Generation Of Culture Makers

Lele Pons, Social Media Maven, Announced As Galore's April Digital Cover Star

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black, a MBE certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences, proudly announces the acquisition of Galore Media Inc., a next-generation media brand for the culture makers shaping tomorrow. This acquisition marks a significant leap for Group Black showcasing a large step towards their mission to transform the face of media ownership and investment.

Galore x Group Black

With cutting-edge production capabilities, extensive influence, and a culturally connected audience, Galore shares 500 social content pieces monthly and reaches 15 Million users per month through social channels.

Renowned for spotlighting cultural icons such as Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Kylie Jenner on their covers, Galore delves into fashion, beauty, and pop culture to highlight innovators, artists, and trendsetters shaping the next generation through their unique creativity and style. With collaborations with major brands like Samsung, Apple, and Estee Lauder, Galore aims to utilize its expansive social reach to solidify its status as the premier brand for next-gen creatives and entrepreneurs.

Galore co-founders Mike Albanese and Prince Chenoa will join the Group Black team as Senior Vice President and Editor In Chief of Galore respectively.

Group Black's diverse assets will bring scale to Galore's thriving platform and audiences. At the same time, Galore will have more resources to continue to build upon its best-in-class event production and social content curation. This acquisition showcases Group Black's growth as a new type of media company committed to amplifying diverse-owned content and media properties through social first practices, further solidifying Group Black's position as the premiere place to connect with multicultural audiences.

"Galore is on the cutting edge of culture and I believe it is the next generation's Vogue," said Travis Montaque, Group Black's CEO and co-founder. "We were initially attracted to the traction they've made with diverse audiences, especially in the Hispanic and Latinx sectors. Group Black and Galore are the perfect marriage between relevance and scale, and this acquisition is just one large step towards our mission to radically transform the face of media ownership and investment."

"Group Black understands culture authentically, and I could not think of a better partner to help amplify and grow Galore's reach and mission," said Prince Chenoa, Galore's co-founder and Creative Director. "We look forward to continuing to see our business flourish with Group Black at the helm."

According to U.S. Census data, 100% of U.S. population growth has come from diverse segments over the past 10 years, and with Black and brown consumers wielding a current spending power of $5 trillion, the public landscape is changing, indicating a shift towards greater diversity and social consciousness. Since its inception, Galore has been on the forefront of pioneering an inclusive media landscape, primed to connect and resonate with the shifting global market.

Social media star, actress and former Dancing With The Stars contestant Lele Pons will cover Galore's April Issue centered around the next generation of Latin and Hispanic creators.

This announcement was made this morning on stage Possible, the premier marquee marketing event in Miami, FL.

About Group Black

Group Black is a MBE certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies diverse storytelling and deepens the investment pipeline for diverse-owned businesses. Informed by marketing and creative expertise, Group Black crafts contextually relevant strategies that resonate with a multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

