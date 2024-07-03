GROUP BLACK DOUBLES DOWN ON GROWTH STRATEGY WITH PROMOTION OF ASHLEY BANKS TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMERCIAL

Ashley Banks will transition from her role as Senior Vice President of Sales to now overseeing Sales, Revenue Operations and Client Services

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black, an inclusive mission-driven media company, proudly announces the promotion of Ashley Banks to Executive Vice President of Commercial. This move highlights Group Black's commitment to accelerating growth and amplifying the voices of Black and diverse women in the media industry.

Group Black Logo

In her new role, Ashley Banks will lead the company's commercial strategy, overseeing Sales, Revenue Operations, and Client Services. Her promotion from Senior Vice President of Sales is a testament to her outstanding leadership, innovative approach, and significant contributions to the company's success.

Since joining Group Black, Banks has been instrumental in moving the company forward. She has transformed the sales organization by growing revenue and fostering strong client relationships, including a landmark Group Black and NBCUniversal partnership. She is also the co-creator of She's Good, For Real, a first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to empower Black women to better advocate for their health and the health of their families.

"Ashley has been a driving force behind our sales and revenue operations, and her promotion to Executive Vice President of Commercial is a natural progression," said Cavel Khan, Chief Growth Officer of Group Black. "Her expertise and passion for our mission will be invaluable as we continue to scale and deepen our impact in the industry."

Banks expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to take on this new challenge and further contribute to Group Black's mission. I look forward to working with our talented team to continue to drive growth, innovation, and excellence in everything we do."

This promotion comes at a pivotal time for Group Black as the company continues to expand its portfolio and amplify the voices of diverse-owned media. With Banks at the helm of the commercial division, Group Black is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals and redefine industry standards.

About Group Black:

Group Black is an MBE-certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies diverse storytelling and deepens the investment pipeline for diverse-owned businesses. Informed by marketing and creative expertise, Group Black crafts contextually relevant strategies that resonate with a multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

SOURCE Group Black