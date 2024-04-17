Group Black Launches She's Good [For Real], A First-of-Its-Kind Platform Centered Around Black Women's Health

She's Good [For Real] will be powered by Everyday Health and serve as a critical educational resource for Black and other diverse women

Tatyana Ali -- five-time NAACP Image Award winner, singer, writer, producer, and activist -- will join as a spokesperson and Community Ambassador

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in conjunction with Black Maternal Health Week, Group Black, an MBE-certified media company, announced the launch of She's Good [For Real] -- a first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to empower Black women to better advocate for their health and the health of their families.

She's Good [For Real] will serve as Group Black's first-owned brand in the multicultural marketing space. She's Good [For Real] will become a premier destination within Everyday Health, building off the award-winning success of their Black Health Facts destination, taking and transforming that platform to all new levels.

This partnership is a natural one for Ali, the five-time NAACP Image Award winner, singer, writer, producer, and activist. As a part of her collaboration with She's Good [For Real], Group Black will support Baby Yams, Tatyana's first venture in the retail space. Her initial offering is the handmade, heirloom-quality "Abundance" baby quilt. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to black and indigenous midwives and doulas delivering the care and support families deserve.

"When it comes to maternal health, I believe Black women should be at the center of the conversation," says Ali. "This is why I am so eager to partner with Group Black to help bring She's Good [For Real] to life. The time is now, and to combat the racial bias in our healthcare system, we must continue to educate ourselves on the issues. She's Good [For Real] is a resource for us to take our power back and get the support we need in our maternal journeys."

She's Good was born out of a need for Black women and mothers broadly to have a reliable source of relevant healthcare information designed for their unique needs and to ensure that they receive reliable, quality, equitable care. – something that has been identified as a substantial issue.

Below are recent statistics that support the creation of She's Good [For Real]:

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes according to a recent CDC report.

The NIH reports that Black women are 50% less likely than their non-Black counterparts to seek treatment for mental health issues, yet they are 35% more likely to spend two times their non-black counterparts when it comes to family care.

According to the Pew Research Center, most Black adults (55%) say they've had at least one negative interaction with doctors or other healthcare providers. For example, four in 10 say they have had to speak up to get proper care. About a third say that their pain has not been taken seriously (35%) or that their provider has rushed them (32%).

She's Good [For Real] will reach Black women through creator-driven social content, editorial and video content from experts in the healthcare field, and community engagement. Through this collaboration, Everyday Health will house the content and provide medical expertise, while Group Black will drive revenue generation through partnerships with companies within and beyond the healthcare sector.

"As Black women, we bravely proclaim 'I'm good' when asked how we're doing - giving the impression we're virtually indestructible," said Ashley Banks, Senior Vice President, Group Black. "We're learning to be our own advocates, but we need more organizations to illuminate and address the healthcare issues unique to our community -- hence the creation of She's Good."

To learn more about She's Good [For Real] go to: www.shesgoodforreal.com

About Group Black

Group Black is an MBE-certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies diverse storytelling and deepens the investment pipeline for diverse-owned businesses. Informed by marketing and creative expertise, Group Black crafts contextually relevant strategies that resonate with a multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

