GROUP BLACK PARTNERS WITH ADVERTISING WEEK TO CREATE EXCLUSIVE NIL CONTENT, PROGRAMMING AND A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND 'MATCH-MAKING' EVENT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black, Greenwood Ave, and Lockstep Ventures have partnered with Advertising Week to create NIL+, an exclusive program dedicated to marketing and content opportunities within the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) space. This unique initiative will take place on Oct. 8 during Advertising Week New York (AWNY) 2024.

NIL+ will feature a full day of NIL-focused programming – bringing together student-athletes, brands, and industry leaders to explore marketing strategies, partnership opportunities, and the evolving NIL landscape. The event will also include a 'match-making' marketplace where brands and student-athletes can connect to build commercial partnerships.

Key Highlights of NIL+:

Dynamic discussions with athletes, CMOs, agents, and other NIL experts.

Insights into NIL culture, brand building, and legal considerations.

Exclusive marketplace for creating brand-athlete partnerships.

Student-athletes from across the United States, representing a variety of sports, are invited to attend NIL+ to learn, network, and leverage the in-person connections to drive new business relationships.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Group Black to create NIL+," said Lance Pillersdorf, Co-Founder & CEO Advertising Week. "Advertising Week is committed to the next generation of marketing, education and thought leadership to support the rapidly evolving NIL creator and college sports landscape."

"At Group Black, our mission is to connect brands with diverse audiences – so, creating a first-of-its kind NIL marketplace with Advertising Week and our partners at Greenwood Ave is a natural fit for this vision," said Jeff Swierk, SVP of Marketing at Group Black. "This collaboration will help empower student-athletes and drive innovation across the marketing industry."

"We're incredibly excited about the launch of NIL+ at Advertising Week, which is a significant step forward in empowering student-athletes by connecting them with leading brands and partners," said Ryan Boyd, Partner at Greenwood Ave. "This event underscores our commitment to supporting future college sports athletes and ensuring they have the tools to navigate the evolving NIL landscape successfully."

"Part of our mission with Lockstep Ventures is to invest in enterprises helping to increase financial literacy and financial fluency in underrepresented communities," said Marcus Glover, Managing Partner at Lockstep Ventures. "The NIL space is a critical area of opportunity to help build wealth in communities which have been traditionally overlooked."

Registration for Advertising Week is now open, please visit https://newyork2024.advertisingweek.com/register/.

ABOUT ADVERTISING WEEK

Advertising Week (AW), is the premier global event and thought leadership platform focused on marketing, media, technology, and culture. Founded in 2004 in New York, AW's award-winning global event franchise includes: AWNewYork (NYC), AWEurope (London); AWAsia (Tokyo); AWLATAM (Mexico City); AWAPAC (Sydney); and AWAfrica (Johannesburg).

In addition to live and virtual events, the year-round global content platform also contains best-in-class e-learning from the world's leading practitioners (AWLearn); original audio, video, and editorial content (AW360) and proprietary event technology (AWLabs). For more: https://advertisingweek.com.

ABOUT GROUP BLACK:

Group Black is an MBE-certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies diverse storytelling and deepens the investment pipeline for diverse-owned businesses. Informed by marketing and creative expertise, Group Black crafts contextually relevant strategies that resonate with a multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

ABOUT GREENWOOD AVE

Greenwood Ave is a Black-owned, boutique advisory firm operating at the intersection of culture and creativity to expertly guide emerging athletes, talent, properties, and brands. We take a multi-hyphenate approach deeply rooted in representation, production, and innovation. Our strength lies in our vast network, cemented by strategic partnerships spanning across sports, media, tech, and entertainment for decades.

ABOUT LOCKSTEP VENTURES

Lockstep Ventures is an early-stage VC fund committed to investing in businesses founded by, led by, or serving communities of color across four sectors: HealthTech, FinTech, EdTech, and Business Services.

