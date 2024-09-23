GROUP BLACK PARTNERS WITH HUGGIES® TO LAUNCH "IT TAKES A VILLAGE" PROGRAM CENTERED AROUND BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH

The U.S. Huggies brand will join as the launch partner for Group Black's first of its kind platform, She's Good, [For Real] sponsoring the maternal health educational hub

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Group Black, a MBE certified media company, proudly announces the launch of the "It Takes A Village" Program in partnership with Huggies®, a leading brand in baby care. Through this collaboration, Huggies will be the launch partner for Group Black's platform, She's Good [For Real], a first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to empower Black women to better advocate for their health and the health of their families. As the launch partner, Huggies will sponsor the Maternal Health Hub on the platform, a resource providing editorial content geared toward mothers, both new and experienced. The platform will be hosted on Healthline, the leading source of actionable health education in the US.

Studies show Black children are 1.7 times more likely to develop atopic dermatitis than white children (National Eczema Association). The 'It Takes a Village' campaign highlights the unique nuances Black mothers experience when caring for their babies' skin. Through storytelling content with real mothers and custom editorials vetted by medical professionals, the campaign is aimed to highlight the importance of community support for new and expecting Black parents.

Featuring New York City dermatologist and founder of FindaBlackDoctor.com, Dr. Dina Strachan, the campaign aims to create intimate and relatable conversations that address common parenting concerns, like the skin health of their babies, and will also tackle the conversation around mental health for Black mothers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Huggies as our Launch Partner for She's Good, [For Real]," said Ashley Banks, EVP of Commercial at Group Black. "This partnership aligned directly with our mission to be a critical educational resource for Black and other diverse women, and we are proud to bring this important content to life."

You can now watch the content live on ShesGoodForReal.com, hosted by Healthline.com.

