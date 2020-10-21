Group Buying Shopify App, PowerBuy, Announces New Multi Product Group PowerBuy Gamification Feature

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBuy has launched its newest group buying feature, the Multi Product PowerBuy, now available on the Shopify app store. Shopify merchants can now add social group buying to their online storefront.

For shoppers, Multi Product PowerBuy provides a unique, fun, and gamified shopping experience that motivates social sharing and transforms customers into micro-influencers.

PowerBuy

For merchants, increased consumer engagement results in more new customers, reduced customer acquisition costs, reduced cart abandonment, increased conversion rates, and increased average order value, as shoppers save more when they buy more in a single checkout.

PowerBuy allows merchants to offer deals on products once a minimum number of buyers have joined the deal, encouraging those who join to drive down the price by sharing the deal.

The new Multi Product Group Buying feature makes it a breeze for the shopper to add to their ongoing PowerBuy and even complete a PowerBuy themselves.

The app recommends other trending and relevant products a shopper may have missed using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology. A shopper can achieve the PowerBuy quantity minimum while increasing their order value when adding multiple products with the same percentage discount to their PowerBuy cart.

When a shopper shares their PowerBuys on social media, followers who click through and land on a custom personalized page on the merchant's website that shows their friends' PowerBuys, ongoing PowerBuys from other shoppers, and additional PowerBuys that are available which may be of interest to them.

This allows friends and followers to easily join ongoing PowerBuys that have reached their minimum or are close to reaching it. Shoppers who engage in social sharing gain recognition as micro-influencers for their favorite PowerBuy brands while viral sharing supports the merchant, increasing word of mouth and organic reach with new customers.

Create a fun and memorable shopping experience while providing consumers the products they want at prices they can't pass up. Merchants, garner loyalty and engagement from return shoppers as they look for the purple PowerBuy button on your store page. Shoppers, use the button and save money on products with your family and friends.

Try our free 30-day trial in the Shopify app store to experience the benefits of the PowerBuy app. View PowerBuy in action at one of our merchant partners, Violet Fox.

About PowerBuy

PowerBuy is a unique and innovative Social Commerce as a Service app, which combines the concept of Group Buying and social media. Increase awareness and drive traffic to online merchant stores by utilizing customer's social influence. PowerBuy was founded and is led by veterans in the eCommerce, AI/ML, and SaaS industries. To learn more about PowerBuy, visit https://apps.shopify.com/powerbuy.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE PowerBuy