Group Elephant business EPI-USE graduates to Premier Tier in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPI-USE, a global leader in SAP and AWS-based solutions, is pleased to announce its attainment of AWS Premier Tier Partner status, the highest level in the AWS Partner Network (APN). This prestigious standing places EPI-USE in rarefied air alongside of a small number of highly credentialed AWS partners worldwide. It means the firm is recognized for advanced technical know-how and proven success in helping organizations modernize, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

'We are thrilled and honored to have attained AWS Premier Tier status', said Carel Bekker, Head of AWS Services at EPI-USE parent, Group Elephant. 'It is a product of the dedication of our AWS-certified professionals, doing stellar work in delivering tailored, cutting-edge AWS environments for organizations operating across myriad industries', he added.

A Pinnacle Moment for the Group's AWS Partnership

As part of Group Elephant's ongoing collaboration with AWS, EPI-USE signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) in March 2023, paving the way for significant joint investments over the next five years. This partnership is aimed at driving more migrations to AWS, including SAP and SAP RISE. The achievement of Premier Tier status is in recognition of deep technical proficiency, prolific certifications, and a robust AWS client portfolio.

Through proprietary methodologies including Safe Harbor, Inclusive of Passage (SHIP) Migration program for organizations using SAP technology, the Group provides tailored business plans and proof of concepts to enable seamless workload migrations to AWS. This allows clients to streamline operations, reduce costs, and accelerate technology modernization.

Client Recognition

'Group Elephant business EPI-USE is a trusted partner, consistently delivering excellence for us in cloud solutions. Their achievement of AWS Premier Partner status is a well-deserved milestone, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with them in future', said Jonathan Kula, Senior Director of Technology, Allbirds.

About Group Elephant and EPI-USE

Group Elephant employs over 4,000 people across 42 countries, servicing over 2,000 organizations worldwide.

EPI-USE is a recognized leader in designing, building, and implementing cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises SAP systems for large, complex commercial organizations and public sector agencies.

For more information, visit epiuse.com/aws-services or groupelephant.com, or contact [email protected].

