Group Establishes Anti-Ted Cruz Super PAC

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The calculated words and actions of selfish, power-hungry politicians have dangerous consequences," said PAC Treasurer David Kosak. "The willingness of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz to embolden those who engaged in an assault on our Capitol is unacceptable. It's time for action."

Give Them The BOOT PAC is focused on building broad national support. In Texas, we will use the power of targeted digital ads and direct marketing to deliver relevant and personalized content to individual voters through one-to-one messaging. Our mission is to engage with and inform the voters of Texas as to why it's time to vote Ted Cruz out of office.

In recent days, we've seen mounting evidence that Senator Cruz should be held accountable for his words and actions.

"I think Cruz would want us to do this," said a rioter as he rifled through desks in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 only a short time after Ted Cruz challenged the legitimacy of our country's free and fair election. (Source: Video shot by Luke Mogelson, The New Yorker)

Give Them The Boot PAC (FEC ID: C00766113) is a grassroots-funded organization run by Democrats that is dedicated to helping Texas voters know the facts about Ted Cruz so they can hold him accountable. The committee is not supporting any other candidate. Its mission is to kick Ted out of office.

Visit www.GiveTedCruzTheBoot.org to learn more.

Contact Information

Give Them The Boot PAC

David Kosak

443-873-3369

[email protected]

Paid for by Give Them The Boot PAC.

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.



SOURCE Give Them The Boot PAC

Related Links

https://www.givetedcruztheboot.org

