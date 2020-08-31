Group Five Releases 2020 Results for Full Administration Equity Compensation Plan Services

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Five's 2020 Stock Plan Administration Benchmarking Study finds the industry-wide overall satisfaction rating for full administration increased 4 percentage points since last year to 88% favorable, which is just 2 percentage points below the all-time peak of 90% favorable in 2017. Higher satisfaction ratings with elements of account support and administration platform contributed the most to this increase in overall satisfaction. Despite the ongoing high performance of account support personnel, the study reveals that future opportunities to increase plan sponsors' loyalty will be predominately driven by continuous improvements in technology.

"As service levels remain high across all providers in the industry, plan sponsors continue to focus on technology, making it the primary differentiator in today's market," says Kathy Huston, President of Group Five.

E*TRADE received the highest loyalty rating for full administration services with a Net Promoter Score (NPS)* of 72, followed by UBS with an NPS of 71, and Fidelity at 66. Fidelity received the highest overall satisfaction rating with a 94% favorable rating, followed by Charles Schwab and E*TRADE, both at 91% favorable. A complimentary summary of the study results is available on Group Five's website.

"Our number one priority is to listen to our clients' needs and then deliver the full breadth of tools and service to help increase efficiency and drive participant engagement," said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. "We're tremendously honored to have earned the top net promoter score among full administration clients—we've worked hard to assemble the right talent, offer best-in-class technology, and unparalleled service to get us there. The continued recognition from Group Five's annual study demonstrates our commitment to our clients and to moving the industry forward."

"We want to thank our clients for their collaboration and trusting us to represent their employees in all matters of financial well-being. We're happy clients continue to value us and what we bring to the table. Access to advice that goes beyond equity awards has never been more relevant than in these times of crises," says Michael Barry, Head of UBS Workplace Wealth Services.

"Whether it's promised technology improvements, consistency of outstanding account support, the participant experience, benefits integration, or any number of other factors, we know that companies have many considerations in delivering effective equity programs. So, to be recognized by our clients with many of the industry's top ratings, some for as long as 10 years running, and number one for overall satisfaction this year, is an honor," said Mark Haggerty, head of Fidelity's Stock Plan Services. "What's more, during these last several months of uncertainty, employees have had a lot on their mind and are looking for help. As number one rated for programs and tools supporting participants' overall financial wellness, we are proud that we can give them the help they need now, and for the long-term," says Haggerty.

Now in its 22nd year, the annual Group Five study includes responses from 785 public companies who use a third party to manage both recordkeeping and execution of plan participant transactions. The study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially express their opinions and priorities to service providers. To download a complimentary summary of the results by service provider, please visit Group Five's website.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, an industry leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in stock plan administration and shareholder services.

* NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter Score® are a registered trademark of Fred Reichheld, Satmetrix, and Bain & Company. Net Promoter Scores range from -100 to +100 based upon the difference between the percent of promoter and detractor scores.

