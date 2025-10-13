Group Five Releases Results of 2025 Equity Plan Admin and Financial Reporting Services Benchmarking Study

Charles Schwab, Equity Methods, and Fidelity have the highest ratings.

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-wide client loyalty for stock plan administration services increased 15 points from last year to a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 45, while overall satisfaction increased three points to 82% favorable. Client loyalty for financial reporting climbed six points to an NPS of 56, and overall satisfaction with financial reporting increased two points to 88% favorable.

Charles Schwab received the highest rating in overall satisfaction with stock plan administration services, for the second year in a row, at 92% favorable. Fidelity was top-rated for client loyalty, with an NPS of 67. "Our continued focus on advancing our technology while retaining our service culture and capabilities is reflected in the overall satisfaction score, which we're pleased to see earning top placement for the second year" said Andrew Salesky, Managing Director, Stock Plan and Designated Brokerage Services. "We are actively advancing both our sponsor and participant capabilities, leveraging the full power of Schwab."

Equity Methods received the highest loyalty and overall satisfaction ratings for financial reporting services, for the 12th consecutive year, with an NPS of 93 and an overall satisfaction rating of 100%. "The Equity Methods team is honored to receive the highest client satisfaction and loyalty ratings again for the 12th year in a row," said Takis Makridis, President and CEO of Equity Methods. "From the 10-K and proxy to statutory reporting and recharge, clients' end-to-end reporting needs continue to grow in scope and complexity. Now more than ever, we're enabling better coordination and collaboration across Accounting, HR, Stock Administration, and Legal, leveraging our infrastructure and technical expertise to drive better outcomes for our clients and create new ways to enable their success."

"For the past several years, our study has shown the prominent role technology plays in an environment where equity compensation plans are increasingly complex and global," said Jeff Sunday, CEO of Group Five. "The most successful service providers are those who can offer state-of-the-art plan administration technology supported by knowledgeable and experienced industry professionals who have a deep understanding of their clients' unique challenges and objectives."

Now in its 26th year, Group Five's annual study includes responses from 359 U.S. public companies. The study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially make their opinions and priorities known to service providers.

Founded in 1990, GROUP FIVE is a corporate services research firm. GROUP FIVE, a leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in equity compensation plan administration and shareholder services.

