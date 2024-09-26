Group Four Transducers Appoints Michael Hunter as Chief Executive Officer

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Four Transducers, Inc., a global leader in weight and force measurement products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hunter as Chief Executive Officer. Michael will oversee Group Four's global operations and drive strategic growth initiatives.

With over 40 years of leadership experience in investment banking and real estate development, Michael has advised on high-profile mergers and acquisitions for multi-billion-dollar companies. He began his career in tool and die making before moving to a leadership role at Continental Cablevision, where he developed expertise in team management and corporate operations.

In his new role Michael will streamline Group Four's assets to improve efficiency and strengthen its global presence. His focus will be on enhancing interconnected business practices, fostering employee growth, and expanding opportunities in Europe and Asia.

Steve Torres, Group Four's founder, has transitioned to Chairman of the Board. He will oversee the company's structural advancements and support Michael in his new role.

Michael Hunter said, "I am excited to join Group Four at this crucial time. Steve has built a strong foundation, and we have a significant opportunity to leverage our strengths, enhance collaboration, and integrate advanced technologies. Our commitment to these initiatives will strengthen Group Four's position in the weight and measurement industry and drive global expansion."

Steve Torres added, "Michael's extensive experience and strategic vision make him an excellent fit for Group Four and our global subsidiaries, including 3S Fabrication, Next Systems, Eureka Strain Gauge and Cooper Instruments. I look forward to supporting him as he leads the Parasol Business Group."

About Group Four Transducers: Group Four Transducers Inc., a subsidiary of the Parasol Business Group, provides dependable weight and force measurement products tailored for various applications, including medical equipment, aerospace systems, agricultural machinery, and packaging solutions. Headquartered in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, with manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Sri Lanka, Group Four is committed to meeting the needs of its global customers through product innovation combined with its lean business philosophy.

