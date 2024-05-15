Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin to Offer Anywhere, Anytime Virtual Urgent Care Through KeyCare's Epic-based Platform

Patients of non-profit, member-owned health plan can access 24x7 virtual care from licensed providers via MyChart

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it is collaborating with Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) to provide 24x7 urgent care in all 50 states via virtual visits through GHC-SCW's MyChart patient portal. GHC-SCW is a non-profit, member-owned health plan providing high-quality health care and health insurance services to over 75,000 members living in South Central Wisconsin.

GHC-SCW patients can now obtain anywhere, anytime, high-quality virtual urgent care with licensed providers (known as Virtualists). Beginning in May, patients will also have the option for asynchronous visits with Virtualists.

"As a member-centric organization driven by quality, GHC-SCW is dedicated to innovations that improve access, equity, and inclusion in the communities we serve," said Annette Fox, chief information officer, GHC-SCW. "The ability to use Epic functionality and interoperability is a key differentiator provided by KeyCare in enabling our members to receive seamless virtual care."

KeyCare offers health systems and similar organizations the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems.

"By offering on-demand access to virtual care whenever and wherever patients need it, healthcare organizations can help their patients overcome many barriers to care," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "We are proud to partner with GHC-SCW to further its mission of maximizing member health and well-being."

About KeyCare

KeyCare connects health systems with a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows health systems to use KeyCare's virtual workforce to improve access for their patients in a coordinated manner, while also decreasing the burden on their own providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their patients' needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin (GHC-SCW) is Wisconsin's first and Dane County's only member-owned, non-profit health care cooperative. With the largest primary care network in Dane County, the Cooperative has more than 75,000 members. They serve greater Dane County and select counties in the South Central Wisconsin region with insurance services and the delivery of clinical care. To learn more about GHC-SCW, visit www.ghcscw.com.

