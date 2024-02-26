Group-IB earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, is proud to announce that it has won the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan , a world-renowned global research and consulting firm. Group-IB is positioned as a comprehensive solution provider in the external risk mitigation and management (ERMM) industry thanks to its sector-leading technologies, innovative decentralized operating model, and unique expertise of the global cyber threat landscape.

Frost & Sullivan recently launched the ERMM benchmarking criteria to assess how cybersecurity vendors integrate formerly distinct capabilities, including external attack surface management (EASM), cyber threat intelligence (CTI), and digital risk protection (DRP), into a unified experience. The ERMM market, though nascent, is experiencing double-digit growth as vendors consolidate the functions and provide added value to clients.

An innovative, geo-distributed team model is one of the key factors in Group-IB's success, differentiating the company from its competitors in the ERMM industry, Frost & Sullivan note.

"Group-IB's geo-distributed team model allows it to have eyes and ears in all regions, providing a level of threat intel and tailored customer support that few cybersecurity vendors can replicate," Martin Naydenov, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said.

Group-IB has established a global network of decentralized Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs), which enables the company to offer tailored services and technologies to local clients in every region of its presence, based on the specific threat landscape of each region.

Group-IB's DCRCs operate independently of one another and are staffed with highly experienced researchers who are tasked with investigating cybercrimes, responding to incidents, monitoring local threats, and assessing regional trends to support its client base and growing partner network. Currently, Group-IB has five strategically located DCRCs in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Central Asia, and this network is set to expand further over the coming years.

Frost & Sullivan also recognized Group-IB's substantial investments in research and development, agile development principles, and customer-first approach, which allows the company to offer flexible pricing options and customized services to meet the needs of each organization. This dynamic approach to cybersecurity and client relationships sets Group-IB apart from its competition, and the company's forward-thinking strategies and ability to offer tailor-made solutions have contributed to its reputation as a reliable and highly trusted partner in the industry, Frost & Sullivan stated.

"Thanks to its ability to foster strong relationships with its clients, Group-IB has become one of the leading global ERMM vendors and positioned itself to consistently adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape," Martin Naydenov noted.

"Group-IB is honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award," Dmitry Volkov, CEO at Group-IB said. "This recognition is a testament to Group-IB's unwavering commitment to innovation in cybersecurity, producing the highest quality threat intel research, and going over and above to satisfy our clients. Our decentralized business model empowers us to provide localized and cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions at each of our DCRCs. We will continue to push the boundaries of cybersecurity, adapting to the evolving threat landscape, and serving as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide."

In addition to the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award, Group-IB has consistently been recognized as a technological leader in the cybersecurity sector over multiple years, with Frost & Sullivan naming Fraud Protection the most complete anti-fraud solution currently on the market, differentiating itself from its competitors by being the only product to offer all seven key functionalities to effectively combat digital fraud. Group-IB has also won a Frost & Sullivan Innovation Excellence award for its Digital Risk Protection , an AI-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks, along with being named a global Threat Intelligence leader.

In June 2022, Group-IB launched its Unified Risk Platform , a thriving ecosystem of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that understands each organization's threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real time from a single interface, providing complete coverage of the cyber response chain, offering organizations comprehensive protection against cyber threats, fraud, scams, and online infringements. Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform is powered by the Single Data Lake, which contains the industry's richest body of adversary intelligence, delivering threat detection performance by providing multi-layered insights on threats, tools, and attackers, while leveraging AI capabilities across all of its modules.

Group-IB's AI-powered cybersecurity solutions synergize with Unified Risk Platform's machine learning algorithms, behavioral monitoring systems and neural-based detectors to offer increased levels of protection. These technologies and insights are constantly refined by state-of-the-art research and modeling conducted by Group-IB's decentralized team of world-leading experts, located strategically across the globe at each of the company's five DCRCs.

About the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards

Annually, Frost & Sullivan awards companies that effectively utilize competitive intelligence to implement successful strategies that lead to an enhanced market share, a competitive brand position, and increased customer satisfaction.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards acknowledge companies across diverse regional and global markets, highlighting their exceptional accomplishments and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Through thorough interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research, Frost & Sullivan's industry experts evaluate market participants to identify and celebrate best practices.

About Group-IB

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Singapore, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime. Combating cybercrime is in the company's DNA, shaping its technological capabilities to defend businesses, citizens, and support law enforcement operations.

In November 2023, Group-IB celebrated the 20th anniversary of its founding with a range of exciting events marking the company's global growth and significant contribution to international law-enforcement efforts aimed at stamping out cybercrime.

Group-IB's Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) are located in the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central Asia to help critically analyze and promptly mitigate regional and country-specific threats. These mission-critical units help Group-IB strengthen its contribution to global cybercrime prevention and continually expand its threat-hunting capabilities.

Group-IB's decentralized and autonomous operational structure helps it offer tailored, comprehensive support services with a high level of expertise. We map and mitigate adversaries' tactics in each region, delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to risk profiles and requirements of various industries, including retail, healthcare, gaming, financial services, manufacturing, critical services, and more.

The company's global security leaders work in synergy with some of the industry's most advanced technologies to offer detection and response capabilities that eliminate cyber disruptions agilely.

Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform (URP) underpins its conviction to build a secure and trusted cyber environment by utilizing intelligence-driven technology and agile expertise that completely detects and defends against all nuances of digital crime. The platform proactively protects organizations' critical infrastructure from sophisticated attacks while continuously analyzing potentially dangerous behavior all over their network.

The comprehensive suite includes the world's most trusted Threat Intelligence, the most complete Fraud Protection, AI-powered Digital Risk Protection, Multi-layered protection with Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), All-infrastructure Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management.

Furthermore, Group-IB's full-cycle incident response and investigation capabilities have consistently elevated industry standards. This includes the 70,000+ hours of cybersecurity incident response completed by our sector-leading DFIR Laboratory, more than 1,400 successful investigations completed by the High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock efforts of CERT-GIB.

Its solutions and services have time and again been revered by leading advisory and analyst agencies such as Aite Novarica, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, KuppingerCole Analysts AG, and more.

Being an active partner in global investigations, Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement organizations such as INTERPOL and EUROPOL to create a safer cyberspace. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre's (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

