Group-IB Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, a Singapore-based cybersecurity company that specializes in preventing cyberattacks, has been recognized with a 5-star rating by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2021 Partner Program Guide for its global MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) & MDR (Managed Detection and Response) program. The annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs. Group-IB received the highest ranking from the CRN just 3 months following its MSSP & MDR program launch.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. CRN analysts assessed Group-IB's MSSP & MDR program according to the above criteria and gave it the highest score.

Group-IB's MSSP & MDR program allows partners to integrate Group-IB Threat Hunting Framework (THF) and award-winning Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), and Digital Risk Protection into their offerings. Group-IB Threat Hunting Framework is the first-ever platform for protection and remediation of both IT and OT threats, which enables partners to meet the needs of mid-size companies and large enterprises. MSSP & MDRs partners get access to a single multi-tenant solution that detects all known and unknown threats and targeted attacks, hunts for threats both within and outside the protected organization's perimeter and responds to them. All-in-on architecture and convenient single interface significantly reduce integration costs. Group-IB MSSP & MDRs program provides a flexible pay-as-you-grow model and customized offerings to accommodate partners at different stages of MSSP/MDR journey – from market freshers to mature MDR providers.

"We live and breathe researching and preventing our adversaries from attacking businesses worldwide," says Nicholas Palmer, Head of Global Business at Group-IB. "With our actor centric technology and services capability, we have built the ultimate one-stop shop to bring any partner into the MDR category all while supporting our partners end-to-end with training and our analyst capabilities un-paralleled in the market. This program will take you and your customers to new heights in quick order."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business." said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

