Group-IB Included Among Major Cybersecurity Consulting Companies by Independent Research Firm

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigation of high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, has been included in the Forrester overview of the global cybersecurity consulting providers "Now Tech: Global Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q3 2021". The report covers 36 major global cybersecurity consulting firms.

The demand for superior cybersecurity consulting services continues to increase every year. According to the Forrester's Analytics Business Technographics Security Survey, 31% of enterprise security decision-makers expect to increase spending on cybersecurity consultants and systems integrators by 5% or more in 2021. Digital transformation challenges brought by pandemic have spurred this demand further. To reinforce their cybersecurity risk programs, CISO are tapping into purpose-built strategic and tactical cybersecurity expertise.

The Forrester analysts included Group-IB service offering in the category of consultancies – the providers which "offer clients a broad range of audit, consulting, and advisory services, including cybersecurity consulting. They have a diverse set of assets and intellectual property to help clients solve security problems."

Cybersecurity services have always been the key drivers of Group-IB's technological leadership enriching the company's global threat intelligence and hunting ecosystem with first-hand understanding of adversary tactics. The company's contribution to high-profile cyber investigations in partnership with international law enforcement, and incident response engagements in more than 60 countries bring in-depth knowledge of criminal schemes. Group-IB's battle-tested experts carried out more than 1,200 successful investigations over 18 years around.

While many corporate cybersecurity teams struggle to manage multiple vendors, Group-IB offers its customers a single point of accountability and security consulting expertise trusted by the international automotive, fintech, retail companies. The company provides consulting services at every stage of the attack lifecycle: before (Security Assessment, Compromise Assessment, Incident Response Readiness Assessment), during (Incident Response and Incident Response Retainer), and after the attack (Digital Forensics and Cyber Investigation).

About Group-IB

Group-IB is one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigation of high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, headquartered in Singapore. The company's threat intelligence and research centers are located in the Middle East (Dubai), the Asia-Pacific (Singapore), Europe (Amsterdam), and Russia (Moscow).

Group-IB's Threat Intelligence & Attribution system has been named one of the best in class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. Group-IB's Threat Hunting Framework (earlier known as TDS) intended for the proactive search and the protection against complex and previously unknown cyberthreats has been recognized as one of the leaders in Network Detection and Response by the leading European analyst agency KuppingerCole Analysts AG, while Group-IB itself has been recognized as a Product Leader and Innovation Leader. Gartner identified Group-IB as a Representative Vendor in Online Fraud Detection for its Fraud Hunting Platform. In addition, Group-IB was granted Frost & Sullivan's Innovation Excellence award for its Digital Risk Protection (DRP), an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attacks with the company's patented technologies at its core.

Group-IB's technological leadership and R&D capabilities are built on the company's 18 years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations worldwide and 70,000 hours of cybersecurity incident response accumulated in our leading forensic laboratory, high-tech crime investigations department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

