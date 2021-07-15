Group-IB joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigation of high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, today announced that its Threat Hunting Framework (THF) Polygon, a Malware Detonation & Research platform, is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry's largest and most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. The content pack from Group-IB on Cortex XSOAR's Marketplace provides customers with a tool that guarantees malware detonation and behavioral analysis, and was developed by engineers with long-standing experience in investigating cybercrimes worldwide, and participating in global operations with international law enforcement, incident response, and cyberattack monitoring and attribution.

Group-IB's THF Polygon is an integral part of the company's ecosystem of high-powered and innovative solutions for protection against previously unknown threats and targeted attacks along with investigating and responding to cybercrimes to minimize potential consequences. THF Polygon provides security teams with a tool for analyzing emails, links and nearly 300 file formats in an isolated environment that has realistic parameters, like system reboots, can reproduce various operating systems and languages, and emulates user activity to counteract attackers' detection-evasion techniques. With the addition of THF Polygon to the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, users can accelerate dynamic analysis of malware with automated code execution and malware extraction for incident investigation and network threat hunting.

"Group-IB's Threat Hunting Framework Polygon offering on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables automated malware detonation, its thorough analysis and reliable reports with detailed overviews of infections, enabling Cortex XSOAR users to make expert conclusion in minutes," said Dmitry Volkov, the CTO and head of Threat Intelligence & Attribution department at Group-IB.

"A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR," said Rishi Bhargava, VP of Product Strategy for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "We are proud to welcome Group-IB to the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace ecosystem, which has 700+ integrations that enable our customers to connect disparate security tools and data sources to enable maximum efficiency in the SOC."

