Group-IB Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, a Singapore-based cybersecurity company that specializes in preventing cyberattacks, was recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services1 (Gartner subscription required) for its Incident Response Retainer service. Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, identified Group-IB as a Representative Vendor in digital forensics and incident response services.

"Given the external threat landscape, as well as the risk of insider threats, organizations should move from being reactive to proactive in their IR preparedness," Gartner said. "Incident response retainers are critical to organizations that need assistance responding to cybersecurity incidents."

When it comes to cybersecurity incident, every second counts. Time delays usually result in higher overall costs of a cyberattack. Group-IB's Incident Response (IR) Retainer service is delivered on a pre-negotiated agreement, concluded for a specific period of time, during which the company's client might request an emergency incident response in case the latter occurred without wasting time on formal procedures that normally accompany any contract signing. Apart from shorter incident response time, Group-IB Incident Response Retainer is indispensable in minimizing the impact of a potential breach and shortening the recovery period.

"Group-IB is excited to be recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services, in our opinion, this reflects our determination to provide our customers with best-in-class products and solutions," comments Valery Baulin, the head of Group-IB's Digital Forensics Lab.

Group-IB's IR Retainer provides the customers with a guaranteed access to the company's IR team at any time throughout the contract period and ensures the full cycle of eradication, remediation and prevention services. As soon as a company purchases the service from a vendor, the latter proceeds with pre-IR assessment to get to know the client's infrastructure, meet the stakeholders, with whom they are supposed to interact in case an incident occurs and agree on all the related processes. Thus, at the time when an incident takes place, the IR team is no stranger to the company's information system, its technologies and environment, and already has some data required for an investigation, and the greater the completeness of the collected data is, the higher the likelihood of a successful investigation will be.

