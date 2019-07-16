Group K Diagnostics Announces Plans to Attend AACC 2019

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group K Diagnostics (GKD), a biotechnology innovator aiming to overhaul the diagnostic process for both patient and caregiver, plans to attend the upcoming 71st American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, California from August 4-8. The company will use the time at the show to highlight its research developments, network and attend business meetings with industry leaders.

"As a company, we're entering a very exciting time; we're engaged in an FDA review of our Liver Function Test, actively developing a Comprehensive Metabolic Panel and progressing in our collaboration agreement with the CDC to develop a point of care test for Zika," said Brianna Wronko, chairwoman and CEO, Group K Diagnostics. "We feel as though this provides us with a strong platform to promote at AACC 2019, and we're eager to not only share our own knowledge and experiences, but to listen to those of others at the conference."

The AACC is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare. The organization's Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with global leaders in laboratory medicine and to discover cutting edge technology and learn about vital research in the field.

GKD will be located at Booth #2261 during the show. Those interested in attending can register here and use the Promo Code 36935E to receive an Expo pass free of charge.

About Group K Diagnostics

Group K Diagnostics (GKD) is a biotechnology innovator aiming to overhaul the diagnostic process for both patient and caregiver. The company's microfluidic point-of-care device, the MultiNostic, is capable of delivering results in just 20 minutes with the potential for more than 40 blood tests, streamlining the logistical process historically associated with lab work, maximizing patient-care transparency and allowing physicians to adjust medical treatments in a timely manner. The MultiNostic is pending FDA approval for liver function testing. GKD is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, visit GroupKDiagnostics.com.

