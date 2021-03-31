Group K Diagnostics Announces the Appointment of A New Board Member and the Creation of a Scientific Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group K Diagnostics announced today the appointment of Dr. Jay Rosan to the board of directors.

Dr. Rosan is a family physician and serial entrepreneur with extensive leadership experience in various industries including medicine, health insurance, retail pharmacies and the Internet. He was one of the first medical directors at HMO of Pennsylvania, establishing one of the first and largest breast and colorectal cancer screening programs in the U.S. Later in his career, Dr. Rosan became the Vice President of Health Innovation for Walgreens and was a member of the Walgreens Innovation Network. Dr. Rosan brings years of experience in healthcare, diagnostics, and corporate innovation to his seat on the board of Group K Diagnostics.

"Group K Diagnostics is excited to work with Dr. Rosan," said Brianna Wronko, CEO and Chairwoman "We look forward to adding his expertise in commercializing innovations, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare as we rapidly grow and expand."

GKD also formed a scientific advisory board in late 2020. The scientific advisory board currently has four members, spanning product development, healthcare, and lab diagnostics fields. They will advise GKD on its continued scientific development, along with providing support in GKD's coming laboratory expansion.

The scientific advisory board begins with four members. Dr. Francis Waller, Ph.D, specializes in chemistry and has been named on 46 U.S. patents as well as being the author or co-author on 70 scientific publications. Dr Mark A. Wingertzahn, Ph.D, has over 15 years of commercial and R&D experience within the pharmaceutical industry and clinical trials. Dr Peter Fisher, MD, MBA, is a pathologist by training, and chaired pathology and laboratory medicine at Lehigh Valley Network Hospitals prior to becoming the CEO of Health Network Laboratories for seven years. Dr. Patrick Connolly, MD, MBA, FACS is the section chief of neurosurgery at Virtua Medicine, as well as an active clinician at the University of Pennsylvania Healthcare System.

"I'm really excited for the future prospects of the company as we develop low cost, accurate, fast-performance point of care diagnostics the world needs now more than ever," says Paul Farr, a member of the Board of Directors. "Given the strategic alliances we've developed, our pipeline of product development and the planned regulatory submissions in our near future, the company will significantly benefit from the guidance and insights this group of experts will provide."

About Group K Diagnostics

Group K Diagnostics (GKD) is a biotechnology innovator aiming to overhaul the diagnostic process for both patient and caregiver. The company's microfluidic point-of-care device, KromaHealth™, is capable of delivering rapid, quantitative results, streamlining the logistical process historically associated with lab work, maximizing patient-care transparency and allowing physicians to adjust medical treatments in a timely manner. GKD is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, visit groupkdiagnostics.com.

Media Contact:

Brianna Wronko

CEO

[email protected]

201-450-8785

SOURCE Group K Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.groupkdiagnostics.com

