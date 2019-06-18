Group Management Services Named A 2019 Top Work Place

RICHFIELD, Ohio, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services (GMS), a Professional Employer Organization headquartered in Richfield, OH, has been named a 2019 Top Workplaces by The Cleveland Plain Dealer. GMS falls into the mid-sized category, ranking 6 out of 50 companies in Northeast Ohio.

Companies and organizations are graded solely on employee feedback conducted through a company survey. The anonymous survey measured several aspects of workplace culture, such as: alignment, execution, and connection.

"Our workplace environment is filled with employees who are fun, energetic, and supportive towards one another," said President of GMS, Mike Kahoe. "Having people with these characteristics makes my job easier and it's contagious. We have created a work environment where people feel comfortable and enjoy coming to work every day."

GMS has been consistently named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for the past 5 years. The organization is considered one of Northeast Ohio's fastest growing companies, according to Crain's and Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, with a 20 percent growth in revenue each of the past 5 years.

The pattern of growth at GMS continues, as they continue to hire talented young professionals and keep building upon their past success.

All surveys were conducted by Energage, a leading partner behind the Top Workplaces program, who offer employee engagement tools to help provide company leaders with insight into their workforce and the culture they have created.

About Group Management Services

Headquartered in Richfield, OH., Group Management Services has gained around 1,400 companies, representing about 25,000 employees, in 10 different locations throughout the United States. We help companies and organizations in the areas of payroll, human resources, risk management, and workers' compensation. For more information on GMS, visit: https://www.groupmgmt.com/about-us/.

