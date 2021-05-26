Group of California Democrats Select Replacement in Recall Election vs Gavin Newsom

VENTURA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent article by NBC titled, "In California's recall, Democrats would rather not have a backup plan," Alex Seitz-Wald explained that Democrats have no backup option on the ballot this fall and prefer not having an alternate to Newsom. However, a group of Democrats in Southern California have recently backed a new democratic candidate for Governor: Meet Kevin Paffrath, who announced his bid for governor on May 17 and has been featured in Fox News, KFI 640, Fox Business, AM 600, The Daily Caller, The Daily Mail, Kennedy Saves America, KUSI, Fox40, KTLA, and Inside California Politics within a week of announcing his candidacy. He has also raised substantial donations from over 1700 donors with a significantly higher-than-normal, per-person donation.

Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor

California Democrats are seeking a real leader who can fix the State's tangible issues. This recall election is not a Republican recall, it is a referendum on Gavin Newsom's poor performance. Paffrath will declare 4 State of Emergencies on his first day in office:

State of Emergency: ending homelessness within 60 days by deploying the National Guard.

ending homelessness within 60 days by deploying the National Guard. State of Emergency: Housing Crisis: State to takeover ALL building and safety/development for expediting building permits IMMEDIATELY.

Housing Crisis: State to takeover ALL building and safety/development for expediting building permits IMMEDIATELY. State of Emergency: Creating Future Schools to immediately provide a free path to financial, vocational, high school, and college education in ONE platform by 18, debt free.

Creating Future Schools to immediately provide a free path to financial, vocational, high school, and college education in ONE platform by 18, debt free. State of Emergency: Transportation: immediately authorizing and requiring private proposals for tunnels, variable toll-roads, mass transit, roads, and ending high-speed-rail funding.

Meet Kevin Paffrath has a 20-part plan to fix California, including:

No state-income tax for the first $250,000 : effectively an instant pay raise for workers and investors, which will be offset with a comprehensive carbon-footprint plan. Legalizing in-person and online gambling, taxing revenues. Reforming the DMV & issuing virtual IDs. Reforming our courts by increasing small-claims limits to $100,000 and creating

a new small-claims, BAR-style license. Reforming the police through community policing.

Media contact: [email protected] Full 20-part plan: www.meetkevin.com

Related Files

Democratic Replacement Press Release.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor