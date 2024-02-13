Group of Renowned Explorers, Scientists and Researchers Join Voiijer's "Heroes of the Planet" Initiative to Champion the Next Generation of Explorers

Voiijer

13 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

Dr. Meg Lowman, Sylvia Earle, Dawn Wright, Kathy Sullivan, Bob Ballard, Dan Bennett, and Bob Atwater to play a vital role in progressing future exploration.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiijer, a groundbreaking social platform that fosters a deeper connection with the natural world, today unveiled its 'Heroes of the Planet' initiative. This ambitious program brings together an extraordinary group of explorers and scientists who will recognize and empower individuals dedicated to understanding and protecting our planet, inspiring the Voiijer community to embark on their own journeys of exploration and discovery.

Heroes of the Planet is an initiative that celebrates and honors the pioneering spirits dedicated to understanding and safeguarding our planet.
"At Voiijer, we believe that exploration is not merely a pursuit of knowledge; it is a catalyst for positive change," said Michael Barth, Founder of Voiijer. "The Heroes of the Planet initiative celebrates the individuals who embody this spirit, harnessing their expertise and passion to safeguard our planet's delicate ecosystems and inspire the next generation of explorers."

Led by renowned canopy research scientist and explorer Dr. Meg Lowman, the Heroes of the Planet will serve as a beacon of inspiration for the Voiijer community. Dr. Lowman, a pioneer in canopy research, has dedicated her career to unraveling the mysteries of the treetop world, one of Earth's most biologically diverse yet understudied ecosystems.

Heroes of the Planet team includes:

  • Dr. Meg Lowman: Global pioneer in forest canopy ecology. Founder of Mission Green and director of TREE Foundation
  • Dr. Sylvia Earle: Marine biologist and Explorer who has spent more time underwater than any other human being
  • Dr. Dawn Wright: Legendary oceanographer and Chief Scientist of the Environmental Systems Research Institute
  • Kathy Sullivan: Geologist and astronaut who was the first woman to walk in space
  • Bob Ballard: Renowned marine geologist and historic discoverer of the sunken R.M.S. Titanic
  • Daniel Bennett: Highly accomplished adventurer and Explorer and former President of The Explorers Club
  • Bob Atwater: Sweeney Award recipient and life fellow of The Explorers Club

THE VOIIJER EXPLORATION FUND: SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF EXPLORERS
Beyond honoring these exceptional individuals, the Heroes of the Planet initiative will also encompass the Voiijer Exploration Fund, a grant program designed to fuel innovative exploration projects proposed by the Voiijer community. The Fund will prioritize projects that align with Voiijer's mission of connecting people with the natural world, fostering sustainable practices, and promoting scientific understanding of Earth's ecosystems.

"The Voiijer Exploration Fund democratizes access to resources for exploration, empowering anyone with a passion for the natural world to pursue their dreams," stated Barth. "We believe that exploration should be accessible to all, regardless of background or financial constraints. By supporting these projects, we are cultivating a future where exploration is not just a privilege but a driving force for positive change."

"Voiijer reminds me of stepping through the hatch of a submersible, venturing into a vibrant, unknown world," recounts Sylvia Earle. "Each post is a portal, inviting us to explore the breathtaking tapestry of nature, from hidden reefs to soaring mountain peaks."

"With Voiijer, anyone who is passionate about the ocean can contribute to scientific knowledge by becoming a data point and a storyteller. This collective power is transformative," shared Dr. Dawn Wright

"Voiijer ignites the spirit of exploration that lives within us all. It allows us to dive into the unknown, whether it's a hidden cave in the ocean or a newly discovered asteroid," said Kathy Sullivan. "It's a platform to fuel our curiosity and push the boundaries of human knowledge."

"I am deeply honored to lead this extraordinary group of individuals," said Dr. Lowman. "The Heroes of the Planet exemplify the spirit of exploration, driven by an insatiable curiosity and a profound commitment to preserving our planet's natural wonders. Together, we will ignite a global movement of exploration, empowering individuals to make a meaningful impact on the world around them."

The Heroes of the Planet initiative marks a pivotal step in Voiijer's mission to establish a global community of nature enthusiasts united by a shared passion for understanding and protecting our planet. By recognizing and supporting these remarkable individuals, Voiijer is paving the way for a future where exploration thrives, knowledge expands, and the natural world is cherished and safeguarded for future generations.

About Voiijer
Voiijer is a groundbreaking social media platform that brings people closer to the natural world. The platform's tools allow users to document and share exploration experiences, craft captivating stories, curate stunning visual content, and engage with a community of nature enthusiasts. Built to free explorers from the constraints of traditional storytelling, Voiijer brings together millions of people's perspectives to amplify knowledge about the natural world on a broader scale. For more information, visit www.voiijer.com. Voiijer is available for download on Apple iOS

Media Contact:
Emma Kemp
1(207)289-5647
[email protected] 

SOURCE Voiijer

