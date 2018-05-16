Group One Thousand One Unveils New Relay® Livery for Zach Veach's Indy 500 Car

"We couldn't be more excited to have Zach's car feature Relay® at the Indy 500 this year," said Dan Towriss, CEO, Group One Thousand One. "Like us, Zach believes that through empowerment and hard work anyone can conquer obstacles. Much like Andretti Autosport and Zach Veach, who relentlessly seek constant improvements, we will be launching Relay® to empower and reward consumers for being better planners and smarter spenders."

"Relay® will reward planning ahead for everyday expenses," said Andres Barragan, Chief Experience Officer, Group One Thousand One. "Like racing, where every tenth-of-a-second matters, we know that every dollar counts when it comes to smart saving and smart spending. And, who doesn't like to be rewarded with awesome cash-back?"

"We're proud to have Group One Thousand One's continued partnership in the upcoming Indy 500," said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. "With Zach behind the wheel and a fresh new Relay® livery for such a historic racing event, the No. 26 car and Zach are well positioned to make a lasting impression on fans of IndyCar and the U.S. racing community this summer."

Veach and his Relay® car will take the green flag for the first time on Sunday, May 27, along with Indianapolis 500 teammates Alexander Rossi (2016 Indy 500 Champion, No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014 Indy 500 Champion, No. 28 DHL Honda), Marco Andretti (No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda), Stefan Wilson (No. 25 Driven2SaveLives Honda) and Carlos Munoz (No. 29 Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda). Live TV broadcast of the 102nd Indy 500 is set for 11 a.m. ET on ABC with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM (Sirius 214, XM 209 and on the SiriusXM app).

About Group One Thousand One

Group One Thousand One, LLC is an insurance holding company in the United States, with current combined assets under management of approximately $36 billion as of December 31, 2017, and a mission to make insurance and retirement products more useful, intuitive, and accessible so everyone can get the most value from their money.

For more information about Group One Thousand One, please visit Group1001.com. For more information about Relay®, please visit Relayrewards.com.

About Andretti Autosport

Based in Indianapolis and led by racing legend Michael Andretti, Andretti Autosport boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

Together with Andretti Formula E and Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, Andretti Autosport fields multiple entries in the IndyCar Series and Indy Lights, along with entries in the FIA Formula E Championship and Americas Rallycross competition. Additionally, the team competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports.

The global racing enterprise boasts four IndyCar Series championships (2004, 2005, 2007, 2012), two Indy Lights titles (2008, 2009), one Pro Mazda championship (2013) and one USF2000 championship (2010) and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500-Mile Race (2005, 2007, 2014, 2016, 2017). Additionally, the team holds two X Games Gold Medals and three Global Rallycross championship (2015, 2016, 2017).

To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at AndrettiAutosport.com and follow along on Twitter via @FollowAndretti.

