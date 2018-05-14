Group Ordering Now Available on delivery.com

Group organizers can initiate an order from any restaurant menu on the delivery.com website, create custom settings (like ordering deadlines and spend limits) and then invite others to join via a share URL, email, or text link. Participants submit items to the group order in just a few clicks, and organizers can check out with all leading payment methods, including pre-paid corporate credits, major credit cards, and digital wallet providers. Optionally, organizers can divide the cost among other participants in the organization.

The new functionality adds to delivery.com's quickly expanding corporate product offering. Batched, labeled orders improve merchants' efficiency in preparing orders for large groups and aim to solve the logistical issues companies face when ordering to the office. With thousands of employees from many corporate clients already using delivery.com Office to facilitate office ordering, the service is quickly becoming a go-to solution for companies both large and small.

"We believe that food ecommerce platforms don't sufficiently address the needs created by growing social ordering trends," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "This initial launch of group ordering is our first foray into meeting today's customers with an offering that fits these changing dynamics, but it is by no means the end result of our efforts. We have many other features already in progress—split payments, recurring orders, and on-the-go group ordering on our native apps, to name a few—that will streamline ordering for groups even further."

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling customers to order online from their favorite local restaurants, wine and spirits shops, grocery stores, and laundry and dry cleaning providers. More than 2 million delivery.com customers and office clients explore their communities and order from over 12,000 local businesses while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, helping customers shop, businesses grow, and neighborhoods thrive.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-ordering-now-available-on-deliverycom-300647327.html

SOURCE delivery.com

Related Links

http://www.delivery.com

