Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 22nd

Group Ten Metals Inc. ("Group Ten" or the "Company") (TSX.V:PGE;OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32), based in Vancouver, Canada, and focused on the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

DATE: Thursday, October 22, 2020 TIME: 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Group Ten is targeting bulk tonnage deposits of strategic commodities including palladium, platinum, rhodium, nickel, copper, and cobalt, plus also high-grade gold, in Montana's iconic Stillwater district, in the USA .

iconic district, in the . The Stillwater Igneous Complex is famously well-mineralized, hosting the highest grade PGE mines in the world, and the largest outside of Africa and Russia . Geologic parallels with the Platreef district of South Africa's Bushveld Igneous Complex are well-known, and Group Ten's 2019 drill program confirmed Platreef-style mineralization at Stillwater West.

and . Geologic parallels with the Platreef district of Bushveld Igneous Complex are well-known, and Group Ten's 2019 drill program confirmed Platreef-style mineralization at Stillwater West. Field exploration programs for 2020 included drilling, geological sampling and mapping, and an extensive Induced Polarization geophysical survey, and were focused on expanding drill-defined Platreef-style mineralization in the five most advanced target areas. Three of these areas are now being advanced towards maiden NI43-101-compliant resources.

Early high-grade results from new target areas were reported in August 2020 . Full results from the 2020 campaigns are expected in the coming weeks and, together with other catalysts including possible deals on non-core assets, are projected to drive news flow into 2021.

About Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. The Company holds additional high quality, district-scale exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions including the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath-Goldlund project in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

