Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 31st

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Ten Metals Inc. ("Group Ten" or the "Company") (TSX.V:PGE;OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32), based in Vancouver, Canada, and focused on the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Friday, July 31st:

DATE: Friday, July 31st TIME: 10am PT / 1pm ET LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

Well-funded and fully permitted, with exploration programs currently underway at Stillwater West.

Drilling scheduled for early August, with inaugural resource estimates expected this year on the 100% owned Stillwater West project.

Targeting Platreef-style, bulk tonnage deposits of strategic commodities including palladium, platinum, nickel, copper, and cobalt, plus also high-grade gold, adjacent to the worlds' highest-grade Platinum Group Element ("PGE") mines, in Montana's iconic Stillwater district.

iconic district. Stillwater West is a large, brownfields project, 100% owned by the Company, located in the USA in one of the world's most productive and metal-rich mining regions.

in one of the world's most productive and metal-rich mining regions. Three producing mines plus a smelter and metallurgical complex provide the Stillwater district with excellent access and infrastructure.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co-Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. The Company holds additional high quality, district-scale exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions including the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Group Ten believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Group Ten and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

