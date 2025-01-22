Group Travel Made Easier with GO Airport Shuttle

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GO Airport Shuttle, (GOWithUs.com) a leading provider of airport ground transportation services, offers private vans for groups of up to 14 passengers with ample space for luggage.

GO Airport Shuttle offers chauffeured private vans for groups.

"Instead of renting separate vehicles, families and groups traveling together can book GO's private van service. This is a more affordable, convenient and eco-friendly option especially during peak travel times such as the upcoming spring break," says John McCarthy, president, The GO Group, LLC, GO Airport Shuttle's parent company. "Plus, GO employs professional drivers who have local knowledge to ensure the most efficient routes are taken to transport passengers between airports, hotels, resorts and other destinations."

In addition to private van services, GO offers multiple airport transportation options including shared ride shuttles, SUVs, limousines and other luxury vehicles to accommodate any size group and travel budget. Through travel partner CitySights.com, GO travelers also can book tours and attractions with exclusive discounts in popular destinations across the U.S. directly on the GOwithUs.com site.

The GO Group LLC is a comprehensive travel company and one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

(312) 213-6233

[email protected]

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC