Group1 Unveils First Potassium-ion Battery in 18650 Format

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group1, a leader in advanced battery technology, proudly announces the release of the world's first Potassium-ion battery (KIB) in the cylindrical 18650 form factor. Group1's KIB technology offers a sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective solution, free from critical minerals like nickel, cobalt, copper, and lithium. It seamlessly integrates into existing LIB processes, ensuring a smooth transition for manufacturers. As part of this launch, Group1 is delivering samples to key Tier 1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and cell manufacturers, marking a significant milestone in energy storage.

This new KIB battery was unveiled at the 14th annual Beyond Lithium Conference at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. At the conference, Group1 highlighted the product's path from coin-cell to pouch-cell to 18650, showcasing the unique attributes and competitive advantages of KIB. This drew interest from national laboratory scientists and prominent thought leaders in the battery space.

Leveraging Kristonite™, Group1's flagship product, a uniquely engineered 4V cathode material in the Potassium Prussian White (KPW) class, this battery enables the best combination of performance, safety, and cost when compared to LiFePO4 (LFP)-based LIBs and Sodium-ion batteries (NIBs).

"We are excited to introduce the world's first 18650 Potassium-ion battery," said Alexander Girau, CEO of Group1. "This innovation represents years of dedicated research and product development. By distributing samples to our partners among Tier 1 OEMs and cell manufacturers, we are paving the way for widespread adoption of this transformative technology."

The 18650 form factor is the most widely used and designed cell formats. These new 18650 batteries use commercial graphite anodes, separators, and electrolyte formulations comprised of commercially sourced components. They offer superior cycle life and excellent discharge capability, and they operate at 3.7V. The product release exceeds initial performance expectations and demonstrates a practical path to achieve a gravimetric energy density of 160-180Wh/kg, which is standard for LFP-LIB.

KIB is a viable alternative to LFP-LIB for demanding mobility applications. It also helps reduce supply-chain pressures and supports domestic manufacturing of critical battery technology.

**About Group1**

Founded in 2021 and based in Austin, TX, Group1 is at the forefront of Potassium-ion battery technology. Building on the legacy of Nobel laureate Professor JB Goodenough, Group1 focuses on creating sustainable, high-performance energy storage solutions. Our mission is to revolutionize the battery industry by enabling the next generation of safe, efficient, and eco-friendly batteries.

