Group1001 Welcomes New Executive

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group1001 announced today the hiring of Linda Wang as Head of Corporate Planning for the organization. Reporting directly to CEO and President, Dan Towriss, Wang will lead the efforts in support of strategic business growth. She will be based out of the company's offices in Waltham, Massachusetts.

"I am delighted to welcome Linda Wang to Group1001," said Dan Towriss. "Group1001 is committed to delivering more useful and intuitive insurance products to the market and Linda's experience and perspective will enhance our ability to execute this plan, as well as take advantage of new market opportunities ahead."

With more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, Ms. Wang joins Group 1001 from Old Mutual Bermuda where she has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2014. Additionally, Ms. Wang also held a number of senior level actuarial management positions in her career, including Old Mutual Bermuda in NY, AEGON Diversified Investment Advisors in NY, and Mercer Consulting in CT.

"I have been watching the transformative work that Group1001 has been doing in recent years within the insurance industry, and I am thrilled to be part of the team," said Ms. Wang. "I am excited to bring my industry experience to the organization to empower further growth."

Ms. Wang holds several designations and degrees, including her FSA (Fellow of the Society of Actuaries), a Master of Statistics & Actuarial Science from the University of Iowa, along with a Master of Business Administration from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business. In 2018, she completed an Advanced Management Executive Program at Harvard Business School.

About Group1001

Group One Thousand One, LLC ("Group1001") is an insurance holding company in the United States, with current combined assets under management of approximately $37 billion as of December 31, 2017, and a mission to make insurance and retirement products more useful, intuitive, and accessible so everyone can get the most value from their money.

