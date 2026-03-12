Group14 Accelerates EV-Scale Production of Breakthrough Silicon Battery Material in South Korea

The world's first EV-scale silicon battery materials factory, designed for 2,000 tons of SCC55® annually (≈10 GWh), is ramping production in Sangju, South Korea.

The Sangju factory extends the company's existing U.S. advanced manufacturing footprint.

SCC55, invented in the U.S. and patented globally, is accelerating electrification across electric mobility, grid-scale energy storage, and advanced consumer applications.

This EV-scale silicon battery materials factory strengthens critical minerals security by reducing dependence on Chinese graphite.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies today announced that its newest silicon battery materials factory in Sangju, South Korea, has begun EV-scale production of its proprietary silicon battery material, SCC55®. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to produce up to 2,000 metric tons annually, enabling 10 GWh of extreme-fast-charging battery capacity as production ramps.

Group14 customers report reaching 0–100% recharge in 90 seconds, up to 50× faster than traditional lithium-ion batteries. Post this Group14's silicon battery materials factory in Sangju, South Korea, is the world’s first at EV-scale, built to produce 2,000 tons of SCC55® annually (≈10 GWh). The factory expands the company’s existing U.S. manufacturing footprint.

The Sangju factory operates alongside Group14's existing commercial factory in Woodinville, Washington, with a second U.S. facility in Moses Lake, WA, nearing completion. The company's silicon battery materials factories were designed to rapidly scale and easily "drop in" to commercial battery cell production lines. These factories are delivering to over 160 customers worldwide.

"For too long, silicon has been viewed as a breakthrough battery technology waiting for its moment," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14. "That moment is here. Group14 is the only company manufacturing silicon battery materials at a true global scale, enabling OEMs and battery makers to move beyond graphite and unlock a new era of performance. In addition, this production milestone provides a new level of supply chain security that allows Group14 to supply the world's largest cell producers as silicon moves into mainstream deployment."

Group14's Sangju factory is strategically located in Asia near the majority of the world's battery manufacturers and was purpose-built for large-scale output. To enable immediate integration across a broad range of battery architectures, SCC55 is compatible with multiple cell formats and chemistries, including LFP, LMFP, and high-nickel systems. The material is already powering millions of products worldwide across EVs and electrified mobility, consumer electronics, drones, AI-enabled data centers, and other applications.

Revolutionary Performance

Group14's advanced silicon anode material has proven both the highest energy density and the highest fast charge performance ever demonstrated in batteries capable of over 1,000 cycles.

"Our customers are building silicon battery cells with SCC55 and report reaching 0-100% recharge in 90 seconds, 50 times faster than traditional lithium-ion batteries, and other designs achieving over a 43% boost in energy density," said Rick Costantino, Group14 CTO and co-founder. "This industry-transforming performance, demonstrated by partners such as Molicel and Sionic Energy, confirms that Group14 is the undisputed leader in advanced silicon battery technology."

Delivering Critical Minerals Security

SCC55 significantly strengthens critical-materials security for global battery supply chains. With roughly five times the energy capacity of conventional graphite anode materials, one ton of SCC55 can replace approximately five tons of graphite—an important strategic material used in batteries and other critical applications. The U.S. Geological Survey ranks graphite among the most critical minerals due to the potential economic impact of foreign supply disruptions, and today, China produces more than 90% of the world's graphite-based anodes. By dramatically reducing the volume of graphite required in battery production, SCC55 helps diversify supply, lower dependence on concentrated sources, and improve the resilience of domestic and allied battery manufacturing while enabling higher-performance batteries.

Intellectual Property Fortress

With over 170 patents, Group14's intellectual property dominates in the regions actively producing batteries and EVs. As the adoption of SCC55 and silicon batteries accelerates, the company continues to monitor global markets as well as expand and actively enforce its patent estate to preserve fair competition, insulating customers from IP uncertainty.

Already Customer Proven at Scale

Industrial capacity alone is not sufficient. Performance must meet commercial standards. SCC55 has demonstrated cycle life of 1,500 to 3,000 cycles (retaining 80% capacity), exceeding the historical 1,000-cycle benchmark long considered necessary for viable commercial lithium-ion batteries. In addition, next-generation cells incorporating SCC55 have demonstrated ultra-fast charging capability.

These results prove that SCC55 has overcome historical concerns about silicon anodes' ability to perform in real-world applications. SCC55 is already incorporated in commercial battery programs with partners including ATL, Molicel, Sionic Energy, InoBat, and V4Smart.

To date, Group14 has raised more than US$1 billion in equity to support the buildout of its global silicon battery material manufacturing platform.

About Group14 Technologies

Group14 Technologies is the global leader in advanced silicon battery materials, transforming the future of rechargeable energy storage. Group14's material, SCC55®, delivers unparalleled performance to any battery and any application – powering millions of devices from EVs to AI-enabled technologies. With commercial-scale factories in the U.S. and Asia, and customers representing 95% of global lithium-ion battery production, Group14 is accelerating the global transition to electrification and ushering in the silicon battery era.

