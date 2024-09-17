Group14 Delivers its Advanced Silicon Battery Material to Over 100 Customers Worldwide from an EV-Scale Factory

Since August, SCC55™ material is being produced at a 10-gigawatt-hour factory via a joint venture with SK Inc.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. and DONGTAN, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies , the world's largest global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery materials, today announced that it is shipping its SCC55 ™ material, produced from an EV-scale joint venture (JV) factory based in Sangju, South Korea. Group14 has completed shipments to over 100 electric vehicle (EV) and consumer electronics (CE) battery manufacturing customers worldwide from the JV factory.

"By making Group14's silicon battery material available from multiple sites worldwide for EV and CE programs, we are bringing groundbreaking performance to more consumers who want the advantages of silicon batteries," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "This world's-first shipment milestone is a testament to the robustness of our manufacturing processes and scalability of our SCC55™ material, now validated and accessible through dual-sourcing for leading EV and CE cell manufacturers."

This month, the first shipments of SCC55™ from the joint venture factory were delivered to battery manufacturers responsible for supplying over 95% of the world's battery production, as well as to leading automakers and CE companies.

Battery manufacturers are using these initial volumes to continue their qualification of SCC55™ for adoption into several commercial EV and CE programs, which are anticipated to begin hitting the market in 2025. Group14 has been supplying SCC55™ to more than 100 customers from its initial production factory (BAM-1) in Woodinville, WA, operational since 2021. SCC55™ produced at BAM-1 is already in over two million smartphones.

Designed and constructed according to Group14's modular manufacturing technology, the JV factory has an initial annual capacity of 2,000 tonnes of SCC55™, equivalent to 10-gigawatt-hours – enough to power roughly 100,000 to 250,000 electric vehicles per year. Group14 formed the joint venture with SK Inc. in July 2021 to accelerate the global production of silicon batteries as well as offer localized production, greater product security, and improved global battery supply chain resiliency to manufacturers and OEMs.

Today, commercial shipments from Group14's BAM-1 factory in North America and the joint venture factory in Asia establish Group14 as the first and only advanced silicon battery materials manufacturer to offer dual sourcing, a critical prerequisite for suppliers to the automotive industry. Group14's BAM-2 factory site in Moses Lake, Washington -- designed to be the largest of its kind in the world -- is expected to add another 4,000 tonnes of capacity in 2025, bringing the combined annual capacity for SCC55™ material to over 30 gigawatt hours.

"Group14's SCC55™ material allows silicon batteries to check all of the performance boxes from energy density to extreme fast-charging to scalability," said Rick Costantino, CTO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "Establishing EV-scale production of SCC55™ is a major milestone for the battery supply chain and we will continue to accelerate toward powering a sustainable future."

About Group14 Technologies

Founded to enable the electrification of everything, Group14 is the world's leading commercial manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology. Today, Group14 is working with more than 100 customers globally, which represent 95% of worldwide battery production. Group14 operates a commercial-scale Battery Active Materials factory, BAM-1, in Woodinville, WA, and a joint venture factory with SK in South Korea. A second U.S. factory, BAM-2, in Moses Lake, WA, is expected to begin operation in 2024. To date, Group14 has raised over $650 million in financing from investors and customers such as Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Resonac and SK Inc. Visit us at www.group14.technology .

