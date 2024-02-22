Group14 Hosts U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Tours Battery Materials Factory Site, Celebrates Growing Clean Energy Economy

Funded by a $100M grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, Group14's advanced battery materials factory site was one of the first beneficiaries of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Group14 hosted an advanced battery materials factory site tour and press conference featuring Washington State Governor Jay Inslee , U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm , and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell

Key themes presented included commitments to creating good-paying jobs, forging manufacturing career pathways in Washington State , and strengthening the domestic battery supply chain

MOSES LAKE, Wash., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies , the world's largest global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery materials, today hosted U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm at its second commercial U.S. Battery Active Materials factory site (BAM-2), located in Moses Lake, Washington. A structurally complete, five-story tall, factory module with major heavy equipment already installed served as the backdrop for the company's press conference today featuring federal and local elected officials.

American battery materials manufacturing and investment in clean energy jobs at work: US Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Washington Senator Maria Cantwell join Group14 Technologies CEO and co-founder Rick Luebbe and the Moses Lake team at Group14’s Battery Active Materials factory (BAM-2).

"Group14 is constructing the world's largest advanced silicon battery materials factory, and later this year, we expect to deliver our technology destined for transformative battery performance in EVs, phones, airplanes, and anything that can be battery-powered," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder at Group14 Technologies. "We are grateful to Governor Inslee, Secretary Granholm, and Senator Cantwell for joining us to celebrate this major milestone in the electrification of everything."

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda is securing the supply chains needed to accelerate the clean energy revolution, creating good-paying quality jobs in communities across the country just like in Moses Lake – through leaders like Group14, who are transforming battery performance," said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "The DOE celebrates the work Group14 is doing as part of the vanguard of this new clean energy manufacturing future."

In recognition of Group14's progress toward building a more resilient domestic battery supply chain, the day's events included a factory site tour and press conference featuring Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, (D-Wash.), Group14 CEO Rick Luebbe, Group14 BAM-2 Plant Manager Don Kersey, Moses Lake community leaders, and other stakeholders. During the speaking program, elected officials elaborated on the benefits of investing in American manufacturing, creating sustainable career pathways, and scaling domestic production of battery materials for the booming electrification sector.

Luebbe also shared progress in Group14 community benefits programs, including workforce training programs, and the development of customized training and future scholarship programs with Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, WA. Of the new hires at BAM-2 in 2023, 80 percent were from Moses Lake and surrounding communities.

"Group14 is building an ecosystem in Washington State that sets a new standard and represents America's unrivaled battery innovation on a global scale," said Dr. Rick Costantino, CTO and co-founder at Group14 Technologies. "We are rewriting the script for how the U.S. can lead in battery technology and manufacturing, and we're doing it with silicon, which will transform the future of batteries as we know them."

About Group14 Technologies

Founded to enable the electrification of everything, Group14 is the world's leading commercial manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology. Today, Group14 is working with more than 100 customers globally, which represent 95% of worldwide lithium-ion battery production. Group14 operates a commercial-scale Battery Active Materials factory, BAM-1, in Woodinville, WA, and recently launched a joint venture factory with SK in South Korea. A second U.S. factory, BAM-2, in Moses Lake, WA, will be completed in 2024. To date, Group14 has raised more than $650 million in financing from investors and customers such as Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Resonac and SK Inc. Visit us at www.group14.technology.

