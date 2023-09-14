Group14 Technologies Appoints Chemical Industry Leader Dr. Kim Ann Mink to its Board of Directors

With a proven track record as a top executive in the chemical industry, Dr. Mink's experience in large-scale manufacturing will be instrumental amid Group14's global expansion

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies , the leading global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kim Ann Mink to its board as its second independent director. Dr. Mink's leadership and expertise in the chemical industry will be a crucial asset to support Group14's growth as it scales its global manufacturing capacity in the US, Asia and Europe.

Chemical industry expert Dr. Kim Ann Mink joins the Group14 board at a pivotal time for the company's global expansion.

After more than three decades in large multinational chemical companies, Dr. Mink brings a unique industry perspective to the board. As the former Chairman and CEO of Innophos Holdings, Inc., then a publicly traded specialty phosphates manufacturer, and President of a multibillion-dollar business group at Dow following two decades at Rohm and Haas, she steps into the role with broad business insight and a deep understanding of the global chemical sector and its markets. Dr. Mink also serves as an independent director on the board of notable public companies such as Avient, Eastman Chemical and Air Liquide, where she has cultivated an understanding of best practices in corporate governance.

"Group14 has been successful in commercializing a proven, protected and scalable technology that addresses a real market need," Dr. Mink said. "It's clear that the highly talented Group14 team has a strong purpose-driven culture, and their innovative spirit and collective passion to change the world is truly inspiring to me. Group14 already has built an undisputable bedrock for success, and I look forward to playing a role in further accelerating the company's growth."

Dr. Mink is the latest addition to the Group14 board, which includes Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche Executive Board Member for Research and Development; Bob Lutz, who previously served as a senior executive and board member of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler; Gerry Langeler, Managing Director of OVP Partners; and Rick Luebbe, Group14's Chief Executive Officer.

"With unparalleled industry experience as a leader at some of the most successful global chemical companies, Kim Ann is a dynamic, energetic and highly sought-after advisor, which makes her the perfect addition to strengthen Group14's board," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "As we gear up for company growth, Kim Ann will be a critical voice on the Group14 board as we execute on our long-term vision for the electrification of everything."

Widely acknowledged for her leadership, Dr. Mink has been recognized as one of the recipients of CEO Today's Business Women of the Year Awards, CEO Connection's Top 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market and STEMconnector's 100 Diverse Corporate Leaders in STEM. She was also accredited as one of the Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. Magazine™. Dr. Mink holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Duke University and a B.A. in Chemistry from Hamilton College. She is also a graduate of the Management Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Group14 Technologies

Founded to enable the electrification of everything, Group14 is the world's leading commercial manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology. Group14 currently operates a commercial-scale Battery Active Materials factory, BAM-1, in Woodinville, Washington, with two additional forthcoming factories: a joint venture factory with SK, Inc. in South Korea and a second U.S. factory, BAM-2, in Moses Lake, WA. To date, Group14 has raised $750 million in financing from notable investors and customers such as Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS Capital Markets, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Resonac (formerly known as Showa Denko) and SK Inc. Visit us at www.group14.technology.

