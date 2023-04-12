Group14 Technologies Fortifies Global Manufacturing Roadmap for Silicon Battery Materials with ISO 9001 Certification

Group14 doubles down on delivering the world's highest-performing silicon battery technology at commercial scale

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced that it has earned ISO 9001 certification for its commercial Battery Active Materials factory (BAM-1) in Woodinville, WA. A critical component in Group14's global manufacturing roadmap, this milestone underscores the company's commitment to quality, validating its ability to effectively meet demand for high-performing battery materials from customers including automaker Porsche AG and lithium-ion battery innovator Amperex Technology Limited (ATL).

ISO 9001 outlines the quality management principles to which more than one million companies and organizations across the world can be certified to ensure consistent, high-quality production. As Group14 continues to build factories for advanced silicon battery technology in the U.S., Asia and beyond, ISO 9001 will continue to be a priority to meet the highest quality management standards required by its customers.

"Quality is at the foundation of everything we do at Group14, shaping both our innovative approach to our silicon battery technology and our streamlined manufacturing processes that allow us to deliver by the tons per month," said Rick Costantino, CTO and co-founder of Group14.

"Group14 has demonstrated its commitment to world-class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Vice President – Registrar at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Group14 in this accomplishment and looks forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence."

Most recently, Group14 began construction on its second commercial domestic factory, BAM-2, in Moses Lake, WA. Slated to come online in 2024, BAM-2's campus will be home to the world's largest factory of advanced silicon battery materials, offering 20 GW of silicon battery capacity annually to start. As Group14 continues to ramp up production, this certification enhances its reliability as a supplier for high-demand sectors today including EVs, as well as emerging sectors such as electric aviation.

"The next few years will be focused on scaling up our manufacturing footprint globally to meet domestic and international customer demand. Not only do we believe the ISO 9001 certification validates Group14's manufacturing approach, but it also demonstrates our ability to deliver domestically manufactured silicon battery technology at the scale required by automotive programs," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14.

Group14 is working with customers representing 90 percent of worldwide lithium battery production for electric vehicles. Its flagship technology, SCC55TM, is already in smartphones with batteries manufactured by ATL today, and is expected to be in Porsche electric vehicles in 2024.

Founded to enable the coming electrification of everything, Group14 is the world's leading commercial manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology. Group14 currently operates a commercial-scale Battery Active Materials factory, BAM-1, in Woodinville, Washington, with two additional forthcoming factories: a joint venture factory with SK, Inc. in South Korea and a second U.S. factory, BAM-2, in Moses Lake, WA. To date, Group14 has raised $650 million in financing from notable investors and customers such as Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS Capital Markets, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Showa Denko and SK Inc. Visit us at www.group14.technology.

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, an independent certification body, has certified a multitude of organizations to international quality, environment, health & safety and information security standards. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to improve performance in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at [email protected] today.

