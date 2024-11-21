Group14's SCC55™ Powers Groundbreaking AI-Powered HONOR Magic7 Pro Smartphone

Transformational silicon battery material is expected to enable new era of edge-enabled personal AI computing across millions of devices

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies , the world's largest global manufacturer of advanced silicon battery materials, today announced that its flagship product, SCC55™, is now powering the AI-enabled HONOR Magic7 Pro smartphones.

SCC55™ is a critical component in the smartphones' transformational silicon battery performance, essential for delivering AI capabilities to mobile devices and enabling AI-driven features for edge computing. The Magic7 Pro is the latest HONOR smartphone to use Group14's SCC55™, which also helps power millions of HONOR's Magic5 Pro and V2 smartphones.

The HONOR Magic7 Pro, which launched in China on October 30, 2024, pushes the boundaries of smartphone technology performance, powered by a 5850mAh third-generation silicon battery made possible by Group14's SCC55™ material. This energy breakthrough delivers extended battery life and optimal power utilization, even in low-temperature conditions – essential performance capabilities for today's always-on digital world.

"Group14's SCC55™ is revolutionizing the way we can experience technology, unlocking the incredible potential of Honor's latest AI-powered devices," said Group14 CEO and Co-Founder Rick Luebbe. "We've entered the silicon battery era, which is helping not only to deliver the promise of EVs, but also to bring the power of AI to the forefront of personal computing and our increasingly mobile lives."

Group14's SCC55™ is a game-changing silicon battery material that allows for a dramatic improvement in energy performance over traditional Li-ion battery technologies. SCC55™ displaces graphite in a traditional lithium-ion battery with a silicon-carbon composite, which has five times the capacity of graphite. Silicon batteries containing SCC55™ can provide up to a 50% increase in energy density and significantly reduce the charge times of traditional lithium-ion batteries down to minutes.

Founded to enable the electrification of everything, Group14 is the world's leading commercial manufacturer of silicon battery technology, ushering in the era of silicon batteries. Group14's flagship material, SCC55™, currently powers millions of devices worldwide, delivering groundbreaking battery performance while also enabling the next generation of AI-powered technologies and mobility. Operating globally, Group14 delivers to customers representing 95% of worldwide lithium-ion battery production. Group14's investors and customers include Porsche AG, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, OMERS, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Decarbonization Partners, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Resonac and SK Inc.

