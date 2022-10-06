Group2FA Launches The First Two-Factor Authentication App For Shared Accounts

Group2FA announces the release of the Group2FA App—the first 2FA application designed to provide simplified verification and access for multiple members of a shared account.

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group2FA, creator of multiuser 2FA verification for shared accounts is first to market with an application that simplifies the process of two-factor-verification for trusted groups. Developed to alleviate an account holder's need to relay one-time passcodes to family members or co-workers for a shared account, the Group 2FA App reinvents how secure 2FA passcodes are received.

Sharing an account with Two-Factor Authentication can be tricky. The Group2FA App is a new way to ensure that trusted members of a shared account receive login verification codes at the same time-simplifying the Two-Factor Authentication process once and for all. Group2FA App - Share Two factor Authentication with Your Trusted Group Group2FA App - Simplify 2FA for Shared Accounts

"We're very excited about this launch," said Kevin Goldstein, Founder of Group2FA. "Whether it's managing household finances, paying bills, or engaging in job-related workstreams, anyone familiar with two-factor authentication knows how frustrating it can be for joint account holders to access a shared account. Our patent-pending Group2FA App is a secure, hassle-free way to ensure that trusted members of a shared account receive login verification codes at the same time—streamlining the Two-Factor Authentication process."

The Group2FA App is simple to setup and offers "basic" and "premium" monthly subscription plans.

About Group2FA

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Kevin Goldstein, the Group2FA App reinvents the Two-Factor Authentication process for shared accounts. With the convenience and security of the Group2FA App, users can add trusted family members or co-workers to their group. These shared account holders will receive in-app, SMS, or push notifications containing verification codes or a one-time passcode (OTP) to immediately access the accounts they need to—alleviating the need for time-consuming workarounds.

