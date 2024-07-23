Group2FA®, Two-Factor Authentication App for Shared Accounts Adds Authenticator App Codes

Group2FA announces update for its Group2FA App —the first 2FA application designed to provide simplified verification and access for multiple members of a shared account.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group2FA, creator of multiuser 2FA verification for shared accounts was first to market with an application that simplifies the process of two-factor-verification for trusted groups. By reinventing how 2 Factor Authentication is received and distributed, the Group2FA App successfully alleviates an account holder's need to relay one-time passcodes to family members or co-workers for a shared account.

TOTP and HOTP Codes are now supported in the Group2FA App Access to OTP Codes can be granted to Groups of Trusted Users

Having launched in 2022, the Group2FA App enabled SMS message forwarding by in-app, push notification, and SMS messages to users of a trusted group. With the growing the use of Authenticator Apps for TOTP and HOTP codes, Group2FA now supports the QR code-based Authenticator setup in the app. Trusted groups of users can be granted access to the One-Time Passcodes generated by the app, all without having the underlying security information exposed to the trusted users. App users merely need to request OTP code generation in the Group2FA App whenever they need to login to a shared account.

"We're very excited about our latest application upgrade," said Kevin Goldstein, Founder of Group2FA. "By adding Authenticator App Codes to the platform, we fulfill another need for groups that share logon credentials for online accounts."

The Group2FA App is simple to setup and offers "basic" and "premium" monthly Group2FA Number subscription plans for SMS-based and Authenticator App authentication, as well as Authenticator-only Group subscriptions for those that don't require SMS forwarding.

Learn more: https://Group2FA.app

About Group2FA

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Kevin Goldstein, the Group2FA App reinvents the Two-Factor Authentication process for shared accounts. With the convenience and security of the patent-pending Group2FA App, users can add trusted family members or co-workers to their group. These shared account holders receive in-app, SMS, or push notifications containing verification codes or a one-time passcode (OTP) to immediately access the accounts they need to—alleviating the need for time-consuming workarounds.

