Group337 Announces the Launch of Inside Multifamily Access Control

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group337 LLC, the parent company of The Inside, Inside Access Control, and Inside Visitor Management, today announces its latest platform: Inside Multifamily Access Control. Included in the launch is a website (www.insidemfac.com), a weekly newsletter (https://www.insidemfac.com/subscribe), and a podcast dedicated to the Multifamily market and the access control industry.

Lee Odess, CEO of Group337, shared, "We are excited to create a place for practitioners, storytellers, thought leaders, and innovators to come together and discuss, learn and share best practices, new technologies, and ideas about access control as it pertains to the Multifamily market. Whether it is smart apartments, condos or master-planned communities, Multifamily housing and access control are in the midst of a transformation. Things are moving fast. Now is a perfect time to bring a dedicated resource to market that the industry and the public can use to learn and share."

Inside Multifamily Access Control is launching in partnership with SALTO Systems, a leading manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, as the initial patron. "The multifamily market is experiencing a rapid increase in demand for technology and SALTO Systems is excited to partner with Group337 and The Inside to provide a platform for discussion on how this demand from residents impacts the access control solutions in these buildings," said Colin DePree, Residential Business Leader for SALTO Systems.

About Group337 LLC

Group337 LLC is the leading voice, source, and platform for the security, physical access control, and visitor management industry. Through consulting, content creation, and analysis, Group337 LLC is leading the digital transformation conversation being felt in the built environment, specifically as it pertains to the security, physical access control, and visitor management industries. Through The Inside and brands such as Inside Access Control, Inside Visitor Management, and Inside Multifamily Access Control, Group337 LLC creates platforms for the industry upon which to express and excel - it is a place to tell stories.

About SALTO Systems

SALTO Systems is a global leader in the development and manufacture of world-class access control solutions, particularly in sectors where security is critical – hospitality, airports, healthcare, government, education, sports and entertainment venues and more. The company revolutionized access control with a pioneering approach that featured the first stand-alone, battery-powered electronic lock; the SALTO Virtual Network (SVN) data-on-card technology; and the first wireless access control system that combined a stand-alone locking device with online, real-time capabilities – all without using wires or mechanical keys. SALTO's leading-edge hardware and software technologies are in use in more than 15,000 installations worldwide, with an estimated 20 million daily users. SALTO is headquartered in northern Spain, with local offices in 25 countries and a partner network that extends its reach to nearly every region of the globe.

