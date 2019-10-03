GroupChips.com Launches Golf Instruction Social Media Platform

CANTON, Mich., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupChips.com has announced the launch of its new social media platform for golf instruction. The FREE portal allows users to create posts from YouTube videos, and collaborate with others to organize their practice and keep track of progress.

GroupChips.com gives users the option of creating teams to share information. Swing coaches can work with students on changes and collaborate via the portal. As the GroupChips.com user base grows, the portal will add additional features to help members improve their games.

"There is a ton of great content out there for improving your golf game, but it's so scattered and unorganized it's hard to remember what works and what doesn't," says GroupChips.com creator Mark Morton. "GroupChips.com gives us a platform to organize and track what's working, what's not working and how to practice."

Golfers around the world can create a FREE account at http://www.groupchips.com.

About GroupChips.com

Golf instruction is everywhere, but there is nowhere for all of us to bring it together and collaborate. Not until now! With GroupChips, we can all create a FREE online resource that allows us to share information and drill down into the swing changes and tips that most help our games.

