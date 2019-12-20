GroupChips.com Launches Golf Puns Website - Announces Pun Contest

CANTON, Mich., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupChips.com, the creator of an innovative social media platform for golf instruction has rolled out a new website to create an online database of golf related puns. The website, at https://golfpuns.com, will begin displaying puns in January 2020, but is currently accepting pun submissions from anyone who thinks they are clever and funny!

All original puns submitted at https://golfpuns.com, and received by 5PM EST on Friday, December 27, 2019, will be judged for the best original golf pun. The winner will be sent a $150 Amazon eGift Card. The contest is free to enter.

"We like to have fun. The technology we create is important and we are serious about our products, but it's ok to have a laugh or two. We are looking for some great puns that visitors to the site will find humorous, clever and unique. We invite punsters from around the world to visit and add to our database," says GroupChips.com executive Nick Morton. "GroupChips.com is growing fast and we are very busy, but we love competition, so we decided to roll out this golf puns website as a fair way (pun intended) of finding the best golf puns out there!"

About GroupChips.com

Golf instruction is everywhere, but there is nowhere for all of us to bring it together and collaborate. Not until now! With GroupChips, we can all create a FREE online resource that allows us to share information and drill down into the swing changes and tips that most help our games.

Golfers around the world can create a FREE account at http://www.groupchips.com.

